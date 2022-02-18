Visit the new DW website

Mali

Mali borders Algeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Senegal and Mauritania. It is one of the Sahel countries being hit by a terrorist insurgency.

With a population of around 21 million people, Mali has been suffering from a growing jihadi insurgency and political instability. This page is an automatic compilation of DW content on Mali.

Niger to accept foreign troops fighting insurgents in Sahel 18.02.2022

President Mohamed Bazoum says Niger will welcome foreign special forces to secure the region. He said threats from the militant groups would likely rise as France pulls its troops out of Mali.
Opinion: Focus in Mali needs to be on people, not the military 17.02.2022

Nobody in Mali is surprised by the withdrawal of French and EU troops. It is time to review old strategies and to stop working with corrupt elites, says DW's Dirke Köpp.
France announces military withdrawal from Mali 17.02.2022

France and its allies in the anti-jihadi operation in Mali have announced a "coordinated withdrawal" of their forces. A joint statement cited "multiple obstructions" by the country's ruling military junta.
AfricaLink on Air — 16 February 2022 16.02.2022

EU to withdraw troops from Mali+++In Nigeria, the trial of separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu has resumed+++Cameroon's pygmy children and formal education+++ Kids return to Uganda's streets in waves+++Hope and despair at Nairobi's biggest dumpsite Dandora
European armies may soon abandon Mali military mission 15.02.2022

Western powers are reassessing their mission to Mali amid deteriorating relations with the country's military junta. European and African Union leaders are set to meet later this week for talks.
Germany to send additional troops to Lithuania 07.02.2022

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said extra forces will be deployed to the Baltic nation amid regional tensions with Russia. The deployment there could be Germany's second largest after Mali.
German defense minister 'skeptical' about continuing Mali mission 06.02.2022

Growing challenges in Mali are forcing Germany's military to consider the future of operations in the West African state. There are around 1,200 German personnel deployed.

African Union condemns 'wave' of military coups 06.02.2022

Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali and Sudan have all been suspended from the AU. At a summit in Addis Ababa, AU delegates decried "the wave of unconstitutional changes of government."
Mali: EU sanctions prime minister, other junta members 04.02.2022

Five members of interim President Assimi Goita's inner circle, including Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga, will not be able to pass through EU countries. They have also been subjected to "an asset freeze."
Burkina Faso coup: West African bloc hold off on new sanctions 04.02.2022

Instead of fresh sanctions, leaders called for a return to democracy and the release of ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore "within the shortest time." ECOWAS is also deploying soldiers to Guinea-Bissau.
AfricaLink on Air — 03 February 2022 03.02.2022

ECOWAS meets to discuss the recent spate of coups in the region+++Would you marry the husband or wife of your deceased friend?+++Do the armed forces look after widows and orphans in your country?
Germany mulls end of military mission in Mali 02.02.2022

German troops have been stationed in Mali for nearly nine years. But the Bundeswehr's mission might soon be over. Critics in Berlin are questioning its purpose. And Mali itself is looking out for new allies.

Mali expels French ambassador as tensions mount 31.01.2022

Malian authorities have given French ambassador Joel Meyer 72 hours to leave the country. It marks a further deterioration in the military junta's relationship with its international partners.
AfricaLink on Air — 31 January 2022 31.01.2022

Mali asks French ambassador to leave country +++ Russia's image in Africa +++ Zimbabwe's new opposition Citizens Coalition for Change +++ Kigali declaration on neglected tropical diseases +++ AFCON

AfricaLink on Air — 27 January 2022 27.01.2022

Mali's tussle with Europe+++Nigeria's fuel subsidies disagreements fuel nationwide strike+++ ECOWAS to meet over the military coup in Burkina Faso+++Tropical storm Ana batters Southeastern Africa+++S. Leone: Portrait of a teen mother who goes back to school
Mali: Denmark to withdraw troops amid dispute with junta 27.01.2022

Danish troops are set to leave Mali after the military government made several calls for their "immediate withdrawal." It marks a further deterioration in Mali's relationship with the EU.
