Ukraine: Diplomacy only way to end war, Zelenskyy says — live updates

This article was last updated at 10:45 UTC/GMT

US President Biden signs $40 billion Ukraine funding bill

US President Joe Biden has signed a bill providing Ukraine with $40 billion (€38 billion) in aid to help fund its war effort amid the Russian invasion.

Half of that money goes toward the Ukrainian military.

Biden signed the bill after it was flown to him during a trip to Asia.

The bill, which incudes funds to upgrade Ukraine's armored vehicle fleet and air defense system, was approved by the US Congress this week.

Diplomacy only way to end war: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that diplomacy was the only way to end Russia's invasion of his country.

"The end will be through diplomacy," he told a Ukrainian television channel. The war "will be bloody, there will be fighting but will only definitively end through diplomacy."

Negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow are at a standstill, with both countries accusing each other of intransigence.

A major issue hampering the talks is that of whether Russia should end up retaining territories it has seized in the war, or pull back to its internationally recognized borders.

Protest walkout at APEC meeting over Russian invasion

Representatives of the US, Canada, New Zealand, Japan and Australia walked out of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in the Thai capital, Bangkok, in protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the Reuters news agency.

The report said the walkout occurred while the Russian representative was speaking at the opening of the two-day meeting.

Although many Western nations have expressed outrage at Russia's illegitimate and brutal invasion of its neighbor and imposed tough sanctions on Moscow, several APEC member nations, especially in Southeast Asia and Latin America, have declined to take part in such moves.

UK wants to give Moldova arms to protect against Russia

Britain would like to see Moldova receive modern weaponry to NATO standards to protect it from a Russia that, under President Vladimir Putin, is seeking to enlarge its territory, the British daily The Telegraph has reported.

The paper cited the UK's foreign minister, Liz Truss, as saying that she wanted "to see Moldova equipped to NATO standard. This is a discussion we're having with our allies."

Moldova, which borders Ukraine to the southwest, is not currently a member of the NATO alliance. Many observers consider it to be a possible target for Putin's territorial ambitions.

"Putin has been absolutely clear about his ambitions to create a greater Russia. And just because his attempts to take Kyiv weren't successful doesn't mean he's abandoned those ambitions," she said.

Moldova applied for EU membership in early March in a move prompted by the invasion in neighboring Ukraine.

More than 6.4 million people flee Ukraine: UNHCR

The UN's refugee agency, UNHCR, says more than 6.4 million people have left Ukraine since Russia began its invasion on February 24.

Most have gone to neighboring Poland, which has taken in 3.4 million people from Ukraine, the UNHCR told the German daily Welt am Sonntag. Romania, Russia and Hungary were the other main destinations for refugees from Ukraine, the agency said.

Germany, the Czech Republic and Italy were the non-neighboring countries that had taken in the most Ukrainian refugees, it said.

Germany's Interior Ministry says that more than 700,000 refugees from Ukraine have already been registered, though the real number is thought to be higher.

Many children who have fled Ukraine are now attending German schools

Russia's military operation likely to be hampered by UAV losses: UK military intelligence

Russia's supply of Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) used for seeking out targets to strike could become increasingly limited as Western sanctions bite, according to an intelligence update from the UK's Ministry of Defence.

The use of UAVs has been "pivotal" for both sides in the war, the update says, but they are vulnerable to being shot down or disabled by electronic jamming, meaning that many have been lost.

According to the update, crewed Russian aircraft have been avoiding flying over Ukrainian territory because of the danger posed by Ukrainian air defense systems.

Russia stops gas deliveries to Finland

Russian energy giant Gazprom has ceased exporting gas to neighboring Finland, the gas system operator Gasgrid Finland said on Saturday.

"Gas imports through Imatra entry point have been stopped," it said in a statement.

Imatra is the entry point for Russian gas into Finland.

The move comes after Gazprom Export, which later confirmed the stoppage, demanded that European countries pay for Russian gas supplies in rubles because of sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Finland has refused to comply.

The halt in gas exports from Russia also comes amid tensions with Moscow produced by Finland's application on Wednesday to join NATO.

Although most of the gas used in Finland comes from Russia, gas makes up only some 5% of its annual energy consumption.

Moscow already cut off gas to Bulgaria and Poland last month after they refused to pay in rubles.

40 countries to attend Pentagon-hosted Ukraine contact group

The US Defense Department is organizing a video conference for the Ukraine contact group with some 40 countries expected to attend the event hosted by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

In late April, Austin hosted international partners at the Ramstein US air base in Germany to discuss how to provide defense aid to Ukraine. He proposed the monthly contact group at the time.

Kirby added that several countries not present back in April have since asked to join the Ukraine contact group.

Zelenskyy: Russia must compensate Ukraine for destruction

During his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Friday that Ukraine and its allies have formally proposed a deal to obtain financial compensation from Russia for the damage caused by Russian forces and munitions.

Zelenskyy added Russia has dedicated itself to destroying as much of Ukrainian infrastructure as possible and that a deal addressing concerns of compensation would make it clear to nations planning unwarranted acts of military aggression that they would be made to pay.

"Russia will feel the weight of every missile, every bomb, every shell which it has fired at us," he said.

What happened in Russia's war on Ukraine Friday

The Russian Defense Ministry said it fully controls the territory of the Azovstal steel plant in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. According to the ministry, the last group of 531 Ukrainian fighters have now surrendered.

Since May 16, a total of 2,439 Ukrainian soldiers have laid down their arms, Russia said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Ukrainian TV channels that the operation to ensure the withdrawal of Mariupol defenders from the Azovstal steel plant was carried out with the participation of Western partners. Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine lost many helicopter pilots supplying the Mariupol garrison.

He lashed out against Russian airstrikes that destroyed a recently renovated cultural center in Lozova, in the eastern Kharkiv region. Seven people, including a child, were injured.

On Telegram, Zelenskyy wrote, "The occupiers have identified culture, education and humanity as their enemies."

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for "technological sovereignty," saying Russia has been hit by numerous cyberattacks since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine. According to Putin, the attacks are coming from different countries but are "clearly coordinated."

Moscow is nearing full control of the separatist region of Lugansk in eastern Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies. Shoigu's announcement came after Russia's war on Ukraine shifted focus from Kyiv to eastern Ukraine due to losses and strategic defeats.

Russia's lower house of parliament is to debate allowing Russians over 40 and foreigners over 30 to sign up for the military, the State Duma website said on Friday. Up until now, only Russians aged 18-40 and foreigners aged 18-30 have been able to enter into a first contract with the military.

The UK Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update that Russia is likely to move troops from Mariupol to support its military operations in Donbas after securing the Black Sea port despite stiff resistance by Ukrainian fighters.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is expanding its investigation into human rights violations committed during Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Observers have been sent to Ukraine to interview witnesses and survivors, the OSCE Office for Democracy and Human Rights (ODIHR) said in a statement.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday that Italy had submitted a peace plan for Ukraine to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. According to Di Maio, the plan calls for local cease-fires to evacuate civilians along humanitarian corridors and creating the conditions for a general cease-fire leading "to a long-lasting peace."

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said he was aware of the plan, adding the EU is "putting all our efforts into trying to bring this conflict to an end." Borrell also reiterated warnings of global food shortages due to the war in Ukraine.

Germany will deliver the first 15 "Gepard" tanks to Ukraine in July, a German Defense Ministry spokesperson said following a conversation between German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and her Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov. The package also includes training support from the Bundeswehr, the provision of almost 60,000 rounds of ammunition and the delivery of a further 15 tanks in the summer.

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has told Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft that he cannot continue serving on its board of directors, a statement on the company's website says. Former Dresden Stasi chief turned German businessman Matthias Warnig also ditched the Rosneft board.

Russian gas will stop flowing to neighboring Finland on Saturday morning, Finnish state-owned gas wholesaler Gasum has said in a statement. The move comes amid a spat over Moscow's demand for countries to pay for gas in rubles and Finland's application for NATO membership in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

ar/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)