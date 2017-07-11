Ukraine: Pro-Russia demonstrations spark outrage in Germany

Pro-Russian convoys rolled in multiple cities across Germany on Saturday, drawing attention to the contentious demonstrations that many view as support for Moscow's military aggression toward Ukraine.

Police reported no serious incidents during the protests. City officials had warned participants beforehand that the event could not highlight any links to the invasion of Ukraine.

Organizers of these demonstrations claimed that they intend to put a spotlight on discrimination against Russians living in Germany.

One convoy with about 190 cars rolled through the southwestern city of Stuttgart, with the motto "Against Discrimination Against Russian-speaking People."

Participants waved banners reading "Stop Russophobia" and urged an end to discrimination against Russian-speaking children in schools.

Several more demonstrations have been planned for Sunday.

Families with children were also present at the demonstration in Stuttgart

Demos spark a backlash

These demos have sparked a backlash, with many seeing them as a show of support for the Kremlin.

A similar convoy in Berlin triggered sharp criticism last weekend. Germany's Bild newspaper called it a "parade of shame."

The demo, billed as apolitical, was held on the same day that revelations of the alleged Russian atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha came to light.

"For heaven's sake, how could you allow this convoy of shame in the middle of Berlin?" the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, asked of Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey.

Giffey replied that she understood his anger but could not penalize people for merely waving Russian flags.

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February, German authorities have registered 383 anti-Russian and 181 anti-Ukrainian crimes.

Germany is home to around 1.2 million Russians and 325,000 Ukrainians, plus more than 316,000 who have arrived as refugees since the start of the conflict.

