UK suspects Wirecard's Jan Marsalek of spying for Russia

The fugitive former manager of German financial services firm Wirecard has been accused by British prosecutors of involvement in conducting espionage on Russia's behalf. He's already being tried in absentia in Germany.

The public prosecutor's office in London on Tuesday accused former Wirecard CEO Jan Marsalek of involvement in a spying network for Russia.

German news outlet Der Spiegel had first reported the development, citing sources in the prosecution service, shortly before Tuesday's announcement.

Marsalek is named as part of a case against five Bulgarian nationals in the UK that was made public last week. The Austrian businessman is said to have been a contact person for the oldest of the five people arrested, who is accused of organizing and managing the cell's operations.

The cell is accused of surveilling and reporting on people and places of interest to Russia within the UK.

However, Marsalek is not charged as part of the case. The Bulgarian suspects appeared in court on Tuesday.

Thought to have fled to Russia after Wirecard's collapse

Marsalek's ties to Russia were well known and German authorities, currently trying him in absentia in connection with Wirecard's collapse in 2020, believed he fled to Minsk and probably later Russia as prosecutors closed in on him that summer.

Wirecard rapidly went insolvent in mid-2020 as a series of corrupt business practices and cases of fraudulent reporting were unearthed, showing the lender to have reported having almost €2 billion in assets that were not in fact in its possession and were "missing."

The company had rapidly grown and risen to take a spot on Germany's DAX stock market of the country's 40 largest publicly traded blue chip companies in 2018, soon before its business model began unravel.

Marsalek's contacts to Russia have made him a person of interest for at least three different intelligence agencies since 2020.

He is currently being tried in absentia in Munich.

msh/fb (dpa, AP)