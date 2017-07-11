Turkey ready to back Sweden, Finland NATO bids

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Tuesday announced that Turkey has agreed to support Finland and Sweden joining the NATO military alliance after weeks of angering partners by insisting it would veto the Scandinavian countries' accession.

The announcement came after a meeting at the NATO summit in Madrid Tuesday between Niinisto, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The meeting was brokered by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

The accord was sealed with a signing ceremony. Niinisto said the text,"underscores the commitment" of all three countries, "to extend their full support against threats to each other's security."

Turkey, too, issued a statement, saying it "got what it wanted," and that it had, "made significant gains in the fight against terrorist organizations."

Turkey had previously accused the Scandinavian countries of harboring terrorists due to their perceived support for individuals associated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara views as a terror organization.

Turkey had also demanded the Scandinavian countries lift arms embargoes put in place after Turkish incursions into Syria, and called for the extradition of individuals granted political asylum in Finland and Sweden whom Ankara says took part in a failed 2016 coup attempt.

NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg said the memorandum signed by the three parties Tuesday, "addresses Turkey's concerns, including arms exports and the fight against terrorism."

Watch video 04:00 Will Turkey's opposition to Sweden and Finland's NATO membership be overcome?

js,kb/wd (Reuters, AP)