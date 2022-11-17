Ukraine, Russia extend Black Sea grain deal for 120 days

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to extend a UN-brokered grain export deal for another 120 days, Ukraine's infrastructure minister has said.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Thursday that the Black Sea grain deal between Ukraine and Russia will be extended for another 120 days.

He said that continuing the grain export agreement was "another important step in the global fight against the food crisis."

UN Secretary General António Guterres welcomed the agreement "by all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine."

In a deal brokered by Turkey and the UN, Russia and Ukraine had agreed on a deal that saw Ukraine export its grain via the Black Sea.The agreement allowed ships to travel without being attacked on specific routes from Ukraine to the Bosporus.

Earlier this month, Moscow was unsure it would renew the deal, which was slated to end on November 19.

The agreement is crucial in securing food supplies for developing countries in Africa and the Middle East. Ukraine is a major global exporter of wheat, along with Russia. Grain exports were renewed after a hiatus of over four months caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia had threatened to let the agreement lapse, creating a global grain crisis, if it is not granted full access to export its own food and fertilizer to the world market.

On Tuesday,on the sidelines of the G20 summit, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a "very frank and open discussion" on the Black Sea grain deal.



A senior Turkish official said "The agreement will remain in place under current terms for four months."

