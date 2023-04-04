  1. Skip to content
Russia's war in Ukraine
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gestures while speaking to the media after the G20 foreign minister's meeting in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Lavrov warned the EU of a Russian retaliation to its support for UkraineImage: ASSOCIATED PRESS/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Lavrov vows 'tough' reply to 'hostile' EU

11 minutes ago

Russia's top diplomat has said the EU is intent on inflicting "a strategic defeat on Russia." Meanwhile, Ukraine said Russian strikes have damaged the strategic port of Odesa. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pf9r

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has blamed the European Union's deteriorating relations with Russia on the former's support for Kyiv in the Ukraine conflict.

"The European Union has lost Russia. But it is its own fault. It is the EU member countries and EU leaders who openly declare it is necessary to inflict, as they call it, a strategic defeat on Russia," Lavrov told the website Argumenty i Fatky in an interview on Tuesday.

He added that Russia would respond in a reciprocal and "tough manner if necessary" based on its national interests, describing the EU's steps in supplying Ukraine with weapons and instructors as "hostile."

Meanwhile, Lavrov praised Russia's relationship with China, accusing the West of trying to drive a wedge between the two countries.

The top Russian diplomat was specifically referring to Western analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent trip to Moscow, which was interpreted as a reflection of the unequal relationship between the two countries.

Lavrov stressed that Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a "strategic partnership" between their countries during 10 hours of talks on the backdrop of the visit some two weeks ago.

"Naturally, we have a sense of comradeship and readiness to stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of each other's fundamental interests," Lavrov said.

Xi's visit to Moscow came on the heels of the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Putin. Analysts at the time suggested Putin was holding on to the visit to portray an unphased reaction to the warrant, whereas Xi was using Russia's delicate situation to secure cheaper energy supplies.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, April 4:

German foreign minister slams Russia's use of landmines

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called on Moscow to stop planting landmines in Ukrainian agricultural fields. The appeals came on Tuesday's International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

In a Foreign Ministry statement, Baerbock said such mines cause several civilian casualties and also scare away farmers.

Baerbock signaled the impact of mines on global food security, which already took a hit when the war in Ukraine affected the export of grains. Before — and even during — the war, Ukraine has been a major exporter of grains to the world market.

The German foreign minister described anti-personnel mines as "cruel weapons," addressing their lasting impact long after fighting concludes.

Baerbock referred to parents in Iraq, Cambodia and Bosnia and Herzegovina and their inability to relax whenever their children go outside to play, in fear that a landmine from years ago might explode.

Eastern Ukraine: Bringing hesitant civilians to safety

'Damage' after Russian drones strike strategic Odesa port, Ukraine says

Russian drones struck Ukraine's strategic port of Odesa, causing "damage," local Ukrainian authorities said in the early hours of Tuesday.

Yuriy Kruk, the head of the Odesa district military administration, warned in the statement of a potential second wave of attack. He added that Ukrainian defense forces were hard at work in response.

A ship moored in the port of Odesa within the framework of the grain corridor, Odesa, southern Ukraine on February 20, 2023.
Odesa's port is a prime departure point for Ukrainian grainsImage: Yulii Zozulia/Avalon/Photoshot/picture alliance

As Ukraine's largest and sole deep-water port, Odesa's port is a prime departure point for Ukrainian grains, making it a prime source of revenue.

More news on the war in Ukraine

Germany's Deputy Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck has arrived for political talks in Ukraine in an unannounced visit. He and a small business delegation will focus on the energy sector.

Inside the trenches and hospitals of Bakhmut

Kyiv plans to launch a counteroffensive against Russia this spring. A former US military meteorologist has taken to Twitter to provide valuable predictions as to when ground conditions will be right.

rmt/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

