Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Mali borders Algeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Senegal and Mauritania. It is one of the Sahel countries being hit by a terrorist insurgency.
With a population of around 21 million people, Mali has been suffering from a growing jihadi insurgency and political instability. This page is an automatic compilation of DW content on Mali.
Mali's tussle with Europe+++Nigeria's fuel subsidies disagreements fuel nationwide strike+++ ECOWAS to meet over the military coup in Burkina Faso+++Tropical storm Ana batters Southeastern Africa+++S. Leone: Portrait of a teen mother who goes back to school