 Opinion: Mariupol — a symbol of Ukrainian courage and Russian shame

Opinion

Opinion: Mariupol — a symbol of Ukrainian courage and Russian shame

The port city in Donbas has become emblematic of the war of extermination that Russia is waging against Ukraine. But the occupation does not mark the end of Mariupol's Ukrainian history, says Roman Goncharenko.

A Russian soldier patrolling in front of a destroyed building

Russian occupation does not herald the end of Mariupol's Ukrainian history

The darkest chapter in the history of Mariupol is coming to an end. Most of the Ukrainian fighters have left the Azovstal steel plant after almost three months of resistance.

This was a record in Russia's war against Ukraine, which began with the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Only the airport in Donetsk was defended for even longer in 2014 and 2015. But the situation in Mariupol was much worse because Ukraine could not provide military aid to the besieged.

Some Ukrainian fighters walked out of the bunkers under the steel plant; some had to be taken out on stretchers, others preferred to be the last to leave.

The hope among those who have chosen captivity is that they be exchanged for Russian soldiers captured by the Ukrainian army. Whether that hope is justified is hard to predict. Russia seems to be in no hurry and is using the Ukrainian prisoners of war for humiliating propaganda purposes.

Mariupol, on the shore of the Sea of Azov, is a household name today. It will feature prominently in the history books about Russia's brutal war of extermination against Ukraine.

It's the first major Ukrainian city to be completely destroyed by the Russian army without regard for civilian casualties. It was quickly encircled, but resisted, becoming a model of Ukraine's will to assert itself. 

DW editor Roman Goncharenko

The exact death toll in the city, which was home to about half a million people before the war, is still unknown, but it is feared it could be in the tens of thousands. After weeks of incessant shelling, barely a single residential building remains intact. This is without doubt a war crime.

Why did Russia attack Mariupol so brutally?

From the first day of the war, Mariupol was one of the three cities fought over most fiercely, along with Kharkiv and Kyiv.

It was targeted first and foremost because of its strategic importance. Mariupol is the second most important industrial center in the Donbas after Donetsk and an important commercial port.

In the spring of 2014, it suffered the same fate that befell Donetsk and Luhansk and was occupied by pro-Russian separatists for a few weeks but was quickly liberated by the Ukrainian army. Since then, the front line has run a few kilometers away from the city. The two local industrial giants, Azov Steel and Illich Steel and Iron Works, were able to continue their production.

For eight years, the residents of Mariupol lived on a powder keg. But with the exception of an attack in January 2015 that killed more than 30 people, the city was spared any further casualties or destruction.

During this time, Mariupol became a center of the Russian-speaking but Ukrainian-minded Donbas. The blue and yellow flags were a thorn in the side of those who wanted to see Mariupol as part of the regions occupied by Russia with the help of separatists. This is also why the Russian forces have acted so cruelly and brutally there.

Moreover, the location of Mariupol, which is on the land bridge from Russia to the annexed Crimea peninsula, plays a crucial role. The creation of such a land connection is one of Russia's main goals in this war.

Finally, another important factor is the fact that the headquarters of the Azov Regiment, founded by radical nationalists, was located in Mariupol. Those fighters had played a decisive role in the liberation of the city in 2014. The very existence of the Azov Regiment, a small but well-armed unit of the Ukrainian National Guard, has been a central theme of Russian propaganda for years. Ever since Russia declared "denazification" an official wartime goal, the Kremlin has sought to destroy all those it labels "Nazis."

Watch video 04:18

Mariupol soldiers 'saved Ukraine' by keeping Russian troops occupied in the south

Trial of Russian war criminals in Mariupol

The price Mariupol had to pay for all this is outrageous. Mariupol now ranks among the cities almost completely destroyed by war. The battle for Mariupol will be remembered for the shocking shelling of the maternity hospital, from which bloodied mothers were carried out, and for the bombing of the theater where civilians had sought shelter but perished. These images will not be forgotten. Mariupol has become a city of Russian shame.

But Russian occupation does not herald the end of the city's Ukrainian history of the city. Just as the Azov steel plant will produce again, so the Ukrainian flag will fly there again.

The darkest chapter in the city's history will only be closed when the war criminals are brought to justice. Already there are calls to hold an international tribunal not in The Hague but on the ground in Mariupol. There are more than enough witnesses to the crimes of the Russian military in Ukraine.

This piece was originally published in German.

  • A long convoy of cars and buses is seen sneaking over a hilly road

    Ukraine war: Rescued from a nightmare

    Convoy to freedom

    A long convoy of buses and cars made its way to Zaporizhzhia province, which is under Ukrainian control. Thanks to mediation from the UN and help from the Red Cross, the convoy was able to bring Ukrainians who were holed up in the Azovstal steelworks to freedom. Hundreds of civilians and soldiers have been barricaded in the plant for weeks, as Russia continues to besiege Mariupol.

  • A man supports another man as he walks through a parking lot after arriving on the convoy

    Ukraine war: Rescued from a nightmare

    No strength left

    On arrival in Zaporizhzhia, many people were sapped of strength. For weeks in the steel plant, they had had to share what little food there was. The bombardment often continued for days on end, leaving barely a calm minute to get some sleep. There was only a very small window of time for the evacuation.

  • Two women who have been evacuated from Mariupol eat a meal while sitting at a table

    Ukraine war: Rescued from a nightmare

    Regaining strength

    The evacuees from Mariupol were finally able to begin to regain some strength in Zaporizhzhia. For most of them, this was the first proper meal they had eaten in weeks. There was barely any light in the dark basement of the Azovstal plant and a near-total lack of food, water, diapers, hygiene articles and medicine.

  • A young man is seated on a bus next to an older man who holds his hand over his face in a moment of emotion

    Ukraine war: Rescued from a nightmare

    Endless suffering

    The war's horrors have left their mark on many people, who were visibly relieved about having been rescued. Some cried with relief upon arrival in Zaporizhzhia. Other tears were caused by exhaustion, fear or trauma.

  • A person holds two small turtles, one in each hand

    Ukraine war: Rescued from a nightmare

    Fed and cared for

    There are countless images of Ukrainians fleeing with their pets in tow: dogs, cats, birds, or, in this case, two turtles that were rescued from Mariupol. It is an enormous challenge to take care of pets, while surrounded by war. Some people simply cannot and must make the heart-wrenching decision to leave them behind.

  • A woman places her hands together and holds them next to her head to indicate that she is tired and wants to sleep

    Ukraine war: Rescued from a nightmare

    In need of sleep

    This woman makes clear that after weeks of hardship and endless shelling in Mariupol what she needs is sleep. Russia continues to shell the Azovstal plant — and there are no signs that it intends to let up anytime soon.

  • A woman wearing a camouflage top speaks to a circle of reporters with microphones and cameras

    Ukraine war: Rescued from a nightmare

    Open, honest communication

    Iryna Vereshchuk, deputy prime minister of Ukraine, speaks with reporters about the ongoing evacuations. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also in close contact with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in the expectation that further evacuations will be arranged. There is also hope that the soldiers who remain in the steel plant will be freed.

  • A young person holds up a sign that reads Military are people too

    Ukraine war: Rescued from a nightmare

    Do not forget the soldiers

    Many people in Zaporizhzhia, including the demonstrator above, have called for support to help free the soldiers and other fighters who remain trapped in the Azovstal steelworks.

    Author: Claudia Dehn


