Turkey deepens its defense diplomacy in Africa

Sales of drones and other arms to African nations are booming after Turkey signed military cooperation deals with dozens of governments on the continent. DW examines why so many countries are turning to Turkey for arms.

Turkey is stepping up its security footprint in Africa after more than a decade of strategically expanding its economic and cultural influence on the continent. It's recently inked a number of security agreements, particularly in West Africa, and its arms exports to Africa have exploded.

Turkey's defense and aerospace exports to the continent grew more than fivefold to $460.6 million (€463 million) in 2021 — up from $82.9 million in 2020.

Turkey's share of Africa's arms market is still tiny at 0.5%. But the rapid growth of its defense sales to Africa is "striking," according to a 2022 study on Turkey's security diplomacy in Africa by the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP).

Against a backdrop of growing Islamist insurgencies in both East and West Africa, as well as domestic conflicts, African nations are upping their defense spending. Turkey is proving a reliable alternative to traditional arms exporters, such as Russia, China, France and the United States.

"Turkey provides a means of actually purchasing military hardware in [Africa]," said Abel Abate Demissie, an associate fellow at Chatham House, a British think-tank.

Turkish arms are relatively cheap, have shorter delivery times and come free of "bureaucratic hurdles" such as political or human rights conditions, Abel told DW from Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

The media aide to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari praised Turkish defense technology in a statement, saying it will quicken the efforts to rid Nigeria "of pockets of terrorists and the menace of kidnappers and bandits."

African nations are most interested in buying Turkish-manufactured armored vehicles, naval equipment, infantry weapons and drones, according to the SWP study.

Many African nations want consignments of Turkey's armed Bayraktar TB2 drone Image: Baykar/AA/picture alliance

Why are Turkish-manufactured drones so popular?

"In Africa, wherever we went, they asked us for unarmed and armed drones," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last year after returning from a trip to Africa.

African nations that have already taken delivery of Turkish-manufactured drones include Somalia, Togo, Niger, Nigeria and Ethiopia — although the drone sales to Ethiopia have attracted Western criticism after the government used the drones to attack civilians in the Tigray conflict.

Several others have reportedly placed orders, although Turkey's popular Bayraktar drone currently has a three-year waiting list for its products.

Turkey's drones are cheap compared to US or Israeli versions and easy to operate. But a big selling point is that they are battle-proven, said Yunus Turhan, an analyst of Turkey Africa relations at Haci Bayram Veli University in Turkey.

Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been used "very effectively" in Syria, Libya and in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, he said. Most recently, the Bayraktar TB2 armed drones have gained fame in Ukraine for destroying large numbers of Russian tanks.

For Turkey, Africa is potentially huge market for Ankara's emerging defense and aerospace industry, which boasted some 1,500 companies in 2020 compared to just 56 in 2002.

At least 15 African nations also operate armored vehicles , made by several competing Turkish firms.

Last month a Turkish shipyard laid the keel for two new offshore patrol vessels for Nigeria's navy while another Turkish aerospace company will send six attack helicopters.

New security training deals

African nations aren't just interested in Turkey arms though. There's also a "huge demand" for security assistance, said Ovigwe Eguegu, a Nigerian-based political analyst for Development Reimagined, an international consultancy

Turkey has signed military-related pacts with the majority of African countries, mainly in West and East Africa (as shown in the map below). While the deals vary in scope, they can include technical visits to research centers, personnel exchanges between institutions and companies, and training.

Its longest-standing involvement is in Somalia, where Turkey operates its biggest foreign base, Camp TURKSOM, and where the Turkish government has boasted of training a third of Somalia's 15,000-strong army in the fight against al-Shabab.

Nigerian military personnel have also undergone combat drone instruction in Turkey while Ankara has been training Kenyan police officers since 2020.

Turkey's experience fighting counterinsurgency is welcome, and as a Muslim-majority nation without colonial baggage, it enjoys a high level of trust on the continent, said Eguegu. Plus because of its NATO membership, deepening ties with Turkey comes at "a low diplomatic cost" for African countries.

Erdogan, who has visited more African countries than any non-African leader, has even redefined Turkey as an "Afro-Eurasian state," Eguegu pointed out. "By connecting its identity with Africa, it's a way to make itself almost a neutral partner of African countries."

Sahel nations eager for support

But it's in the terrorist-hit Sahel countries in West Africa and Central Africa where Turkey is making its latest push to extend its influence.

Turkey gave the G5 Sahel Joint Force (made up of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger) a $5 million contribution for the fight against terrorism in 2018.

It has since signed military cooperation and defense agreements with Niger, Nigeria, Togo and Senegal.

"We see these types of requests from West African countries, because they have huge security challenges across the Sahel, where lots of countries aren't in control of large swathes of their territories," said Eguegu.

The success of the 2021 Turkey Africa summit underlines the growing importance of Turkey on the continent Image: Emrah Yorulmaz/AA/picture alliance

Miitary cooperations not only solution

The 2021 Turkey-Africa summit attracted 16 African heads of state, and more than 100 ministers.

According to Senegal-based peace and security analyst Aissatou Kante, this shows that the continent is increasingly attaching strategic importance to Turkey.

But, she said, while African nations are obviously interested in diversifying their partnerships, including in the security field, she warned there is a danger is seeing defense agreements, such as those signed with Turkey, as the only solution to Africa's security crises.

The revival of defense agreements raises concerns about "an increasing militarization of states facing multiple threats," said Kante, researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, an African think tank.

Turkey's experience in the battlefield makes it a valued partner in Africa Image: Fatih Aktas/AA/picture alliance

Edited by: Keith Walker