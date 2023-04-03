  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Emergency service vehicles arrive at the scene of an exposion at a cafe in St. Petersburg
Police have made an arrest after a prominent blogger was killedImage: Alexander Demianchuk/TASS/dpa/picture alliance
Law and JusticeRussian Federation

Russian police arrest suspect in St. Petersburg blast case

42 minutes ago

Police have detained a suspect in connection with the blast that killed a leading war blogger in a cafe on Sunday.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PcWW

Russian authorities have arrested a suspect in the killing of war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky at a cafe in St. Petersburg on Sunday, Russia's Investigative Committee said on Monday.

The interior ministry had placed Darya T. on its wanted list ahead of detaining her. Her connection with the blast that killed Tatarsky was originally made by Russian media.

Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, had 560,000 followers on the messaging app Telegram and was one of the most prominent of Russia's war bloggers.

What do we know about the attack?

T. is a 26-year-old resident of St. Petersburg who had previously been arrested for her involvement in anti-war protests.

Witnesses said that the suspect had been at the talk being held by Tatarsky where she had asked him questions and engaged him in conversation before handing him a bust of himself as a gift.

Bomb kills Russian military blogger in St Petersburg café

Russian news reported that the blogger was killed when a bomb that had been hidden inside a statue exploded.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack, but other Russian war bloggers have pointed the finger at Ukraine. They compared the killing of Tatarsky with that of Darya Dugina last year.

Dugina was killed when an explosive device planted on her car exploded. Her father, Alexander Dugin, is a far-right philosopher and close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as a fervent supporter of the invasion of Ukraine.

Who is being blamed?

Russian authorities blamed Ukraine for Dugina's death, a claim rejected by Kyiv. 

Dugin called Tatarsky "immortal" after his death, saying he died to save the Russian people.

Another top Russian pro-war figure, Yevgeny Prigozhin — the millionaire owner of the mercenary Wagner Group which has been involved in much of the recent fighting in Ukraine — said he owned the cafe where Tatarsky was killed.

Prigozhin also diverged from others, saying that the culprits for the attack were likely a "group of radicals" not connected to Kyiv.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the Ukrainian president, said that Tatarsky's killing was indicative of domestic turmoil in Russia.

"Question of when domestic terrorism would become an instrument of internal political fight was a matter of time," he wrote on Twitter.

ab/rc (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion stand guard outside a militant group's hideout

'Death squad': Inside Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion

Politics15 minutes ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

At a protest in Goma, Alphonsine Ndeza, who was displaced by the violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, expresses exasperation over the lack of aid.

DR Congo: Anger in Goma over incessant militant attacks

DR Congo: Anger in Goma over incessant militant attacks

Conflicts21 hours ago03:05 min
More from Africa

Asia

An Indian couple performs marriage rituals in New Delhi, India

India: Abandoned brides fight for justice

India: Abandoned brides fight for justice

Society17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Leroy Sane watches the ball in to the net

German football wants regulation, so regulate it

German football wants regulation, so regulate it

Soccer19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Cyclist in Brussels on a car-free Sunday

Can cities go climate neutral by 2030?

Can cities go climate neutral by 2030?

Nature and Environment23 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

CultureMarch 31, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Destroyed buildings and a toppled powerline in Little Rock, Arkansas

Tornadoes hit US with destructive force

Tornadoes hit US with destructive force

Catastrophe19 hours ago01:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage