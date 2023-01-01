  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Coronavirus
Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivers a speech after being sworn in at the National Congress, in Brasilia, Brazil on January 1, 2023
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won Brazil's presidency in a tight election race with far-right leader Jair BolsonaroImage: Jacqueline Lisboa/REUTERS
PoliticsBrazil

Lula sworn in for third term as Brazil's president

24 minutes ago

Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Brazil was left in "ruins" during the rule of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. Da Silva also pledged to combat Amazon deforestation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LcU8

Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president on Sunday, returning to the job he held from 2003-2010.

The 77-year-old secured a third term after defeating far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in October during the tightest presidential race in decades.

What did Lula promise during the inauguration?

Taking the oath of office in Congress in the capital Brasilia, Lula vowed to "maintain, defend and obey the constitution" and promised to "rescue" 33 million people from hunger and 100 million people from poverty — nearly half the country's 215 million population.

Lula said he would rebuild Brazil from the "ruins" that he said the previous government had left, without mentioning his predecessor Bolsonaro by name.

"Out of these terrible ruins, together with the Brazilian people, I assume the responsibility for rebuilding the country and making it a nation of all and for all," he added.

Lula took his criticism of Bolsonaro's administration further, saying his transition team had described the country's public finances as "atrocious."

"They [the previous government] emptied the resources of the Health ministry. They dismantled Education, Culture, Science and Technology. They destroyed the protection of the environment. They left no resources for school meals, vaccination or public safety," he said.

He also accused Bolsonaro's government of committing "genocide" by failing to respond properly to the COVID-19 pandemic that killed more than 680,000 Brazilians.

He then told supporters that Brazil doesn't need to deforest the Amazon rainforest for agriculture — a key criticism of Bolsonaro's tenure.

Lula insisted that no other country can match it for the resources needed to become a great environmental power.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier holds the hand of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on December 31, 2022
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (right) met with Lulu on the eve of his inaugurationImage: Jens Büttner/dpa/picture alliance

Bolsonaro skips inauguration

Delegations from fifty countries were present in Congress for the swearing-in ceremony including King Felipe IV of Spain and the presidents of Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay and Portugal. 

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also attended. However, the outgoing President Bolsonaro was absent, having left for Florida on Friday.

After the ceremony, Lula rode by open-top Rolls-Royce to the Planalto palace to don the presidential sash before a crowd of 30,000 supporters from his Workers' party.

Tens of thousands more people gathered on Brasilia's esplanade to celebrate his new term.

Brazil's new president Lula da Silva waves to his supporters from a vehicle in Brasilia
Tens of thousands of Brazilians lined the streets of the capital in a show of support for their new leaderImage: Ueslei Marcelino/REUTERS

Security tightened over threats

Security was beefed up throughout the capital after the most fraught presidential election in a generation sparked concerns of violence by Bolsonaro supporters.

Lula beat Bolsonaro by less than 2% of the vote, prompting the far-right leader to then cast doubts on the outcome and insinuate  the country's electronic voting system was at fault. Bolsonaro also refused to admit defeat.

Some of Bolsonaro's more extremist supporters even demanded a military coup to keep the far-right leader in power.

Lula led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, at a time when his government profited from the raw materials boom and was able to lift millions of people out of poverty through major social programs. 

However, corruption was widespread and Lula was also sentenced to a lengthy prison term for corruption and money laundering, though the sentence was later overturned. 

In the intervening years, Brazil's economy plunged into two deep recessions — first, while his handpicked successor was in office and then during the pandemic under Bolsonaro.

mm/dj (AFP, AP, EFE, Reuters)  

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivers a speech after being sworn in at the National Congress, in Brasilia, Brazil on January 1, 2023

Lula sworn in for third term as Brazil's president

Politics24 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Christian man from the Primitive Church of the Lord, sings during a Sunday service in Bukavu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Ghana warns against alarmist New Year prophecies

Ghana warns against alarmist New Year prophecies

ReligionDecember 31, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

A US Marine CH53 helicopter takes off as US and Philippine marines take part in a joint amphibious assault exercise as part of the annual 'Balikatan' (shoulder-to-shoulder) US-Philippines war exercises

How China's rise is reshaping Indo-Pacific security order

How China's rise is reshaping Indo-Pacific security order

PoliticsDecember 31, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin's Brandenburg Gate and fireworks

Germany's challenges for 2023: Energy, unity and China

Germany's challenges for 2023: Energy, unity and China

Politics9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Shiny new euros and cents on a table

EU member Croatia joins the eurozone

EU member Croatia joins the eurozone

Politics9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Exiled Iranians Mohadeseh Peyvandi under marking in support of Iranian people

Will Iran see reform or more repression in 2023?

Will Iran see reform or more repression in 2023?

SocietyDecember 31, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

OffbeatDecember 29, 202201:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Workers set up stage for festival to be held on the inauguration day of Brazil's president

Brazil to swear in Lula da Silva

Brazil to swear in Lula da Silva

PoliticsDecember 31, 202202:20 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage