Ukraine: Pro-Russia demonstrations spark outrage in Germany

Pro-Russian convoys rolled in multiple cities across Germany on Saturday, drawing attention to the contentious demonstrations that many view as support for Moscow's military aggression toward Ukraine.
Police reported no serious incidents during the protests. City officials had warned participants beforehand that the event could not highlight any links to the invasion of Ukraine.
Organizers of these demonstrations claimed that they intend to put a spotlight on discrimination against Russians living in Germany.
One convoy with about 190 cars rolled through the southwestern city of Stuttgart, with the motto "Against Discrimination Against Russian-speaking People."
Participants waved banners reading "Stop Russophobia" and urged an end to discrimination against Russian-speaking children in schools.
Several more demonstrations have been planned for Sunday.
Families with children were also present at the demonstration in Stuttgart
Demos spark a backlash
These demos have sparked a backlash, with many seeing them as a show of support for the Kremlin.
A similar convoy in Berlin triggered sharp criticism last weekend. Germany's Bild newspaper called it a "parade of shame."
The demo, billed as apolitical, was held on the same day that revelations of the alleged Russian atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha came to light.
"For heaven's sake, how could you allow this convoy of shame in the middle of Berlin?" the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, asked of Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey.
Giffey replied that she understood his anger but could not penalize people for merely waving Russian flags.
Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February, German authorities have registered 383 anti-Russian and 181 anti-Ukrainian crimes.
Germany is home to around 1.2 million Russians and 325,000 Ukrainians, plus more than 316,000 who have arrived as refugees since the start of the conflict.
sri/jcg (AFP, dpa)
German-Russian relations through history
Converting the Kyivan Rus
Both Russia and Ukraine trace their cultural ancestry to the Kyivan Rus period in the early Middle Ages, when a loose federation of Slavic, Baltic and Finnic peoples formed a common identity. Missionaries from the Germanic peoples were eventually replaced by diplomats. This painting, depicting the Baptism of Prince Vladimir — or Volodymyr — in 987, hangs in Kyiv Cathedral.
German-Russian relations through history
Trade and war with Teutonic knights
Russia was under Mongolian rule in the late Middle Ages, but lively trade with the Hanseatic German cities continued. The period began with a victory over Teutonic knights in the so-called Battle on the Ice on a frozen lake in 1242. Sergei Eisenstein turned the battle into a patriotic Russian epic in the run-up to World War II.
German-Russian relations through history
The 'German' empress of Russia
Born in what is now Szczecin, then in Prussia, Catherine the Great acceded to the Russian throne in 1762, after the overthrow of her husband, also born in Germany. Her reign oversaw the Russian Enlightenment, whose intellectual ideals — freedom, liberty, and reason — she championed. Those ideals did not extend to Poland, however, which she partitioned with Prussia.
German-Russian relations through history
Alliance against Napoleon
Like many of Europe's colonial monarchies, Prussia and Russia found common cause in opposing revolutionary France and the military campaign of Napoleon Bonaparte. The alliance was sealed at the Convention of Tauroggen in 1812 between a Prussian general and a German-born general of the Russian Imperial Army, in which many Prussian soldiers served.
German-Russian relations through history
Conflict among cousins: World War I
In 1913, Kaiser Wilhelm II (right) invited his cousin Czar Nicholas II to Berlin for the wedding of his daughter. A year later, the two countries were at war, and four years later, both men had lost their thrones, with Nicholas executed in 1918. Millions of Russians and Germans were killed in the war, and both countries felt aggrieved by the terms imposed by the Western Allies.
German-Russian relations through history
Hitler-Stalin pact: World War II
Represented by foreign ministers Joachim von Ribbentrop (left) and Vyacheslav Molotov, Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin (right) signed a non-aggression pact in August 1939. The following month, both countries invaded Poland. Germany tore up the pact in 1941 with the invasion of the Soviet Union known as Operation Barbarossa. Nearly 14 million Russians and 6.8 million Ukrainians died during the war.
German-Russian relations through history
The kiss of death
East Germany fell under the Soviet Union's influence after the war, an alliance that found its iconic image in the "socialist fraternal kiss" between German Democratic Republic leader Erich Honecker and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev in 1979. East Germans grew up learning Russian and until today many have more understanding and sympathy for the Russians and their President Putin than West Germans.
German-Russian relations through history
Willy Brandt's Ostpolitik
Chancellor Willy Brandt tried to normalize relations with the communist nations during his tenure from 1969 to 1974, a rapprochement that became known as "Ostpolitik." In 1970, Brandt (center left) signed the Moscow Treaty alongside Russian Premier Alexei Kosygin (center right), which formally recognized East Germany and temporarily abandoned the goal of German reunification in exchange for peace.
German-Russian relations through history
Friends at last?
"Gorbi, Gorbi!" was the jubilant headline of Germany's mass-circulation Bild tabloid in June 1989 when Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev came to visit. For Germans he was — and still is — the hero who made the peaceful unification of the country possible.
German-Russian relations through history
Transformation through trade?
German-Russian relations developed throughout the post-Soviet years, with German Chancellors Gerhard Schröder and Angela Merkel hoping that deepening trade ties would bind the countries together and soften Russia's authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin. Schröder initiated the Nord Stream pipeline project, which many believe left Germany dependent on Russian gas.
Author: Ben Knight