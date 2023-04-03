Germany's Robert Habeck makes unannounced Ukraine visit

Germany's Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has arrived for political talks in Ukraine in an unannounced visit. He and a small business delegation will focus on the energy sector.

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck arrived in Kyiv on Monday morning for political talks on a surprise visit.

Habeck said the aim of the talks was to "give Ukraine hope" that the country will be rebuilt after the war.

The business of rebuilding

The talks will reportedly focus on cooperation to redevelop Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Habeck, who is also Germany's economy minister, said investment decisions had either already been made, or were due to be made.

He was accompanied by a small business delegation including Siegfried Russwurm, president of the Federation of German Industries.

Russwurm described the trip as a "signal to the Ukrainians that German industry also stands with them."

It is Habeck's first visit to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, 2022.

zc/rc (dpa, ARD)