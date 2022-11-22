Ukraine updates: Kyiv Orthodox monastery raided

The Pechersk Lavra cut its ties with the Kremlin soon after Russia invaded. Nevertheless, Ukraine's security service has been alerted to "subversive activities" carried out by Russian special services. DW has the latest.

Ukraine said on Tuesday its security service (SBU) had conducted a raid on a historic Orthodox monastery in Kyiv after the country's intelligence cited links between the Church and Russian agents.

The 11th century Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, located in the south of the Ukrainian capital, cut its ties with the Kremlin soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine in February. The seat of a branch of Ukraine's Orthodox Church was formerly under Moscow's jurisdiction.

In a statement, the SBU said "counter-intelligence measures" had been conducted as in order to "counter the subversive activities of the Russian security services in Ukraine."

Ukraine wanted the UNESCO World Heritage site to not be in a position as a "center of the 'Russian world,'" the statement added, saying the 11th century build should nit be used to store weapons.

Vladimir Legoyda, a spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church described the move by the SBU as an "act of intimidation" against Ukrainian believers.

"We pray for our fellow believers... who are becoming victims of lawlessness and we call on all sympathetic people to do everything possible to stop this persecution," he posted on social media.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, November 22:

Russia condemns alleged shooting of prisoners by Ukraine forces

The State Duma, the Russian assembly with advisory or legislative functions, has condemned the alleged shooting of Moscow troops during their capture by Ukrainian forces.

Duma deputies called on other countries to also condemn Ukraine.

According to a statement from the Duma, reported on by the state news agency TASS, the killings were a "flagrant violation" by Ukraine of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Ukraine spoke of an act of self-defense, as one of the Russian soldiers suddenly opened fire instead of lying down.

The UN Human Rights Office has said it is carrying out an investigation of the incident.

Ukraine blackouts 'likely' until March

Rolling blackouts across Ukraine may continue well into next year, according to one of the country's energy chiefs.

"Although there are fewer blackouts now, I want everyone to understand: Most likely, Ukrainians will have to live with blackouts until at least the end of March,'' Sergey Kovalenko, CEO of private energy provider DTEK Yasno, said in a social media post.

"I think we need to be prepared for different options, even the worst ones. Stock up on warm clothes, blankets, think about what will help you wait out a long shutdown,'' he said.

