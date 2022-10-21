  1. Skip to content
Turning organic waste into renewable energy

Clélia Bénard | Julia Mielke
October 21, 2022

In Ivory Coast, millions of tons of agricultural waste are produced every year. It is a payload of raw material for those in the renewable energy sector. It can be made into compost, biogas or even green charcoal.

