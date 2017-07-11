Ukraine seeks negotiated deal on Azovstal troop evacuation — live updates

Ukraine in new bid to negotiate the evacuation of Azovstal fighters

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia's strategic defeat is already 'obvious'

This article was last updated at 02:22 UTC/GMT

Russian soldiers 'targeted Ukrainian society' with rape — Ukrainian human rights lawyer

The United Nations along with several aid organizations say that women are bearing the brunt of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. There have been an increasing number of reports from civilians of sexual violence in areas that had been under Russian control.

Human rights lawyer Oleksandra Matviichuk heads up the Center for Civil Liberties in Kyiv and told DW that sexual violence is what she called "the most hidden crime."

"It's very difficult to speak. And that's why sexual violence is the most hidden crime. And survivors of sexual violence very often not apply to police nor to human rights defenders, because they consider this crime as a shame."

Matviichuk said that rape was a way of targeting Ukrainian society and that one of the consequences has been fear, which has allowed Russian forces to gain a level of control.

"Through the concrete victims of rapes, Russian soldiers targeted Ukrainian society ... Some people feel guilty because they couldn't protect and stop it and other people feel fear to be treated in the same way. So in some in result, it's provide a frozen effect to resistance. And that's why we consider that Russians use rapes as a part of terror against civilians in order to quickly obtain control over the region.

Watch video 04:06 Russian soldiers target Ukrainian society through rape: Human rights lawyer Oleksandra Matviichuk

Ukraine hopes for more German assistance on path towards EU Membership

Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, said he expects Germany to do more to help Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"Besides arms deliveries and the tightening sanctions, our main goal is to get support for accession to the EU," Melbyk said in a preprinted report by German newspaper network Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

A decision on Ukraine's candidate status is expected by the end of June.

Ukraine looking for fresh talks to rescue besieged troops — report

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuck has said that efforts were underway to try and rescue besieged troops still holed up in the Azovstal steelworks complex in Mariupol.

"We have started a new round of negotiations," Vereshchuck said, according to local publication, Ukrayinska Pravda.

"We would like to have a deal signed on how the evacuation from Azovstal will proceed — we are ready to sign," Vereshchuk said.

The deputy prime minister said the priority would be to evacuate 38 seriously injured soldiers. Ukraine is also willing to exchange Russian prisoners of war in return for the injured Azovstal fighters.

Russia has demanded the surrender of the Ukrainian soldiers in the complex and has thus far refused an evacuation of the remaining forces.

Last week, Ukraine said the remaining women, children and elderly had been evacuated from the steel plant after having spent weeks under siege.

Watch video 03:47 Proposed prisoner swap 'unlikely': DW's Amien Essif in Lviv

Russia's strategic defeat 'obvious' — Zelenskyy

In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Moscow's defeat is "obvious to everyone in the world, and also to those who still communicate with them [the Russians]."

Zelenskyy said that rather than admit defeat, Russia has hid behind artillery bombardments.

"They are cowards and try to hide this behind new missile, air and artillery attacks," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president's remarks come as Russia continues its offensive in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine.

Ukraine's military said it had recapturing some towns and villages in the country's northeast outside of Kharkiv, but acknowledged that Russian forces have seen "partial success'' farther south.

"In the area around Sievierodonetsk, the enemy is conducting attacks on Kudryashivka and Sievierodonetsk and is meeting partial success," the Ukrainian General Staff said in its daily briefing late Thursday.



Watch video 26:01 Parade without victory: Is Putin leading Russia towards disaster?

Summary of Thursday's events in Russia's war on Ukraine

The UN refugee agency said that more than 6 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, with a total of 2.4 million people having moved beyond Ukraine's immediate border countries.

A thousand bodies have been recovered near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in recent days, with many of the killings possibly amounting to war crimes amid the Russian invasion, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.

The EU has called on member states to urgently find ways to transport essential agricultural goods from Ukraine via land routes to stabilize global food supplies. Russia's blockade of key ports in the Black Sea has caused global food prices and shortages to hit record levels

Ukraine's prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, said that her office has charged a 21-year-old Russian sergeant in connection with the killing of an elderly civilian who was gunned down while riding a bicycle.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin have said their country must apply to join the NATO military alliance as quickly as possible, a policy turnaround that has been prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Watch video 03:23 Finland to apply for NATO membership

kb/wmr (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)