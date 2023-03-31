  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
LGBTQ rights
Traditional Russian wooden nesting dolls, called Matryoshka dolls, depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin
A new Russian foreign policy strategy designates China (and India) as strategic partnersImage: Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images
ConflictsRussian Federation

Russia adopts new anti-West foreign policy strategy

26 minutes ago

Vladimir Putin declared a new foreign policy strategy, designating the United States as the greatest threat facing Russia and highlighting Moscow's alliance with China.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PZ9I

President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed new guidelines aimed at curbing Western "dominance" and identifying China and India as key partners for the future.

The 42-page document, which was published on the Kremlin's website, said that Russia would aim to "create the conditions for any state to reject neo-colonialist and hegemonic aims."

Russia has become increasingly isolated on the world stage and has sought to boost political and economic ties with countries in Africa and Asia such as China and India that taken a more neutral stance towards its offensive in Ukraine

A document, a de facto handbook for Russian diplomats, designated that United States as the greatest threat facing the country. The document describes the US as "the main instigator, organizer and executor of the aggressive anti-Russian policy of the collective West."

Russia's foreign policy, according to the document, should reflect that the US is "the source of the main risks to Russia's security, international peace and a balanced, just and sustainable development of mankind."

"The Russian Federation intends to give priority to the elimination of vestiges of the dominance of the United States and other unfriendly countries in world politics," the strategy document read.

The term "unfriendly countries" has been used by Russia to refer to those countries, particularly in Europe and North America, that have condemned Russian invasion of Ukraine and adopted sanctions.

Strategic partners in the East

At the same time, the 42-page doctrine singled out China and India as Russia's strategic partners and argued that Moscow will position itself towards other countries.

Putin recently talked up ties in particular with China during President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow earlier this month. Moscow has also stepped up energy supplies to both China and India after being almost entirely cut off from its traditional European markets.

The document stressed the importance of "the deepening of ties and coordination with friendly sovereign global centers of power and development located on the Eurasian continent."

The doctrine also described Russia as a "state-civilization" tasked with defending what it called the "Russian world" and "traditional spiritual and moral values" against "pseudo-humanistic and other neo-liberal ideological attitudes."

China and Russia extend 'strategic partnership'

Lavrov says about 'existential threats' to Russia

Presenting the new strategy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a televised meeting of Russia's Security Council that the country faced "existential threats" to its security and development from "unfriendly states."

According to Lavrov, the start of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine had ushered in "revolutionary changes" in world affairs that now needed to be reflected in Russia's main foreign policy document.

Putin also said that updates to Russia's strategy for engagement on the global stage were necessary due to "radical changes" in the world..

dh/jcg (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Forensics carry body bags in a forest near Izyum

Russia's Ukraine violations 'shockingly routine'

Conflicts47 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman from the Soweto Choir singing with her eyes closed, with other choir members in the background

How music makes Soweto's heart beat

How music makes Soweto's heart beat

Music3 hours ago05:29 min
More from Africa

Asia

A forest outside Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East

Japan accused of failing to block Russia's timber exports

Japan accused of failing to block Russia's timber exports

Nature and Environment8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

DW Beitrag - Fachkräfte in Deutschland

Immigration: Germany unveils plan to tackle labor shortages

Immigration: Germany unveils plan to tackle labor shortages

BusinessMarch 30, 202302:09 min
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian conductor Vasyl Kratchok, a bald man wearing spectacles and a beige pullover, stands with a baton in his right hand, his left hand raised

Mariupol: A conductor's story

Mariupol: A conductor's story

Conflicts3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Culture3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport. In the background, one of his supporters holds up a sign that says "Witch Hunt."

Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury

Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury

Law and Justice19 minutes ago01:46 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage