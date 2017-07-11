NATO declares Russia its 'most direct threat,' offers Finland, Sweden membership

NATO on Wednesday condemned Russia's "appalling cruelty" in Ukraine while pledging more support for Kyiv.

"Ukraine can count on us for as long as it takes," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said at a summit in Madrid.

NATO leaders are sitting down in the Spanish capital for the second day of a summit that Stoltenberg said would be "historic and transformative," as the alliance revamps its strategy in response to Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

Stoltenberg said Russia's aggression is presenting the most "serious security crisis" in decades and the "biggest challenge" NATO has faced in its history.

The military alliance is expected to unveil a new strategic concept at this summit on Wednesday, which Stoltenberg said will "state clearly that Russia poses a direct threat to our security."

"We are sending a strong message to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin: 'you will not win'," the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a speech.

Watch video 00:27 Jens Stoltenberg: Russia's war biggest threat to security in decades

A reinvigorated NATO

The strategic concept is updated around every 10 years to reaffirm "NATO's values and purpose, and provides a collective assessment of the security environment," according to the NATO website.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has galvanized a coordinated NATO response and reinvigorated the alliance, which French President Emmanuel Macron had called "brain dead" in 2019.

Leader's of NATO countries gathered after arrival in Madrid on Tuesday evening

After decades of neutrality, Finland and Sweden are now expected to join the alliance after Turkey removed its objections to the Nordic countries' membership on Tuesday evening.

"We will make a decision at the summit to invite Sweden and Finland to become members," Stoltenberg said Wednesday, calling it a "historic decision."

NATO is also expected to carry out its largest increase of defense and deterrence capability since the Cold War. This includes having more combat-ready troops and pre-positioned military equipment stationed in Eastern Europe.

US to increase forces in Europe

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that NATO is needed more today "than it ever has been," and that the alliance will be "strengthened in all directions across every domain — land, air and sea."

The US will bolster its forces in Europe with two more warships stationed in Spain, two additional fighter jet squadrons to the UK and a new army headquarters in Poland, Biden said.

The summit will send out the "unambiguous message" that NATO is strong and united, he added.

Ukraine presses for more weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the 30 NATO leaders by video link. He called on NATO countries to provide Ukraine with modern missile and air defense systems to counter Russia's artillery.

"This is not a war being waged by Russia against only Ukraine. This is a war for the right to dictate conditions in Europe - for what the future world order will be like," he said.

"That is why it is absolutely necessary to support Ukraine, even now, with weapons, finances and political sanctions against Russia, which will stop its ability to pay for the war."

China listed in new NATO strategy

The new strategic concept will also include language identifying the growth of China's military as a long-term strategic challenge for NATO

"I expect that allies will agree that China poses or is a challenge to our values, to our interests, and to our security," Stoltenberg told reporters Wednesday.

In the current NATO security concept from 2010, China is "not mentioned in a single word," he added.

"China is not an adversary, but of course we need to take into account the consequences of our security when we see China investing heavily in new modern military capacity."

wmr/fb (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)