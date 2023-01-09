  1. Skip to content
Supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro broke through police barricades and stormed into Congress
The National Congress was one of the buildings attacked, along with the Supreme Court and presidential palace Image: Ton Molina/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsBrazil

Brazil: Germany condemns riots as 'assault on democracy'

Richard Connor
2 hours ago

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called the storming of Congress, the Supreme Court, and the presidential palace "an attack on democracy." Thousands of supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro ransacked the buildings.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LtUr

The German chancellor on Monday strongly criticized the storming of government buildings in the capital, Brasilia, by supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Thousands of supporters of Bolsonaro — who lost Brazil's presidential election in October  — stormed Congress, the Supreme Court, and the presidential palace and ransacked the buildings.

What did Berlin say?

In a tweet on Monday morning, Scholz decried the "terrible images" out of Brazil.

"The violent attacks on the democratic institutions are an assault on democracy that cannot be tolerated," Scholz said in a tweet.


The chancellor added that Germany stood behind Brazil's newly-elected president, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also expressed Germany's support for the new government.

"What happened in Brasilia was a cowardly and violent attack on democracy," she wrote on Twitter.

What are other leaders saying?

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell offered his support to Lula as well as the institutions that had come under attack. 

"Appalled by the acts of violence and illegal occupation of Brasilia's government quarter by violent extremists today," Borrell tweeted. "Full support to Lula and his government, to Congress and to the Federal Supreme Court. Brazilian democracy will prevail over
violence and extremism."

The Organization of American States Secretary General Luis Almagro said the actions were "inexcusable and fascist in nature."

"We condemn the attack on the institutions in Brasilia, which constitutes a reprehensible action and a direct attack on democracy."

US President Joe Biden called the riots an assault on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil and said he looked forward to working with Lula.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the Brazilian president could count on the "unfailing support" of Paris.

"The will of the Brazilian people and the democratic institutions must be respected," he said. 

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he condemned any attempt to undermine the democratic will of the people of Brazil. Sunak said Lula and his government had "the United Kingdom's full support."

Edited by: Rebecca Staudenmaier

