  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Robert Habeck arrived in Kyiv to discuss the post-war reconstruction effort
Robert Habeck arrived in Kyiv to discuss the post-war reconstruction effortImage: Christoph Soeder/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsUkraine

Germany's Robert Habeck makes unannounced Ukraine visit

2 hours ago

Germany's Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has arrived for political talks in Ukraine in an unannounced visit. He and a small business delegation will focus on the energy sector.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pc9W

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck arrived in Kyiv on Monday morning for political talks on a surprise visit.

Habeck said the aim of the talks was to "give Ukraine hope" that the country will be rebuilt after the war.

The business of rebuilding

The talks will reportedly focus on cooperation to redevelop Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Habeck, who is also Germany's economy minister, said investment decisions had either already been made, or were due to be made.

He was accompanied by a small business delegation including Siegfried Russwurm, president of the Federation of German Industries.

Russwurm described the trip as a "signal to the Ukrainians that German industry also stands with them."

It is Habeck's first visit to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, 2022.

zc/rc (dpa, ARD)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A pile of rubble behind a swing set with a teddy bear seated on one of the swings.

Rebuilding Kharkiv after the war: An opportunity to modernize

Rebuilding Kharkiv after the war: An opportunity to modernize

Inspired by Sir Norman Foster's plans, Kharkiv architect Dmitry Zhuikov wants to help reconstruct a Ukrainian city destroyed by war.
CultureJanuary 31, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Robert Habeck arrived in Kyiv to discuss the post-war reconstruction effort

Germany's Robert Habeck makes unannounced Ukraine visit

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

At a protest in Goma, Alphonsine Ndeza, who was displaced by the violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, expresses exasperation over the lack of aid.

DR Congo: Anger in Goma over incessant militant attacks

DR Congo: Anger in Goma over incessant militant attacks

Conflicts17 hours ago03:05 min
More from Africa

Asia

An Indian couple performs marriage rituals in New Delhi, India

India: Abandoned brides fight for justice

India: Abandoned brides fight for justice

Society13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Leroy Sane watches the ball in to the net

German football wants regulation, so regulate it

German football wants regulation, so regulate it

Soccer15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Chair of SDP Sanna Marin, left, and chair of The Finns party Riikka Purra, right, look on as National Coalition Party chair Petteri Orpo cheers at the Finnish parliamentary elections media reception at the Finnish Parliament in Helsinki, Finland on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Finland: Sanna Marin concedes, Orpo claims win in tight vote

Finland: Sanna Marin concedes, Orpo claims win in tight vote

Politics5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

CultureMarch 31, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Destroyed buildings and a toppled powerline in Little Rock, Arkansas

Tornadoes hit US with destructive force

Tornadoes hit US with destructive force

Catastrophe15 hours ago01:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage