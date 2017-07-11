Ukraine: Nord Stream 2 a 'dangerous geopolitical weapon'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday labeled the soon-to-be-completed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany "a dangerous geopolitical weapon."

Zelenskyy was speaking at a joint press conference in Kyiv with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has spearheaded the pipeline fiercely opposed by Russian neighbors Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states.

"We view this project exclusively through the prism of security and consider it a dangerous geopolitical weapon of the Kremlin," Zelenskyy said.

He added that the main risks will be "borne by Ukraine" but that the pipeline will also be dangerous "for all of Europe" as it will "play into the hands of the Russian Federation," he said.

The $12-billion pipeline beneath the Baltic Sea is set to double Russian natural gas shipments to Germany, Europe's largest economy. It avoids Ukraine, depriving Kyiv of essential gas transit fees.

Ukraine is opposed to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Merkel met Zelenskyy after Putin talks

Merkel is making her last visit to the Ukraine capital before retiring next month as chancellor. Her trip to Kyiv comes two days after she met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The chancellor said Berlin agrees with Washington that "gas must not be used as a geopolitical weapon."

"It will come down to if there is an extension to the transit contract via Ukraine — the sooner the better," she said.

Merkel added that negotiations to expand the gas transit agreement are getting underway.

She called for a new summit between Germany, Ukraine, Russia and France.

Moscow's current agreement with Kyiv runs out in 2024 and the lack of transit fees would likely cause significant economic problems for Ukraine.

Germany had made commitments to support Ukraine to renew its energy mix and will support the development of renewable projects with a total of €1 billion ($1.2 billion) via bilateral projects.

What else was discussed?

The German chancellor and Ukrainian president also discussed the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine with Russian-backed separatists. The occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk are of key interest, as well as the faltering Minsk agreement.

Germany has been a vital ally for Ukraine since Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

But the German chancellor has frustrated Ukrainian authorities by opposing sending arms to Kyiv and pushing across the finish line the Nord Steam 2 pipeline.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the German Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union and with it, Ukraine

WWII victims remembered

Earlier Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel remembered the Ukrainian victims of the second world war.

The chancellor laid a wreath at the grave of the unknown soldier.

Germany invaded the Soviet Union, of which Ukraine was then a part, 80 years ago under the National Socialist regime.

