NATO chief vows unwavering support for Ukraine

"NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not back down," Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels. His press conference comes ahead of a foreign ministers' meeting of the alliance in Bucharest next week.
He said Russian missiles were hitting civilians and infrastructure and depriving citizens of heat, light and food. He described the situation as a "horrific start to the winter for Ukraine."
He also addressed the rise in energy and food prices worldwide, saying the whole world was paying the price for Russia's war on Ukraine.
"If we let Putin win, all of us will pay a much higher price for many years to come," Stoltenberg said. "If Putin and other authoritarian leaders see that force is rewarded, they will use force again to achieve their goals."
Other topics on the agenda
Stoltenberg said next week's meeting will be attended by foreign ministers of non-NATO members, including Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
He said many of NATO's partners were under Russian pressure.
"In the meeting, we will take the further steps to help them protect their independence and strengthen their ability to defend themselves," Stoltenberg said.
The NATO chief said the foreign ministers will also discuss China's growing influence, which he said posed challenges to NATO members.