Biden and Lula talk democracy, Amazon in Washington

"Brazil marginalized itself for four years," Lula said. His predecessor Bolsonaro's "world started and ended with fake news."
Biden responded this "sounds familiar," a clear reference to his predecessor Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results by inciting a mob to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Protecting the Amazon
Brazil is eager for more countries to contribute to an international 'Amazon Fund' started by Germany and Norway that is designed to protect the world's largest tropical rainforest and promote sustainable development .
Lula said "in the last few years, the rainforest in the Amazon was invaded by political irrationality, human irrationality, because we had a president who sent people to deforest, sent gold diggers into the indigenous areas."
Now, with the election of Lula, the Biden administration is considering joining the $1.3 billion (€1.2 billion) fund, two US officials told Reuters.