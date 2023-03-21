Ukraine updates: Japan PM Kishida offers support to Kyiv

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are holding a second day of talks, with the Russian leader expressing his willingness to discuss China's proposals on the conflict. DW has the latest.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made an unexpected visit to Kyiv on Tuesday to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Japan's national broadcaster NHK showed footage of Kishida walking along a platform in a train station, escorted by Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar met Kishida at the train station.

She hailed the "historic visit" as a sign of "strong cooperation" between the two countries.

Kishida will offer "solidarity and unwavering support" to Ukraine during his visit, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

The Japanese PM was expected to return to Tokyo after his trip to India, but changed his plans to visit Ukraine. Broadcaster NHK showing him boarding a train at the Polish border town of Przemysl.

According to a statement released by Japan's Foreign Ministry, Kishida's visit is intended to show "his respect for courage and perseverance of the Ukrainian people standing up to defend their homeland."

During the visit, Kishida visited Bucha, a town near Kyiv were local authorities say hundreds of bodies of civilians were found.

"The world was astonished to see innocent civilians in Bucha killed one year ago. I really feel anger at the atrocity upon visiting every place here," Kishida said. He expressed his condolences to all victims and the wounded on behalf of Japan.

Japan has joined Western allies in imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and has also offered support to Kyiv.

The nation has also taken the unusual step of sending defensive equipment and offering refuge to those fleeing the conflict.

However, due to the nation's post-war constitution limiting its military capacity to defensive measures, Japan has not provided military support.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war on Tuesday, March 21:

Xi, Putin meet for second day of talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a second day of talks on Tuesday, with Putin expressing his willingness to discuss China's proposals on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During the meeting, Xi invited Putin "to visit China as soon as possible." Economic ties between the two world powers is at the top of the agenda on Tuesday.

The two leaders are expected to sign deals to expand an "all encompassing partnership" and "strategic cooperation," the Kremlin has claimed. Russian state media reported Putin told Xi that Moscow could accommodate China's "growing demand" for energy supplies.

The meeting followed a four-and-a-half hour long discussion on Monday, during which the leaders referred to each other as "dear friend."

In that meeting, Putin commended Beijing's 12-point position paper on the conflict, which advocates for dialogue and respect for all nations' territorial sovereignty.

He also expressed his willingness to engage in discussions on the Ukraine crisis.

Xi confirmed that China was prepared to "continue to play a constructive role in promoting the political settlement" of the crisis, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

China has positioned itself as a neutral party since the invasion of Ukraine, despite concerns from the United States that its actions could be a "stalling tactic" to support Russia.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has expressed his interest in holding talks with Xi, although there has been no word from Beijing regarding such a meeting.

Ukrainian troops repel Russian forces in Bakhmut

Ukrainian troops have prevented an attempted Russian advance in the front line city of Bakhmut, a senior Ukrainian general said on Tuesday.

"Assault groups of the enemy are trying to advance from the outskirts to the center of the city but our defense forces are working and destroying them 24/7," Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that intense fighting was ongoing.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar also said that "the defense of Bakhmut is holding and the possibilities are not yet exhausted."

The reports have not been independently verified.

Russia summons Canadian diplomat

Russia has protested to Canada's top diplomat in Moscow over what it called a "Russophobic attack" by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

Canadian media had quoted Joly at a news conference on March 10 as saying: "We're able to see how much we're isolating the Russian regime right now — because we need to do so economically, politically and diplomatically — and what are the impacts also on society and how much we're seeing potential regime change in Russia."

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that it had summoned Canadian charge d'affaires Brian Ebel on Monday said it reserved the right to take "appropriate countermeasures" in response to any further actions.

Russia flies strategic bombers near Japan

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that two of its strategic missile carriers made a routine flight over the Sea of Japan, as Japan's leader was due to visit Ukraine.

The Tupolev Tu-95MS planes are capable of carrying nuclear weapons and Russia regularly flies them over international waters in the Arctic, North Atlantic and Pacific as a show of strength.

The Defense Ministry said the flights were carried out over neutral waters and in compliance with international law.

Xi invites Putin to China

Chinese President Xi Jinping invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing on Tuesday, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

Xi is midway through a three-day visit to Moscow, where he had informal talks with Putin on Monday ahead of official discussions on Tuesday.

"Yesterday I invited President Putin to visit China this year at a time that is convenient for him," Xi reportedly said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday.

