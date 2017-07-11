Ukraine: G7 leaders slam 'brutal' Russian strike on mall — live updates

At least 13 killed in missile strike on shopping mall

Ukraine's Zelenskyy condemns strike as 'terrorist attack'

Former Russian leader warns of 'retaliatory steps' if Finland, Sweden join NATO

International outrage grows over missile strike on mall

World leaders sharply condemned a deadly Russian missile strike on a crowded shopping center in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk.

In a joint statement issued late on Monday night, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations described the strike as a "brutal" and "abominable" attack.

"Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime. Russian President [Vladimir] Putin and those responsible will be held to account," read a statement by leaders attending a G7 summit in southern Germany.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the world was "horrified" by the missile strike.

The office of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also said the attack on civilian infrastructure was "totally deplorable."

The Russian government has not yet commented on the strike.

What happened in Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the G7 summit being held in southern Germany via video link. He called on the heads of the states of the seven rich nations to do everything to end the war before winter.

The G7 members pledged to support Ukraine for as long as it takes and discussed introducing a price cap on Russian oil.

At least 13 civilians were killed when a Russian missile strike hit a busy shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk. The attack was met with widespread condemnation.

Zelenskyy said that there had been over 1,000 people in the mall at the time of the attack.

Another eight civilians were killed while collecting water in the frontline city of Lysychansk in the eastern region of Luhansk, the regional governor said.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg announced plans to increase the number of combat ready troops from 40,000 to over 300,000 in the wake of Russian aggression.

A Russian hacking group said it was behind a cyber attack on Lithuania in response to the Baltic country's decision to block the movement of goods to the enclave of Kaliningrad in line with sanctions.

