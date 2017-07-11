Ukraine: Biden accuses Russia of trying to 'eliminate a culture' — live updates

US president says Russia trying to eliminate Ukrainian culture

Trump says US aid to Ukraine could have been spent at home

Former President Donald Trump said if the US could donate money to Ukraine, it should be able to improve the security of its own schools.

"This is not a matter of money. This is a matter of will. If the United States has $40 billion to send to Ukraine, we can do this," he told a meeting of the National Rifle Association.

There was large bipartisan support for the nearly $40 billion (€37 billion) in military aid the US Congress approved earlier this month, but Trump said the money would have been better spent at home.

"Before we nation-build the rest of the world, we should be building safe schools for our own children in our own nation," Trump told a crowd just days after a school shooting in the Texan city of Uvalde.

He also claimed the war in Ukraine would have never happened if he was still president.

"What did they have left, with all the shooting, all the rockets, every city is being leveled, what are they going to have, there is no win here for anybody," he said.

Zelenskyy defiant over Russian advance in Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy struck a defiant tone in his nightly video address on Friday, insisting "Donbas will be Ukrainian."

"If the occupiers think that Lyman or Sievierodonetsk will be theirs, they are wrong,'' he said.

Russian forces captured the eastern city of Lyman, the Donetsk region's large railway hub on Friday.

Sievierodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Striuk told the Associated Press news agency that "the city is being systematically destroyed — 90% of the buildings in the city are damaged.''

According to the US-based Institute for the Study of War, Russian forces continued steady advances around Sievierodonetsk and would likely encircle the Sievierodonetsk-Lysychansk area in the coming days completely.

Biden says Putin trying to 'wipe out' Ukrainian identity

US President Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of working to eradicate Ukrainian identity.

"Not only is he trying to take over Ukraine, he's literally trying to wipe out the culture and identity of the Ukrainian people. Attacking schools, nurseries, hospitals, museums, with no other purpose than to eliminate a culture," he said.

Biden was speaking at the US Naval Academy. He told 1,200 graduating cadets that they are entering military service at a time of many global challenges and they will be charged with helping "preserve stability in an uncertain world."

Summary of Friday's events in the war in Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said while Ukraine was not particularly keen on speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, talks would be necessary to end the war.

"What do we want from this meeting... We want our lives back... We want to reclaim the life of a sovereign country within its own territory," Zelenskyy said, but added that Moscow did not seem to be ready for serious peace talks.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Russian leader Vladimir Putin sent "positive signals" about the prospect of an exchange of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners. "If he is really ready to negotiate is a complex question," Nehammer said.

The war caused the Moscow-backed branch of Ukraine's Orthodox Church to sever ties with Russia, in a historic move against the Russian spiritual authorities. A church council that focused on Russia's "aggression" condemned the pro-war stance of Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church and declared "full independence."

Moscow-backed separatists on Friday claimed on Telegram to have captured the strategic eastern Ukrainian town of Lyman. The town is a transport hub that links up with the cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.

Naftogaz, Ukraine's state gas firm, has called on Germany to halt or cut back gas flow being channeled through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Makogon said Ukraine could provide an alternate transport route to the pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

The UN says almost 3 million Ukrainian refugees out of more than 6.6 million have made their way to other European states after having fled the country.

According to UNHCR figures most have made their way to Germany, Czech Republic and Italy. Of the 6.5 million who have fled, 3.5 million traveled west to Poland.

