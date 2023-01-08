  1. Skip to content
Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro hold a demonstration at the Esplanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia on January 8, 2023.
Hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the National Congress buildingImage: Evariste Sa/AFP
PoliticsBrazil

Brazil: Bolsonaro supporters storm National Congress

3 minutes ago

Hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters have stormed the National Congress building as well as the presidential palace and the Supreme Court. His backers have refused to accept leftist Lula's election victory.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LsgS

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building in Brasilia on Sunday.

Hundreds of people invaded the building, calling for military intervention to overthrow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Lula was inaugurated one week ago

Supporters of the former president refuse to accept that the populist autocrat lost his bid for reelection, claiming the election was stolen. Hardcore supporters have even openly called for a military coup in order to put him back in charge, with some seeking to sow chaos through vandalism and violent attacks in hopes of triggering a military response.

Footage shared on social media showed hundreds of people pouring into the National Congress building. The protesters were met with police tear gas. 

A Brasilia-based reporter shared a video on Twitter purportedly showing the protesters storm the building. 

Another journalist shared a video purportedly showing the protesters as they tried to break the windows of the National Congress building. 

The group crossed a police barrier and climbed the ramp that gives access to the roof of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate buildings.

Protesters wearing yellow and green T-shirts and Brazilian flags attacked some police vehicles securing the building, the Spanish EFE news agency reported. They also destroyed protection barriers.

Mob also storms Planalto Palace and Supreme Court

The protesters attempted to enter the Planalto Palace, which serves as the seat of government, news agency LUSA reported. Videos on social media appeared to show them inside the palace. 

Other footage purportedly showed them gain access to the nearby Supreme Court. 

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, said police were focused on containing the situation.

In a post on Twitter, he said he "vehemently repudiates" the "anti-democratic acts" and called for a judicial response.

Since the October 30 elections, in which Lula defeated Bolsonaro, hundreds of people have been camped out in front of the army headquarters in Brasilia.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new details emerge.

