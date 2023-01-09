Brazil's state organs slam 'terrorist' pro-Bolsonaro riots

Brazil's president, Congress and its top court have jointly said Jair Bolsonaro supporters committed "terrorist acts" when storming government buildings in the capital. An investigation has also been launched.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, leaders of both houses of Congress and the chief justice of the Supreme Court issued a rare joint statement on Monday condemning violent actions by far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters at the weekend.

The heads of the three branches of government said they "reject the terrorist acts and criminal, coup-mongering vandalism that occurred" Sunday in the capital, Brasilia, when a pro-Bolsonaro mob stormed the presidential palace, Congress and the Supreme Court.

Authorities in Brazil also launched an investigation into the incidents on Monday.

The protesters — who were demanding that the newly elected president, known familiarly as Lula, be ousted — left a trail of destruction in scenes that echoed the 2021 US Capitol invasion by fans of former President Donald Trump.

What are investigators doing?

Brazil's Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said the vandalized buildings would be inspected for evidence including fingerprints and images to find the culprits.

He said the rioters apparently intended to spark similar actions nationwide.

Justice Minister Flavio Dino equated the acts to terrorism and the stoking of a coup. He said authorities had started tracking those who paid for buses that transported protesters to the capital.

"They will not succeed in destroying Brazilian democracy," Dino said. "We need to say that fully, with all firmness and conviction."

"We will not accept the path of criminality to carry out political fights in Brazil. A criminal is treated like a criminal."

Bolsonaro supporters storm government buildings in Brasilia To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Brazil's Justice Ministry said on Monday that 1,200 people had been detained so far in total, while some 230 suspected rioters were arrested on Sunday.

Brazilian police on Monday deployed at a camp of Bolsonaro supporters near Brasilia's army headquarters.

The governor of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha, who is seen as a Bolsonaro ally, was also suspended from office provisionally for a 90-day period pending investigation. Justice Minister Anderson Torres said that despite clear indications of imminent violent acts, Rocha did nothing to ensure public safety.

Questions over Bolsonaro's future

Bolsonaro, who left Brazil for the US state of Florida on the second-to-last day of his term, has rejected the accusation that he had spurred on the protesters. He said peaceful demonstrations were democratic but the assault on government buildings had "crossed the line."

US President Joe Biden is now facing mounting pressure to remove Bolsonaro from his self-imposed exile in the southern US state.

"Bolsonaro should not be in Florida," Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro said on CNN. "The United States should not be a refuge for this authoritarian who has inspired domestic terrorism in Brazil. He should be sent back to Brazil."

Fellow Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez echoed that opinion.

"The US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida," she wrote on Twitter. "Nearly two years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil."

Repercussions for senior officials

The Brazilian president had earlier read a freshly signed decree for the federal government to assume control of security in the federal district. Lula was visiting the flood-hit city of Araraquara in the state of Sao Paulo when the attacks happened but flew back to Brasilia to oversee the response.

Lula said that "fascist fanatics,'' as well as those who financed their activities, should be punished, and also accused Bolsonaro of encouraging the uprising.

Brasilia Governor Ibaneis Rocha fired the security chief of the capital, Anderson Torres, who was previously Bolsonaro's justice minister.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court magistrate Alexandre de Moraes ordered that Torres himself should relinquish his post for 90 days.

The office of Brazil's attorney general said it had asked the Supreme Court to issue arrest warrants for Torres "and all other public officials responsible for acts and omissions" that had led to the unrest.

There has been international condemnation of the violent protests that centered on Brasilia's Three Powers Square.

rc/rs (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)