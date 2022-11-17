  1. Skip to content
A crew member prepares a grain analysis for a control made by members of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC)
Ukraine exports its grain to countries around the worldImage: Yasin Akgul/AFP
PoliticsUkraine

Ukraine, Russia extend Black Sea grain deal for 120 days

41 minutes ago

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to extend a UN-brokered grain export deal for another 120 days, Ukraine's infrastructure minister has said.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JdVX

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Thursday that the Black Sea grain deal between Ukraine and Russia will be extended for another 120 days.

He said that continuing the grain export agreement was "another important step in the global fight against the food crisis."

UN Secretary General António Guterres welcomed the agreement "by all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine."

In a deal brokered by Turkey and the UN, Russia and Ukraine had agreed on a deal that saw Ukraine export its grain via the Black Sea.The agreement allowed ships to travel without being attacked on specific routes from Ukraine to the Bosporus.

Earlier this month, Moscow was unsure it would renew the deal, which was slated to end on November 19. 

Russia rejoins Ukraine grain export deal


The agreement is crucial in securing food supplies for developing countries in Africa and the Middle East. Ukraine is a major global exporter of wheat, along with Russia. Grain exports were renewed after a hiatus of over four months caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Russia had threatened to let the agreement lapse, creating a global grain crisis, if it is not granted full access to export its own food and fertilizer to the world market. 

A UN-chartered vessel loads more than 23,000 tonnes of grain to export to Ethopia from Ukraine's Odessa on the Black Sea coast.
In a deal brokered by Turkey, Russia and Ukraine had agreed on a deal that saw Ukraine export its grain via the Black Sea. Image: Oleksander Gimanov/AFP/Getty Images

On Tuesday,on the sidelines of the G20 summit, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a "very frank and open discussion" on the Black Sea grain deal.


A senior Turkish official said "The agreement will remain in place under current terms for four months."

More to come on this breaking news story at dw.com

