Al-Shabab is a jihadi militant organization based in Somalia. The group was founded between 2004 and 2006; it claims to fight for an Islamic theocracy in the Horn of Africa. Its name al-Shabab means "the Youth."

Al-Shabab controls large parts of central and southern Somalia, and has ties to other Islamist terror groups such as al Qaeda and Boko Haram. They have carried out attacks across the region, including a 2013 shooting at the Westgate shopping center in Nairobi, Kenya, which left more than 60 people dead. This is a collection of DW's latest content on al-Shabab.