Ukraine rejects Moscow's 'empty' words over grain exports — live updates

Russia losing 'up to 300 soldiers per day,' Zelenskyy claims

1,000 Ukrainian prisoners from Mariupol to be sent to Russia

World Bank approves almost $1.5 billion for Ukraine

Deal on exporting Ukraine's grain remains out of reach

This article was last updated at 13:46 UTC/GMT

Lavrov calls on Ukraine to de-mine its ports to allow grain exports

Ukraine should remove mines from its ports or create corridors to export grain that has been delayed due to the fighting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after meeting his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara.

Lavrov added that Russia would not use the crisis to gain military advantage and would "take all necessary steps to ensure that the ships can leave there freely."

But several Ukrainian officials dismissed the proposal, saying that de-mining seas around Ukraine's ports would leave them open to attack.

"Lavrov's words are empty," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko. "Russia cannot be allowed to use grain corridors to attack southern Ukraine."

Separately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "direct and indirect sanctions against Russia must be lifted" in order for Russia's grain shipments to reach global markets.

Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of those killed in action

Ukraine and Russia exchanged the bodies of 50 of their soldiers killed in action. The exchange included 37 Ukrainian soldiers killed during Russia's siege on the Azovstal steelworks, according to Ukraine's Ministry for Reintegration.

The ministry said on its website that the exchange occurred on the frontlines in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia and added such exchanges would continue.

Ukraine's ambassador criticizes Merkel's justification of Russia policy

Andriy Melnyk, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, criticized former German Chancellor Angela Merkel following an interview she gave for the first time six months after leaving power.

Melnyk said Merkel offered "not a hint of self-criticism" and added, "The ex-chancellor's remarks about the infallibility of her Russia course and her far too lenient treatment of Russian dictator President Vladimir Putin are disconcerting," he told news agency dpa.

Merkel defended her approach toward Russia during her time in office during the interview at the Berlin Ensemble.

Watch video 00:17 'Diplomacy isn't wrong just because it doesn't succeed.'

"Diplomacy isn't wrong just because it didn't work," Merkel said. She added, "I don't see why I should have to say that it was wrong and I won't apologize for it."

Melnyk called Merkel's statements "very regrettable."

Ukrainian parliamentary chairman addresses European Parliament

Ruslan Stefanchuk, the chairman of Ukraine's parliament known as the Verkhovna Rada, addressed the European Parliament.

Stefanchuk praised Roberta Metsola, the President of the European Parliament who was the first EU leader to address the Verkhovna Rada "when fighting was still going on around Kyiv."

He also met with the President of the European Council Charles Michel who tweeted that the two "discussed political, financial and material assistance to Ukraine; sanctions to keep pressure on Russia; and the EU’s and Ukraine’s common future."

Ahead of Stefanchuk's address, the head of the European People's Party in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber told DW Ukraine should be invited to join the bloc.

"You are welcome, you are European, you have to join," Weber said, adding, "That is why we need now the message that we have to give candidate status to Ukraine immediately."

Ukraine will not demine the port of Odesa

Ukraine said it would not demine the Black Sea waters around the port city of Odesa for grain to be exported due to the ongoing threat of Russian attacks on the city.

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa regional government, said, "The moment we clear access to the port of Odessa, the Russian fleet will be there."

Watch video 01:15 Residents prepare to defend Ukrainian port city Odesa

Bratchuk added that any exports from the port of Odesa would need to be escorted out "by NATO countries." Turkey has offered to accompany maritime convoys from ports in Ukraine.

Before Russia's invasion on February 24, Ukraine was the world's fourth-largest exporter of wheat and supplied half the sunflower seeds and oil in the world.

This week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned the war could triple the amount of grain blocked from export via Ukraine's Black Sea ports within months.

Moscow's chief rabbi leaves Russia

Moscow's chief Rabbi, Swiss-born Pinchas Goldschmidt, left Russia after feeling pressure to endorse the Russian government's invasion of Ukraine.

Goldschmidt has served as the chief rabbi of Moscow since 1993. He also leads a large rabbinical organization in Europe.

New York-based journalist Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt wrote on Twitter that her in-laws, Rabbi Goldschmidt and Dara Goldschmidt, "have been put under pressure by authorities to support the 'special operation' in Ukraine - and refused."

Chizhik-Goldschmidt said two weeks after the February 24 invasion, Goldschmidt flew to Hungary to raise money for refugees in Eastern Europe before flying to Israel. In Russia, Jewish organizations have been more critical of the war than other groups.

The Chief Rabbi of Russia, Berel Lazar, called for participants in the conflict to "silence the guns and to stop the bombs," on March 2 though he did not condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine files 8 more war crimes cases

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said Ukraine had filed eight more war crimes cases.

Ukraine has already handed down three sentences in war crimes cases to Russian soldiers. There are currently more than 16,000 war crimes investigations open in Ukraine.

Watch video 00:46 'This invasion of Ukraine... has no justification whatsoever.'

Scholz speaks by phone with Zelenskyy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed a May 28 phone call he had with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, a German government spokesperson said.

Scholz and Zelenskyy also spoke about the war in Ukraine and efforts to ship grain exports from the country via maritime routes.

Zelenskyy said he raised the issue of Russia's compliance with the Geneva Convention that governs the treatment of prisoners of war.

On Tuesday, Russian state-run TASS news agency reported that more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers that surrendered in the occupied city of Mariupol were transferred to Russia for further investigation.

Watch video 26:06 Kremlin insider: Putin doesn't accept his defeat, and will keep fighting

Lavrov joins Turkish foreign minister at Ankara press conference

Talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara failed to deliver a breakthrough on how to get grain from ports in Ukraine to market. Lavrov blamed Ukraine in a press conference in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Cavusoglu said Russia's demand for an end to sanctions to bring grain from Ukrainian ports to world markets was "legitimate." For his part, Lavrov downplayed the global food crisis as "really a small problem."

Russia has captured the city of Mariupol, where a grave humanitarian crisis is unfolding, and has set up a naval blockade in addition to hammering the southwestern port city of Odesa.

Cavusoglu said, "If we need to open up the international market to Ukrainian grain, we see the removal of obstacles standing in the way of Russia's exports as a legitimate demand." He also said he saw a will for a return to talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Lavrov was in Ankara after his trip to landlocked Serbia earlier in the week was cancelled after Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro, all NATO members, denied flyover rights to Lavrov's plane on its route to Belgrade. To get to the Turkish capital, Lavrov's plane only had to traverse the Black Sea.

Russia's ruble stabilizes with loosening of capital controls

The Russian ruble firmed up and headed toward an exchange rate of 60 rubles to the US dollar (66 rubles to the Euro). Russia was also able to ease some capital controls.

Capital controls were imposed following sanctions from Western countries after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

On Tuesday, some of those controls were eased and export-focused companies were permitted to transfer currency to their foreign accounts under certain conditions to pay for imports.

The central bank of Russia also lifted the limit for individuals to transfer funds abroad from the equivalent of $50,000 per month to $150,000 every month.

Lavrov due to hold talks in Turkey

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Turkey after the forced cancellation of a trip to Serbia earlier in the week due to the fact that NATO members closed their airspace to his aircraft.

Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro had all refused permission for Lavrov's aircraft to enter their airspace. By contrast, Lavrov could fly directly over the Black Sea from Russia to the Turkish capital Ankara.

Turkey has objected to the expansion of NATO to include Finland and Sweden.

Russia and Turkey are also involved in discussions with a UN-led mechanism to create a secure corridor for grain, food and fertilizer to ship out from Black Sea ports to world markets through the Bosphorus.

Ukraine may have to retreat from Severodonetsk

Serhiy Haidai, the regional governor of Luhansk, said Ukrainian troops may have to retreat from Severodonetsk as the city is being shelled "24 hours a day."

In an interview with TV channel 1+1, Haidai said, "It is possible that we will have to retreat," to better, more fortified locations though Ukraine did not plan to surrender the city.

Haidai added Ukraine expects Russia will focus all its efforts and mount a significant offensive in trying to take Severodonetsk.

Watch video 02:22 Ukraine war: Russia claims to control 97% of Luhansk

Norway announces new weapons delivery

The Norwegian Defense Ministry said that it had sent 22 howitzers, including spare parts and ammuntion, to Ukraine.

"The Norwegian government has waited to publicly announce the donation for security reasons. Future donations may not be announced or commented upon," the ministry said in a statement.

Previously, Norway has sent anti-tank weapons, an air defense system, and thousands of units of basic equipment like helmets and bullet-proof vests to Kyiv, as well as contributed to a military aid fund.

Russian airline Aeroflot to raise $3 billion in emergency share issue

Russian state flagship airline Aeroflot said it plans to raise up to 185.2 billion rubles ($3 billion, €2.8 billion) in an emergency share issue.

The company has been under pressure from Western sanctions and airspace bans. The European Union, United States, Britain and Canada have shut their airspace to Russian planes, and Airbus and Boeing have halted the supply of aircraft parts and services to Russian carriers.

Aeroflot said shareholders at its annual meeting approved the issuance of 5.42 billion new shares that could be bought at a price of 34.29 rubles each.

The airline also plants to order 300 aircraft from United Aircraft Corporation which is majority owned by Russia's state aerospace and defense conglomerate.

DW Explainer: Why Sievierodonetsk is so important

Sievierodonetsk and neighboring Lyssychansk are the last major cities in the Luhansk area, still partly controlled by Kyiv. Russia claims it has "97% control" of the region.

Russian attacks have turned the two cities into "dead cities," president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday. Ukrainian troops defending the region risk being trapped, as they were in Mariupol.

Street-by-street fighting remains intense. DW explains why Sievierodonetsk is so important.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine launching 'Book of Torturers' war crime information system

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv was launching a "Book of Torturers," a system to collate evidence of war crimes.

"Next week, a special publication is to be launched — 'The Book of Torturers' — an information system to collect confirmation of data about war criminals, criminals from the Russian army," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Ukrainian prosecutors say they have registered more than 12,000 alleged war crimes involving more than 600 suspects.

1,000 Ukrainian soldiers sent to Russia for investigation — Russian law enforcement

More than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered in the southeastern city of Mariupol have been transferred to Russia for investigation, the Tass news agency reported citing a Russian law enforcement source.

The source told Tass that more Ukrainian prisoners would be sent to Russia.

Kyiv is seeking the handover of all the estimated 2,000 soldiers from the Azovstal plant in a prisoner swap. Russian lawmakers have demanded that some soldiers be put on trial.

"More than 1,000 people from Azovstal were brought to Russia. Law enforcement organs are working with them closely," Tass cited Russian law enforcement as saying.

Watch video 03:53 Situation in Odesa, Mariupol: DW's Nick Connolly reports

Ukraine has expressed concern in the past that prisoners taken to Russia may face torture or even execution.

Moscow playing 'blame game' around Ukrainian grain exports

DW correspondent Nick Connolly reported from Ukraine's southwestern port city of Odesa and said that Russia was playing a "blame game" around grain exports after destroying key infrastructure.

Connolly said that there was a lot of "diplomatic noise," a solution to the impasse between Kyiv and Moscow regarding Ukrainian grain exports, referring to talks in Turkey. He added that "this is about the blame game right now. This is not about real solutions."

"Otherwise, Russia would not have destroyed Ukraine's second-biggest grain terminal just a few days ago in Mykolaiv." He said that the infrastructure that would allow grain to get to North Africa and the Middle East was being "destroyed bit by bit."

Connolly said that Russia has been bombing oil refineries and oil storage units and roads.

Connolly said Russia is destroying key infrastructure for grain exports

According to Connolly, Moscow is attempting to place the blame on Kyiv for stalled exports after seeing that African and Middle Eastern countries were concerned. These countries are "traditionally a lot more sympathetic to Russian narratives than is the case in Europe", Connolly said.

Odesa's tourism industry has been devastated and Ukrainians' savings are running low, Connolly said. "Even in parts of the country that are safe from Russian attack, people don't know if their jobs will still be there in a week or a month's time."

Connolly said that there were unconfirmed reports of a cholera outbreak in the southeastern port city of Mariupol. "Mariupol is a city of ruins, people there have very little access to sanitation."

World Bank approves $1.49 billion for Ukraine

The World Bank's executive board has approved $1.49 billion (€1.39 billion) of additional financing for Ukraine.

This expands the organization's total pledged support to over $4 billion.

The funds are to help Kyiv pay wages for government and social workers. Ukraine has said it needs at least $5 billion per month in the near term to keep its government operating.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says front line hasn't moved, Russia losing 300 soldiers a day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that Russian troops have not achieved a breakthrough against Ukrainian forces in Donbas.

"The situation on the front has not undergone any significant changes in the past 24 hours," Zelensky said. He added that "the extremely heroic defense of Donbas continues."

Ukraine's president said that the fiercest fighting was continuing around Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and Popasna.

Watch video 01:46 Zelensky: Ukrainians 'outnumbered' in Sievierodonetsk

"There's a sense that the occupiers did not believe the resistance would be so strong," he said.

Zelenskyy claimed that 31,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives in Ukraine since the invasion began.

"Since February 24, Russia has been paying almost 300 lives a day for a completely pointless war against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said. The figure could not be independently verified.

"And still the day will come when the number of losses, even for Russia, will exceed the permissible limit."

Zelenskyy said that a "stalemate is not an option" in the war with Russia while speaking at a conference organized by the Financial Times. He added that victory for Kyiv would entail Ukraine regaining "all of [its] territory," including areas that were under the control of Moscow or pro-Russian separatists before February 2022.

What happened in Russia's war on Ukraine on Tuesday

The Ukrainian military has said that Russia handed over to Kyiv the bodies of 210 Ukrainian fighters, most of whom who died defending the city of Mariupol.

Watch video 07:08 Merkel: No excuse for Putin's war in Ukraine

In her first major interview since leaving office, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but said she refused to apologize for her policies towards Moscow. She also defended her opposition to Ukraine and Georgia joining NATO in 2008.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Turkey for talks over unblocking grain exports from Ukraine.

Deutsche Bank offered all 1,500 or so employees of its IT centers in St. Petersburg and Moscow a job position in Germany.

A Russian military prosecutor said that 12 military officers were being charged for allegedly allowing conscripts to be sent to fight in Ukraine.

Watch video 01:36 Scholz pledges more Baltic support

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held talks in Lithuania with the heads of three Baltic countries about the state of security on NATO's eastern flank.

Russia's ambassador to the UN stormed out of a Security Council meeting after European Council President Charles Michel accused Russia of using food supplies as "a stealth missile against developing countries."

You can revisit our live updates from June 7 here.

ar, sdi, es/fb, rt (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)