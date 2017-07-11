Ukraine: Russian invasion drives 4.5 million from their homes — live updates

UN agencies report 2.5 million people fled Ukraine and 2 million more nternally displaced

Zelenskyy says Russia launched "tank attack" on humanitarian corridor in Mariupol

UN Security Council to hold meeting at Russia's request

Satellite images show Russian convoy near Kyiv appears to have dispersed

Biden expected to call for an end to normal trade ties with Russia, paving way for more tariffs

Litvinenko's widow: West must counter Putin's 'brainwashing'

The West must step up its battle against the Kremlin's disinformation campaign, Marina Litvinenko, the widow of the poisoned Russian spy and Putin critic Alexander Litvinenko, told DW.

She said the Russian people have been "completely brainwashed" over the past 20 years and most independent media outlets have been shut down.

Litvinenko said Western countries — including Germany — who used to beam Russian language broadcasts into the Soviet Union, were partly responsible for allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to spread disinformation when they cut their services after the end of the Cold War.

"It was a huge mistake because the people behind this war have been waiting for revenge. When this all proper [truthful] information left Russia, it was ... [replaced] by disinformation, by brainwashing," she added.

Litvinenko called on the Russian people to "stop supporting this regime" by staging strikes and protests.

"Stop working, go outside on the street … against this war. [Putin] is not only destroying Ukraine, he's not only destroying West, he destroyed his own country. In two weeks, the Russian economy has completely collapsed."

UN: 4.5 million displaced by Russian invasion

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says 2.5 million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia invaded 15 days ago.

IOM spokesman Paul Dillon said the figures, taken from national governments, were up to date until Friday morning (GMT).

Dillon said more than 1.5 million refugees have gone to Poland and that around 116,000 of those who've fled Ukraine are "third-country nationals," not Ukrainians.

The UN high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, also gave the 2.5 million figure for refugees and said his agency estimates that about 2 million people are also displaced inside Ukraine.

This woman in Romania fled her home in Ukraine after Russia invaded

Putin calls on 'volunteers' to join Russia's offensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin has backed plans to let volunteers from countries fight in Ukraine as the conflict there enters its third week.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia knew of "more than 16,000 applications" from the Middle East, many of them from people who he said helped Russia against the "Islamic State" group, according to a Kremlin transcript.

They want "to take part in what they consider a liberation movement," Shoigu said, on the side of Russia-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

Scholars have cast doubt on the Kremlin's motives, particularly the notion that Moscow maintains it is liberating Ukraine. University of Rochester's associate professor of history Matthew Lenoe called Russia's invasion of its neighbor "a brutal act of aggression with absolutely no justification."

Navalny repeats protest call to stop 'maniac Putin'

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called for anti-war protests to take place across Russia on Sunday.

"Mad maniac Putin will most quickly be stopped by the people of Russia now if they oppose the war," Navalny posted on Instagram.

"You need to go to anti-war rallies every weekend, even if it seems that everyone has either left or got scared," he said. "You are the backbone of the movement against war and death."

Potential Chelsea buyers must approach UK government

Anyone interested in buying Premier League soccer club Chelsea must first approach the UK government and make a proposal.

The British government sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich and halted his planned sale of the club, as well as a raft of restrictions on the club, such as limits on travel expenditure and an inability to buy players.

"As the license conditions are written today, the sale would not be allowed," Britain's technology minister Chris Philp told Sky News.

"If a buyer emerged it would be open to that buyer or to that football club to approach the government and ask for the conditions to be varied in a way that allows that sale to take place."

The sanctions on Abramovich, which froze all his UK assets over his "clear" links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, brought a halt to plans that he had of selling the club in the wake of the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

Separately, London-listed Russian steelmaker Evraz, in which Abramovich is the largest shareholder according to Refinitiv Eikon, said on Friday its entire board had quit.

Meanwhile, German coach Thomas Tuchel insisted it was "business as usual" as Chelsea played their Premier League match against Norwich City just hours after the UK government announced the strict measures on the London club's Russian owner.

Food export markets 'must remain open' says German minister

Global food markets must stay open without export restrictions to ensure supplies to poor countries in particular, German Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir said.

The war in Ukraine has caused surging food prices amid tight supplies as a growing list of key producing countries seeking to keep vital food supplies within their borders. But Özdemir told German television ZDF: "Markets must remain open."

"We must ensure that the grain that is available is available fairly at affordable prices," he added as wheat prices hit a 14-year high with no end in sight to the conflict.

Russia and Ukraine provide nearly 30% of all global wheat exports.

Ukraine will no longer buy Russian nuclear fuel

Ukraine's state-owned nuclear power firm Energoatom will no longer buy Russian nuclear fuel, Reuters news agency reported the company as saying.

The country operates nuclear reactors from the Soviet era and imports its fuel from Russia and the United States.

Last week, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, was caught in the crossfire after fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces caused a fire at the power station.

While no radiation leaks were detected and staff continue to work on the site, the incident sparked fears of a possible nuclear disaster among global leaders.

Air Astana and Pegasus Airlines suspend flights to Russia

Kazakhstan's national airline Air Astana and Turkey's Pegasus Airlines said Friday they were temporarily suspending flights to Russia.

The Kazakh airline tweeted: "Air Astana sincerely regrets to advise that due the withdrawal of insurance coverage for commercial flights to, from and over the Russian Federation, all flights to the Russian Federation are suspended with immediate effect." In a statement, Air Astana said it hoped to "restore flights as soon as possible."

Turkish budget airline Pegasus Airlines said that its flights to Russia will be suspended from March 13 to 27.

Pegasus said the decision to halt flights was brought about by "operational risks" from the sanctions imposed by the European Union.

Russia to declare cease-fire, open evacuation corridors

Russia's Defense Ministry will announce a partial cease-fire on Friday, enabling an opening of routes for the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from five cities, according to the RIA and Interfax news agencies.

The agencies quoted the ministry as saying people could travel to Russia or other cities in Ukraine.

"From 10:00 am Moscow time (0700 GMT/UTC) on March 11, 2022, the Russian Federation will declare a 'regime of silence' and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors," Interfax reported, citing a statement.

The five cities are Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said she hopes the route for the besieged city of Mariupol will be successfully opened. Previous attempts to open such a corridor came under fire by Russian forces, Ukrainian officials said.

Vereshchuk added that buses would be sent to multiple Kyiv suburbs to bring people to the capital, and to bring aid to those staying behind.

Civilian targets shelled in Dnipro, Lutsk

Civilian targets came under Russian shelling in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing one, emergency services said.

It appeared to be the first direct attack on the city.

Emergency services said three airstrikes hit a kindergarten, an apartment building and a shoe factory.

Shelling was also reported Friday near the airport in Lutsk, a city in north-western Ukraine, the mayor wrote on Facebook.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its troops targeted airports in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk, another western Ukrainian city some 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of Lutsk.

Orban: EU will not impose sanctions on Russian gas or oil

The European Union will not impose sanctions on Russian gas or oil, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"The most important issue for us has been settled in a favorable way: there won't be sanctions that would apply to gas or oil, so Hungary's energy supply is secure in the upcoming period," Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Orban's comments came as EU leaders gathered in France to discuss ways of helping Ukraine.

Over 200,000 flee Ukraine to Russia

Since the conflict began on February 24, more than 200,000 people have been evacuated from Ukraine to Russia from Ukraine and its two Russian-backed rebel regions — Donetsk and Luhansk — the Russian state-owned TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing an unidentified source.

The United Nations has estimated that 2.2 million people have fled the fighting since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

Facebook allows posts calling for violence against Russian soldiers, Putin

Meta Platforms will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russian troops, Reuters reported Friday. It represents a temporary shift in Meta's hate speech policy.

The social media giant is also temporarily allowing some posts that call for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

A Meta statement on the issue read: "As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as 'death to the Russian invaders.' We still won't allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians."

The Russian Embassy in the United States demanded that Washington stop Meta's "extremist activities," Reuters news agency reported.

"Users of Facebook & Instagram did not give the owners of these platforms the right to determine the criteria of truth and pit nations against each other," the embassy said on Twitter.

US and allies plan to cut Russia's trade status

US President Joe Biden is expected to call for an end of normal trade relations with Russia later on Friday.

Despite the tense relationship between Washington and Moscow, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US currently still affords "most favored nation status" to Russia.

The designation means that a country with the clause must give the same concessions, privileges, or immunities to nations with it as to any other World Trade Organization member.

Removing the special status from Russia would allow the US and allies to impose tariffs on Russian imports, increasing the isolation of the Russian economy in retaliation for the invasion.

The move is expected to be coordinated with other G7 allies, including the UK.

In the US, removing Russia's "Permanent Normal Trade Relations" (PNTR) status will require an act of Congress.

However, lawmakers in both houses of Congress — and on both sides of the aisle — have already signaled their support, officials say.

US passes bill for $14 billion to Ukraine

US lawmakers have passed a huge spending bill that includes almost $14 billion (about €12.7 billion) in humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine.

The money for Kyiv, which piggybacked on wider spending legislation, had support from both Democrats and Republicans who have both rallied behind sending aid to the country.

"We're keeping our promise to support Ukraine as they fight for their lives against the evil Vladimir Putin," Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Senate Democrats, said in a statement.

The emergency aid was said to be more than double what US President Joe Biden's administration had originally requested.

The House of Representatives had passed the bill a day earlier, with the bill now heading to Biden's desk. The aid package is certain to be signed into law by the US president.

Around half the money is for arming and equipping Ukraine and for the Pentagon's costs for sending US troops to Ukraine's next-door neighbors.

Much of the remaining sum includes humanitarian and economic help, protecting energy supplies, and cybersecurity.

UN Security Council to meet at Russia's behest

The US Security Council is set to meet later on Friday to discuss Russia's claims about alleged US "military biological activities" in Ukraine.

The allegations were made earlier this week, without evidence, by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Washington has responded, saying the claim was "exactly the kind of false flag effort we have warned Russia might initiate to justify a biological or chemical weapons attack."

That statement suggested Russia might seek to create a pretext for further escalating the two-week-old conflict that has seen the Russian offensive slowed, but not stopped, by Ukraine's troops.

"We're not going to let Russia gaslight the world or use the UN Security Council as a venue for promoting their disinformation," Olivia Dalton, spokesperson for the US Mission to the United Nations said late Thursday.

For years, the international community for years has assessed that Russia has used chemical weapons in carrying out assassination attempts against opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia also backs Syria's Bashar al-Assad, whose regime has used chemical weapons against its people in an 11-year-long civil war.

Satellite pics show Kyiv-bound convoy dispersal

Satellite images appear to show a huge Russian convoy, mired outside the Ukrainian capital since last week, has broken up and redeployed.

The pictures from Maxar Technologies showed the 40-mile (64-kilometer) line of vehicles, including tanks and artillery, has dispersed.

Armored units have been seen in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city and some have moved into forests, Maxar reported.

The convoy's advance on Kyiv appeared to have stalled last week amid reports of food and fuel shortages.

According to US officials, Ukrainian troops also targeted the line of hardware with anti-tank missiles.

Convoy elements appear to have deployed further north of the airport near the town of Lubyanka, with towed artillery howitzers in firing positions.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Thursday

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said nearly half of the capital's residents had fled and the city had been turned into a fortress on Thursday.

Russian troops have taken over the outskirts in the north and northwest of the city. But the former boxing champion Klitschko said the city was determined not to fall.

"Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified," he said in a televised address. "Even people who in their lives never intended to change their clothes, now they are in uniform with machine guns in their hands."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian forces of targeting a humanitarian corridor in the city of Mariupol in an operation of "outright terror."

Zelenskyy said that, while some 100,000 people have been evacuated from the country's cities in just two days, some city residents have no way out.

The president said he had decided to send a convoy of trucks with food, water and medicine, but that "the occupiers launched a tank attack exactly where this corridor was supposed to be."

After international condemnation of a Russian strike on a hospital in Mariupol, Russia's Defense Ministry later denied hitting the building.

More than 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine so far, according to the latest UN tally, around half of them children.

In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron called for a halt to military action in Ukraine.jo

However, Ukraine and Russia made "no progress" toward agreeing on a 24-hour cease-fire after talks in Turkey. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had been meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"It seems that there are other decision-makers for this matter in Russia," Kuleba said, in a thinly veiled reference to Putin.

Putin on Thursday said his compatriots would find a way to "adapt" to the massive international sanctions and withdrawals of Western corporations in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Members of Putin's inner circle hit by Western sanctions Roman Abramovich Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich is one of the latest billionaires to be blacklisted. Last week, he put the club up for sale and promised to donate money from the proceeds to help war victims in Ukraine. But the UK government thwarted his plans by freezing his assets on March 10. In 2008, Abramovich's net worth peaked at $23.5 billion, making him Russia's richest man.

Members of Putin's inner circle hit by Western sanctions Igor Sechin Sechin is the former deputy prime minister of Russia and the CEO of state oil company Rosneft. The EU sanctions document describes him as one of Putin’s "closest advisers, and his personal friend." It added that Sechin supports the consolidation of the illegally-annexed Crimea into Russia, noting Rosneft's involvement in delivering fuel to an airport on the peninsula.

Members of Putin's inner circle hit by Western sanctions Alisher Usmanov Born in Uzbekistan, Usmanov is a metals and telecoms tycoon. The EU cited him as one of Putin's favorite oligarchs, and said he paid millions to one of his key advisers, and hosted Putin in his personal luxury residence. He also "fronted for President Putin and solved his business problems," the EU alleged. The United States and the United Kingdom added him to their blacklist on Wednesday.

Members of Putin's inner circle hit by Western sanctions Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven The EU has described Fridman as "a top Russian financier and enabler of Putin's inner circle." He and his long-term partner, Petr Aven (seen left in the picture), have earned billions of dollars from oil, banking and retail, according to the Reuters news agency. Aven, the EU document said, is one of the wealthy Russian businessmen who regularly meet with Putin at the Kremlin.

Members of Putin's inner circle hit by Western sanctions Reject ties with Putin, Kremlin Fridman (center) and Aven both rejected any "financial or political relationship with President Putin or the Kremlin" in a press conference Tuesday, adding that they would contest the unfounded basis for the imposition of the sanctions "through all means available to them." Born in western Ukraine, Fridman is among the few sanctioned Russians who have publicly spoken against the war.

Members of Putin's inner circle hit by Western sanctions Boris and Igor Rotenberg The Rotenberg family is known for its close ties with Putin. Boris is the co-owner of SMP Bank, linked to the energy firm Gazprom. Older brother Arkady, who is already under EU and US sanctions, has practiced judo with Putin since they were both teenagers. Igor, Arkady's son, controls the drilling company Gazprom Bureniye. Boris and Igor were blacklisted by the UK and US on March 2.

Members of Putin's inner circle hit by Western sanctions Gennady Timchenko Timchenko is a major shareholder of Rossiya Bank which, according to the EU sanctions document, is considered the personal bank of senior Russian officials. The bank has invested in television stations that actively support the Russian government's policies destabilizing Ukraine. Rossiya Bank has also opened branches in Crimea, supporting its illegal annexation, the EU said.

Members of Putin's inner circle hit by Western sanctions Alexei Mordashov Mordashov has heavily invested in National Media Group, the largest private media holding in Russia, which supports the state's policies of destabilizing Ukraine, the EU alleged. In a statement, the billionaire replied he had "nothing to do with the emergence of the current geopolitical tension," while calling the war a "tragedy of two fraternal peoples."

Members of Putin's inner circle hit by Western sanctions Confiscated yachts The new sanctions include asset freezes and travel restrictions. In recent days, several luxury yachts belonging to Russia's elite have been seized in Italy, France and the United Kingdom. Sechin, Usmanov and Timchenko were among the billionaires whose yachts have been confiscated. Author: Monir Ghaedi



