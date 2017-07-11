Ukraine: NATO warns Russia 'repositioning,' not withdrawing — live updates

UK military intelligence forecasts heavy fighting in Kyiv suburbs in days ahead

EBRD forecasts dire economic picture for Ukraine, Russia

Oil depot and factory hit in eastern Ukraine

The Pentagon says Russian forces have begun to withdraw from Chernobyl

This article was last updated at 13:23 GMT/UTC.

Kremlin dismisses claims that Putin is 'misled' by advisers

Kremlin spokesman Dimity Peskov has denied US and British claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin's advisers are not reporting to him the truth about Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

"This shows that neither the Department of State nor the Pentagon have real information about what is happening in the Kremlin," Peskov told journalists.

"They don't understand President Putin, they don't understand the mechanism for taking decisions and they don't understand the style of our work," he added.

The White House had said earlier that declassified intelligence found that Putin "felt misled by the Russian military."

Britain's GCHQ spy agency chief, Jeremy Fleming, later said that "Putin's advisers are afraid to tell him the truth" about the degree of Ukrainian resistance.

Watch video 26:01 Can Putin survive politically the war in Ukraine?

Death toll after strike on Mykolaiv rises to 20: emergency services

The Ukrainian emergency services said a Russian strike in the regional government headquarters in the southern city of Mykolaiv has killed 20 people.

"Rescuers pulled 19 bodies from under the rubble, and one person died in intensive care," it said in a post on Facebook.

The initial death toll was 12.

The regional governor accused Russia of waiting until civilians arrived for work before hitting the building on Tuesday.

Emergency services said they were still working at the scene.

Watch video 02:43 Government building in Mykolaiv hit - Amien Essif reports

UK: Russia targeting countries opposing war in cyberspace

Jeremy Fleming, the head of the British spy service GCHQ, said Russia has attempted to disrupt Ukraine's government and military, as well as countries opposing the invasion, in cyberspace.

"We've seen sustained intent from Russia to disrupt Ukrainian government and military systems. We've seen what looks like some spillover of activity affecting surrounding countries," Fleming said in a speech in Canberra.

"And we've certainly seen indications which suggests Russia's cyber actors are looking for targets in the countries that oppose their actions," he added.

NATO chief: Russian forces not withdrawing but regrouping

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's forces are not withdrawing from Ukraine but rather regrouping after Russia announced it would be scaling back military operations around Kyiv.

Citing NATO intelligence, Stoltenberg said, "Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce its offensive in the Donbas region."

"At the same time, Russia maintains pressure on Kyiv and other cities. So, we can expect additional offensive actions, bringing even more suffering," he added.

Italy's Draghi: Putin says conditions not yet right for cease-fire

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said at a news conference Russian President Vladimir Putin told him that conditions were not yet right for a ceasefire during a phone call Wednesday.

Draghi also said Putin told him that current gas contracts remain and European firms will continue to pay in euros and dollars despite threats that the Kremlin would only accept rubles.

Two killed in fuel depot attack

The regional governor in the Dnipro region of eastern Ukraine said two were killed when Russian rockets hit a military unit and a fuel depot.

Putin signs decree ordering 134,500 new conscripts

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree ordering 134,500 new conscripts into his country's army as part of the annual spring draft while denying the decree had anything to do with what the Kremlin terms its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said those drafted would not be sent to any "hot spots." Prior to its invasion of Ukraine, Russia also denied any such plans.

Conscription is a sensitive issue in Russia. Putin has denied on various occasions that Russia is ordering conscripts into Ukraine though on March 9, the Ministry of Defense acknowledged some conscripts had indeed been sent to invade Ukraine.

At the time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had ordered military investigators to punish those responsible for ordering conscripts into Ukraine, something he insisted had not been ordered despite the defense ministry's contradictory statement.

Watch video 04:19 Is Ukraine turning into 'Putin's bleeding ulcer'?

UK sanctions 14 more individuals over Ukraine invasion

The UK announced it had sanctioned 14 more individuals including senior Russian state media figures over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The managing director of Russian state-run RT Alexey Nikolov, along with Sergey Brilev, a prominent news anchor at Russian state-run Rossiya Television and Radio network and Anton Anisimov, the editor-in-chief of Russian state-run Sputnik, are among those facing sanctions in this newly announced round.

In a statement, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, "Putin's war on Ukraine is based on a torrent of lies."

IAEA to establish online monitoring missions

Peetro Kotin, the CEO of Energoatom, the Ukrainian state nuclear company, said the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will establish online monitoring missions at the Russian-occupied Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear plants in Ukraine.

Kotin said the IAEA "can influence this and they must influence" Russian nuclear officials to not disrupt the operation of nuclear plants currently under Russian control on Ukrainian territory.

Kotin met with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi Wednesday while on a visit in Ukraine.

Kyiv to resume alcohol sales from Friday

The sale of alcohol in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv will resume from Friday, the city administration said.

Alcohol sales are set to resume in shops and restaurants from 11 am until 4 pm for the immediate future.

The sale of alcohol was banned due on March 1. Both Lviv and Mykolaiv have already relaxed the temporary ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages.

Russian stocks badly hit while ruble stabilizes

Russia's stock market experienced its worst quarterly decline in over 13 years.

The RTS index, a dollar-denominated, free-float capitalization weighted index of 50 Moscow Stock Exchange traded stocks, dropped nearly 38% this quarter. The ruble-denominated index also plunged more than 30% the last quarter.

Both indexes experienced their worst quarterly performance since the financial crisis hit global markets in December 2008.

Stock trading picked up Thursday as some restrictions on short selling were lifted.

The ruble also tightened to near prewar levels at 83 against the US dollar. While the ruble lost almost half its value following the war, tight capital controls as well as intervention from the central bank have brought the currency's decline to 11.5% for the year.

Watch video 05:05 How sanctions are changing Russia

Red Cross warehouse in Mariupol damaged by Russian shelling: reports

A warehouse belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was reportedly damaged during intense Russian shelling in the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol, satellite pictures from Planet Labs PBC analyzed by the Associated Press show. CNN also reported the incident.

The satellite images revealed damage to the roof where a red cross had been painted on the ICRC warehouse along the Kalmius River.

In a statement, the ICCRC said it distributed all supplies from the warehouse earlier in March and no staff had been on site since March 15.

Turkey: Not seeing Istanbul dialogue results implemented

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey's foreign minister, said the outcomes of the Istanbul talks between Russsia and Ukraine are not being implemented on the ground.

Turkey remains committed to bringing together the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers again. Cavusoglu also said significant progress was made during the Istanbul talks.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has also played a useful role in liaising between Kyiv and Moscow and is "sincerely" working to end the war since it began, Cavusoglu added.

Watch video 01:09 Russian shelling persists despite claims of scaling down

Zelenskyy addresses Australian parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Australian parliament, calling for a tightening of sanctions and said he would be grateful for donated vehicles, such as Australia's Bushmaster armored vehicles.

Before his speech, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison praised Zelenskyy as "a lion of democracy" and called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" for the first time.

Convoy of buses to evacuate civilians headed to Mariupol

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's deputy prime minister, said a convoy of buses had set out for the besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol in an effort to evacuate civilians.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Russia agreed to open a humanitarian corridor where tens of thousands remain trapped following weeks of Russian bombings.

Watch video 03:18 Nobody in Ukraine trusts the words from Russian side: DW's Mathias Bölinger in Kyiv

The General Staff of the Ukraine Armed forces posted video to Twitter of Vereshchuk announcing two additional humanitarian corridors opening from Melitopol and Enerhodar to Zaporizhzhia.

UK military intelligence: Expect heavy fighting in Kyiv suburbs

UK military intelligence said heavy fighting will likely occur in the suburbs of Kyiv in the coming days as Russian forces continue to hold positions both east and west of Kyiv, despite the withdrawal of a small number of units.

Watch video 03:08 Shelling in Kyiv suburbs has actually intensified: Mathias Bölinger

While heavy fighting continues in Mariupol, Ukrainian forces remain in control of the center of the southeastern city, UK military intelligence assesses currently.

EBRD: Ukraine, Russian economies to see massive contraction

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said that Russia's economy will contract by 10% this year and Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) will decline by as much as 20% due to Russia's invasion.

The EBRD said the war Russia launched against Ukraine last month has caused "the greatest supply shock" in 50 years.

"Russia and Ukraine supply a disproportionately high share of commodities, including wheat, corn, fertiliser, titanium and nickel," the EBRD said.

Watch video 03:23 Sanctions cripple Russian economy: DW's Roman Goncharenko

Prior to the war, the EBRD had forecast the Ukrainian economy to grow by 3.5% and Russia's economy to likewise expand by 3%. Instead, now the EBRD's revised forecasts shows both economies tanking in what is the first updated growth forecast for both nations from an international financial institution since the war began.

The EBRD's current model is to "assume that a ceasefire is brokered within a couple of months, followed soon after by the start of a major reconstruction effort," none of which is certain at this stage.

The EBRD was created in the ashes of the Cold War to aid countries formerly under Soviet tutelage transition from highly inefficient Moscow-controlled command economies to free-market economies. Since the early 1990s, the EBRD has expanded its reach to include Middle Eastern and African nations.

IMF: Russia sanctions could erode US dollar's dominance

Gita Gopinath, the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), told The Financial Times that financial sanctions imposed on Russia could gradually lessen the dominance of the US dollar.

Gopinath also said the war in Ukraine will lead to greater use of cryptocurrency and related, lightly regulated financial instruments such as stablecoins as well as central bank digital currencies.

The result of the war on the global financial system is also likely to be one of "fragmentation," Gopinath said.

Biden promises to end 'nightmare' of US citizens detained in Russia

US President Joe Biden promised to end the "nightmare" of US citizens detained in Russia.

Biden met with the parents of former US Marine Trevor Reed. Reed was convicted of assaulting police officers while drunk in 2019.

Reed was on hunger strike and serving in an isolation cell, a spokesman for the detainee said on Tuesday.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that US diplomats were being denied access to Americans detained in Russia.

Such citizens including Reed, as well as Paul Whelan, who is also a former Marine. The United States says that they are being held under trumped-up charges.

EU and US open joint strategic dialogue on Russia

The European Union and the United States have opened a strategic dialogue on Russia.

The two sides held the first "US-EU High-Level Dialogue on Russia" in Washington on Wednesday, a joint press release said.

The meeting focused "on US and EU strategic objectives and policy coordination aimed at ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," the press release said.

The two sides discussed additional steps to isolate Russia from the US and EU economies.

Watch video 00:51

US: Ukraine war has 'deadly' impact on Arab world

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was having a "deadly" impact on the Arab world.

Blinken was speaking in the Algerian capital after having traveled to Israel, where a summit was held between the Jewish state and the foreign ministers of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Addressing journalists in Algiers, Blinken said that while the war in Ukraine may seem distant, it was already having "deadly consequences for citizens in the region."

"It's having a direct impact on their lives right now, particularly with regard to rising food prices... especially wheat," he said.

North African countries are heavily dependent on wheat exports, and both Russia and Ukraine are major wheat producers.

Watch video 05:17

South Ossetia leader wants vote on integration into Russia

South Ossetian leader Anatoly Bibilov said the breakaway republic wants to vote on integration into the Russian Federation.

Russia recognized South Ossetia as independent in 2008 following the Russo-Georgian War, whereas most countries consider the region to be part of Georgia.

Bibilov said that a referendum would be the first step toward integration into the Russian Federation, but that this would be "very difficult to organize."

South Ossetian parliamentary leader Alan Tadtayev told Russian state news agency TASS that the referendum should be held in the "near future."

The remarks follow a statement on Sunday by Leonid Pasechnik, leader of the breakaway Luhansk republic in eastern Ukraine, that his region should hold a vote on integration into Russia.

Watch video 28:31

Moscow announces Mariupol cease-fire

The Russian Defense Ministry announced a Thursday cease-fire around Mariupol to allow for the evacuation of civilians.

Russia said that a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia through Berdyansk would open from 10 a.m. local time (0700 GMT). Berdyansk is under Russian control.

"For this humanitarian operation to succeed, we propose to carry it out with the direct participation of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry demanded Ukraine guarantee respect for the cease-fire by notifying Russian forces, the UNCHR and the ICRC before 6 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) and to commit to ensuring the security of convoys along the corridor.

Russia's Defense Ministry also said it had agreed to a Ukrainian proposal to open four new humanitarian corridors from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia.

A number of previous attempts to establish corridors out of Mariupol have failed, with Russia and Ukraine trading accusations of sabotaging the efforts.

Watch video 02:19 Reduced to ruins: Situation in Mariupol desperate

Kyiv: Nearly half of Ukraine's territory 'polluted' by explosives

Nearly half of Ukraine's territory has been contaminated by explosive devices, Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Yevgen Yenin said.

Yenin said that the area affected amounts to some 300, 000 square meters.

The AFP news agency said it could not immediately verify the data.

Yenin said that Ukraine has demined 300 explosive devices and one aerial bomb since the start of the war.

Oil depot and factory hit by strikes in eastern Ukraine

An oil depot filled with fuel has been destroyed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, regional official Mykola Lukashuk said.

Lukashuk blamed the strike on the Russian military. There were no reports of casualties.

A rocket also hit a factory in nearby Novomoskovsk, regional official Valentyn Reznichenko said. Novomoskovsk lies northeast of Dnipro, and both cities are part of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Dnipro has not seen much shelling so far in the war.

Pentagon: Russian forces start to withdraw from Chernobyl

Russian forces have started to withdraw from the Chernobyl nuclear power site, a senior US defense official said.

Russian forces took control of the facility on February 24, the day Russia started the war in Ukraine.

Russian troops left the nearby town of Slavutych, where much of the personnel of the Chernobyl plant lives, on Monday.

"Chernobyl is (an) area where [Russian forces] are beginning to reposition some of their troops -- leaving, walking away from the Chernobyl facility and moving into Belarus," the official said.

"We think that they are leaving, I can't tell you that they're all gone."

Watch video 05:46 Nuclear plant attack 'dangerous on many levels'

Summary of events in the Russian war in Ukraine on Wednesday

South Ossetian leader Anatoly Bibilov said that the breakaway republic wants to hold a vote on integration into the Russian Federation.

The head of the United Kingdom's eavesdropping agency, GCHQ, said Russia's President Vladimir Putin "has massively misjudged the situation" in Ukraine.

Russia promised a temporary cease-fire to let residents of the besieged port of Mariupol flee on Thursday.

Russia's Defense Ministry reiterated its plan to focus forces on securing the separatist republics in the Donbas despite its forces continuing to bombard Kyiv and Chernihiv on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that European companies could continue paying for gas in euros. Putin said the money would be paid into Gazprom Bank, which is not a subject of sanctions, and then transferred in rubles to Russia.

President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy the US would provide $500 million (€448 million) in direct budgetary aid to Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Western nations should tighten sanctions against Moscow until Russian President Vladimir Putin withdraws all his soldiers from Ukraine. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that a peace deal would not "automatically lead to easing of [sanctions against Russia]."

Russian forces in Ukraine are regrouping and preparing for renewed offensive operations, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said.

Russian air strikes and heavy shelling have killed civilians in acts that may amount to war crimes, the top United Nations human rights official said on Wednesday.

ar, sdi/kb, sms (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)