  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Heat and drought
Women's World Cup
Law and JusticeGermany

Germany: Wirecard fugitive Marsalek breaks silence

19 minutes ago

Jan Marsalek, a former Wirecard executive who has been on the run since 2020, has released a statement to a Munich court through his lawyer. The Wirecard bankruptcy was one of the biggest economic scandals in Germany.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U5mi
A wanted poster in German for Jan Marsalek
Jan Marsalek is thought to be hiding in MoscowImage: Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON/picture alliance

Jan Marsalek, former Wirecard executive and one of Europe's most wanted fugitives, has released a statement through his lawyer commenting on the ongoing trial into the fraud scandal that that led to the company's demise, a German court said on Tuesday.

A district court in Munich received a letter from Marsalek's lawyer, said a court spokesman, confirming a report by the German business weekly Wirtschaftswoche. The spokesman declined to comment on the content or details of the letter.

What did the report say?

According to the Wirtschaftswoche report, Marsalek did not specifically address the allegations made against him in the statement.

Marsalek, Wirecard's former chief operating officer, is accused of swindling billions of dollars from investors. Wirecard, a now defunct German digital payments processor that was very active in Asia, declared bankruptcy in 2020 after being forced to admit that nearly €2 billion (€2.25 billion) in cash that was supposed to be held in Asian accounts did not actually exist. 

However, the report said Marsalek commented on the existence of third-party revenue streams, which public prosecutors say were allegedly concocted to inflate Wirecards accounts and make the company appear profitable. 

The existence of third-party revenue streams in Asia is central to the Wirecard trial, which is currently being carried out against former CEO Markus Braun and two other former managers. Braun maintains his innocence, saying that the revenue streams existed. 

The report said that Marsalek, who was responsible for the Wirecard's Asian business, supported Braun's position in his statement that the third-party companies were real. 

Braun's legal defense team has painted Marsalek  as the mastermind behind the Wirecard scandal.

Marsalek fled in the summer of 2020 when the collapse of the company became apparent and is still on the run. He is suspected to be hiding in Moscow.

dh/wmr (AFP, dpa)

The Wirecard story

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Markus Braun

Germany: Wirecard ex-CEO Braun charged with fraud

Germany: Wirecard ex-CEO Braun charged with fraud

The 474-page indictment shows what a tangled web of financial transactions investigators had to unravel. Braun is accused of knowingly signing off on false balance sheets while working to protect his massive salary.
BusinessMarch 15, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A load of corn is poured into a truck
Live

Ukraine: Grain deal expiration a 'blow to people in need'

Conflicts33 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Barbra Banda (Zambia) and Kathrin Hendrich (Germany) battle for the ball during the Womens International Friendly match between Germany vs Zambia in July 2023

Africa's World Cup women raise unfair pay and sexual abuse

Africa's World Cup women raise unfair pay and sexual abuse

Soccer5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A cheetah cub pictured in Iran

India struggles to reintroduce cheetahs

India struggles to reintroduce cheetahs

Nature and Environment5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

crowded outdoor swimming pool

Berlin pool violence triggers debate on law and order

Berlin pool violence triggers debate on law and order

Society4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A Hungarian police car patrols near the border fence between Hungary and Serbia

Eastern Europe: Labor migration on the rise

Eastern Europe: Labor migration on the rise

Business8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman without Hijab wearing a red jacket in city of Shiraz, Iran

Why is Iran bringing back its 'morality police'?

Why is Iran bringing back its 'morality police'?

Politics21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A homeless resident waits for water from Wells Fargo Technology Services volunteers on July 14, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

US: Extreme heat in Phoenix threatens homeless

US: Extreme heat in Phoenix threatens homeless

Climate1 hour ago01:51 min
More from North America

Latin America

A vessel pulls a raft loaded with logs on a river in Brazil

EU summit with Latin America: What's at stake?

EU summit with Latin America: What's at stake?

Trade9 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage