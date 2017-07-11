 Ukraine: Pro-Russia demonstrations spark outrage in Germany | News | DW | 10.04.2022

News

Ukraine: Pro-Russia demonstrations spark outrage in Germany

Many view the demonstrations in the form of vehicle convoys as support for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. But their organizers say their goal is to highlight discrimination against Russians in Germany.

A Lada car in Stuttgart with Russian and German flags

These demos have sparked a backlash, with many seeing them as a show of support for the Kremlin

Pro-Russian convoys rolled in multiple cities across Germany on Saturday, drawing attention to the contentious demonstrations that many view as support for Moscow's military aggression toward Ukraine.   

Police reported no serious incidents during the protests. City officials had warned participants beforehand that the event could not highlight any links to the invasion of Ukraine.

Organizers of these demonstrations claimed that they intend to put a spotlight on discrimination against Russians living in Germany.

One convoy with about 190 cars rolled through the southwestern city of Stuttgart, with the motto "Against Discrimination Against Russian-speaking People."

Participants waved banners reading "Stop Russophobia" and urged an end to discrimination against Russian-speaking children in schools.

Watch video 04:29

Tens of thousands in Berlin demonstrate for peace

Several more demonstrations have been planned for Sunday.

Attendees wave Russian flags at the demonstration in Stuttgart

Families with children were also present at the demonstration in Stuttgart

Demos spark a backlash

These demos have sparked a backlash, with many seeing them as a show of support for the Kremlin.

A similar convoy in Berlin triggered sharp criticism last weekend. Germany's Bild newspaper called it a "parade of shame."

The demo, billed as apolitical, was held on the same day that revelations of the alleged Russian atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha came to light.

Watch video 02:34

Bucha: Mounting evidence of atrocities against civilians

"For heaven's sake, how could you allow this convoy of shame in the middle of Berlin?" the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, asked of Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey.

Giffey replied that she understood his anger but could not penalize people for merely waving Russian flags.

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February, German authorities have registered 383 anti-Russian and 181 anti-Ukrainian crimes.

Germany is home to around 1.2 million Russians and 325,000 Ukrainians, plus more than 316,000 who have arrived as refugees since the start of the conflict.

sri/jcg (AFP, dpa)

  • painting of the baptism of Vladimir

    German-Russian relations through history

    Converting the Kyivan Rus

    Both Russia and Ukraine trace their cultural ancestry to the Kyivan Rus period in the early Middle Ages, when a loose federation of Slavic, Baltic and Finnic peoples formed a common identity. Missionaries from the Germanic peoples were eventually replaced by diplomats. This painting, depicting the Baptism of Prince Vladimir — or Volodymyr — in 987, hangs in Kyiv Cathedral.

  • Battle on the Ice on the frozen Lake Peipus in 1242

    German-Russian relations through history

    Trade and war with Teutonic knights

    Russia was under Mongolian rule in the late Middle Ages, but lively trade with the Hanseatic German cities continued. The period began with a victory over Teutonic knights in the so-called Battle on the Ice on a frozen lake in 1242. Sergei Eisenstein turned the battle into a patriotic Russian epic in the run-up to World War II.

  • Catherine the Great

    German-Russian relations through history

    The 'German' empress of Russia

    Born in what is now Szczecin, then in Prussia, Catherine the Great acceded to the Russian throne in 1762, after the overthrow of her husband, also born in Germany. Her reign oversaw the Russian Enlightenment, whose intellectual ideals — freedom, liberty, and reason — she championed. Those ideals did not extend to Poland, however, which she partitioned with Prussia.

  • Convention of Tauroggen

    German-Russian relations through history

    Alliance against Napoleon

    Like many of Europe's colonial monarchies, Prussia and Russia found common cause in opposing revolutionary France and the military campaign of Napoleon Bonaparte. The alliance was sealed at the Convention of Tauroggen in 1812 between a Prussian general and a German-born general of the Russian Imperial Army, in which many Prussian soldiers served.

  • Kaiser Wilhelm II (right) and Tsar Nicholas II

    German-Russian relations through history

    Conflict among cousins: World War I

    In 1913, Kaiser Wilhelm II (right) invited his cousin Czar Nicholas II to Berlin for the wedding of his daughter. A year later, the two countries were at war, and four years later, both men had lost their thrones, with Nicholas executed in 1918. Millions of Russians and Germans were killed in the war, and both countries felt aggrieved by the terms imposed by the Western Allies.

  • Smiling Joachim von Ribbentrop and Josef Stalin in 1939

    German-Russian relations through history

    Hitler-Stalin pact: World War II

    Represented by foreign ministers Joachim von Ribbentrop (left) and Vyacheslav Molotov, Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin (right) signed a non-aggression pact in August 1939. The following month, both countries invaded Poland. Germany tore up the pact in 1941 with the invasion of the Soviet Union known as Operation Barbarossa. Nearly 14 million Russians and 6.8 million Ukrainians died during the war.

  • Berlin | East Side Gallery

    German-Russian relations through history

    The kiss of death

    East Germany fell under the Soviet Union's influence after the war, an alliance that found its iconic image in the "socialist fraternal kiss" between German Democratic Republic leader Erich Honecker and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev in 1979. East Germans grew up learning Russian and until today many have more understanding and sympathy for the Russians and their President Putin than West Germans.

  • Willy Brandt in Moscow in 1970

    German-Russian relations through history

    Willy Brandt's Ostpolitik

    Chancellor Willy Brandt tried to normalize relations with the communist nations during his tenure from 1969 to 1974, a rapprochement that became known as "Ostpolitik." In 1970, Brandt (center left) signed the Moscow Treaty alongside Russian Premier Alexei Kosygin (center right), which formally recognized East Germany and temporarily abandoned the goal of German reunification in exchange for peace.

  • Helmut Kohl and Mikhail Gorbachev in 1990 surrounded by German delegation

    German-Russian relations through history

    Friends at last?

    "Gorbi, Gorbi!" was the jubilant headline of Germany's mass-circulation Bild tabloid in June 1989 when Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev came to visit. For Germans he was — and still is — the hero who made the peaceful unification of the country possible.

  • Schröder and Putin embrace

    German-Russian relations through history

    Transformation through trade?

    German-Russian relations developed throughout the post-Soviet years, with German Chancellors Gerhard Schröder and Angela Merkel hoping that deepening trade ties would bind the countries together and soften Russia's authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin. Schröder initiated the Nord Stream pipeline project, which many believe left Germany dependent on Russian gas.

    Author: Ben Knight


