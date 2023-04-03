Russian police arrest suspect in St. Petersburg blast case

Police have detained a suspect in connection with the blast that killed a leading war blogger in a cafe on Sunday.

Russian authorities have arrested a suspect in the killing of war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky at a cafe in St. Petersburg on Sunday, Russia's Investigative Committee said on Monday.

The interior ministry had placed Darya T. on its wanted list ahead of detaining her. Her connection with the blast that killed Tatarsky was originally made by Russian media.

Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, had 560,000 followers on the messaging app Telegram and was one of the most prominent of Russia's war bloggers.

What do we know about the attack?

T. is a 26-year-old resident of St. Petersburg who had previously been arrested for her involvement in anti-war protests.

Witnesses said that the suspect had been at the talk being held by Tatarsky where she had asked him questions and engaged him in conversation before handing him a bust of himself as a gift.

Russian news reported that the blogger was killed when a bomb that had been hidden inside a statue exploded.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack, but other Russian war bloggers have pointed the finger at Ukraine. They compared the killing of Tatarsky with that of Darya Dugina last year.

Dugina was killed when an explosive device planted on her car exploded. Her father, Alexander Dugin, is a far-right philosopher and close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as a fervent supporter of the invasion of Ukraine.

Who is being blamed?

Russian authorities blamed Ukraine for Dugina's death, a claim rejected by Kyiv.

Dugin called Tatarsky "immortal" after his death, saying he died to save the Russian people.

Another top Russian pro-war figure, Yevgeny Prigozhin — the millionaire owner of the mercenary Wagner Group which has been involved in much of the recent fighting in Ukraine — said he owned the cafe where Tatarsky was killed.

Prigozhin also diverged from others, saying that the culprits for the attack were likely a "group of radicals" not connected to Kyiv.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the Ukrainian president, said that Tatarsky's killing was indicative of domestic turmoil in Russia.

"Question of when domestic terrorism would become an instrument of internal political fight was a matter of time," he wrote on Twitter.

ab/rc (Reuters, AFP, AP)