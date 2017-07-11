Texas shooting: 'Wrong decision' not to breach classroom earlier

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw told reporters Friday that law enforcement officers had made "wrong decisions" during the massacre at an elementary school earlier this week.

A gunman killed 19 children and two teachers during the attack.

The on-site commander had believed the gunman was barricaded in the classroom, and that the children were not at risk, McCraw said.

The commander had instead decided to wait for a specially trained tactical team before trying to enter the classroom at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

"From the benefit of hindsight... it was the wrong decision, period," McCraw said.

US Border Patrol agents used a master key to open the locked door, the official said. They then confronted and killed the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, at about 12.50 p.m.

Questions over time lost

Questions have arisen over the delay in police dealing with the gunman. McCraw conceded that standard security protocols advise police to confront an active school shooter without delay.

The shooter had slammed his Ford pickup into a ditch behind the Texas school about an hour-and-a-half earllier. He had jumped out carrying an AR-15-style rifle.

Ramos entered the halls of Robb Elementary School about 12 minutes later, and found his way to the fourth-grade classroom, where he murdered his victims.

Police had arrived at the scene at about the time that Ramos entered the school, but were driven back when he fired at them.

One individual called the 911 emergency line multiple times starting at 12:03 p.m., telling police in a whisper that there were multiple dead. They said there were still "eight to nine" students alive.

A child had called at 12:47 p.m. and asked the operator to "please send the police now."

Videos emerged on Thursday that showed desperate parents urging police to storm the school, some of them being restrained by police.

