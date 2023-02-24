Ukraine marks a year of war after Russia's invasion — LIVE

G7 leaders are set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, China called for a comprehensive cease-fire as the war in Ukraine enters its second year with no end in sight. Follow DW for the latest

Russia launched its wider invasion of Ukraine on the morning of February 24 last year

UN overwhelmingly votes for resolution calling on Russia to leave Ukraine

G7 leaders to discuss more sanctions against Russia

China wants to prevent Ukraine crisis from 'spiraling out of control'

G7 leaders set to announce more support for Ukraine

The G7 leading industrialized economies planned to unveil a new package of sanctions against Russia during a meeting hosted by Japan on Friday.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday the leaders will discuss "how we continue supporting Ukraine" and ways to increase pressure on Russia.

According to Jean-Pierre, the sanctions will include Russian banks, technology and defense sectors, and will impact both people and companies involved in the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was set to join the meeting via video call.

China presents paper on ending the war

China has called for a cease-fire and the start of talks as part of its 12-point peace plan to resolve the war in Ukraine through political means.

"Dialogue and negotiations are the only feasible solution to the Ukraine crisis," the paper said.

"All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and aggravating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiraling out of control," the document added.

Beijing also said it opposes unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure cannot solve the issue and "they only create new problems."

China's top diplomat Wang Yi met Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow on Wednesday, although it wasn't clear if the plan was discussed.

Ukraine called the position paper "a good sign" and said it expects China to be more active in its support of Ukraine.

Destroyed Russian tank displayed in front of embassy in Berlin

A destroyed T-72 was parked opposite the Russian Embassy in Berlin to mark a year since President Vladimir Putin's military invaded Ukraine.

The Russian tank was brought from Ukraine through Poland on the back of a flatbed truck by the German Story Bunker museum.

"We want to put their junk back in front of the terrorists. They have murdered, looted, displaced millions of people, and they just keep going every day," Wieland Giebel curator at the museum, said.

A destroyed T-72 tank was brought all the way from the outskirts of Kyiv in Ukraine to put on display outside Russia's Embassy in the German capital Berlin Image: Julius-Christian Schreiner/dpa/picture alliance

An anti-tank mine destroyed the tank in the first days of the war in the Battle of Kyiv near the village of Dmytrivka, near Bucha.

The museum first proposed the idea in June last year but had to fight a court battle to get clearance.

It will be outside the embassy throughout the weekend.

UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine

A vast majority of UN General Assembly members on Thursday voted in favor of a motion put forward by Germany calling for peace in Ukraine as soon as possible.

There were 141 votes in favor and 32 abstentions. Six countries joined Russia to vote no - Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, and Syria.

The resolution calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces.

General Assembly resolutions are not binding and carry mainly symbolic weight at the United Nations. However, unlike the Security Council, Russia cannot unilaterally veto them.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the vote was more evidence that not only the West backs his country.

"This vote defies the argument that the global south does not stand on Ukraine's side," Kuleba said. "Many countries representing Latin America, Africa, Asia voted in favor."

