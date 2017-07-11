Ethiopia: Tigray drone attack reportedly kills 17 civilians

A drone strike on a flour mill in the northwestern Ethiopian town of May Tsebri in the Tigray region reportedly killed 17 people on Monday, while injuring dozens more, according to eyewitnesses.

"A witness told me that the drones came and hovered a bit before dropping bombs. Then people panicked but after a few minutes everyone heard huge shouting and they went to the scene," a local aid worker told AFP news agency. The victims were reportedly mostly women.

Monday's bombings came just days after a similar attack on a camp for displaced persons in Dedebit killed 59 and injured nearly 140 on Friday.

On Tuesday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters the body had been unable to independently confirm the attack as access to the region is blocked and communications remain under blackout.

Ethiopian government representatives in Addis Ababa say they have no information on the incident.

Peace laureate Abiy under pressure to find political solution

The attack also occurred on the same day that US President Joe Biden called Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali to voice concern over the escalating violence. a conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions since it began in November 2020, after fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) began clashes with government forces.

The TPLF had dominated Ethiopia's central government for nearly 30 years before Abiy came to power in 2018.

Abiy, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has come under criticism for his handling of the situation and more recently as government and allied forces supported by neighboring Eritrea have pounded rebel strongholds despite promises given to the TPLF after they retreated to the region in December.

On a call that Abiy described as "candid," the White House says Biden and the prime minister, "discussed ways to accelerate dialogue toward a negotiated cease-fire, the urgency of improving humanitarian access across Ethiopia, and the need to address the human rights concerns of all affected Ethiopians, including concerns about detentions of Ethiopians under the state of emergency."

