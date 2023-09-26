Abidjan residents set up their own sanitation system

Nature and EnvironmentIvory CoastAbidjan residents set up their own sanitation systemTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIvory CoastClélia Benard09/26/2023September 26, 2023After being swamped with sewage during the rainy season, a neighborhood in the Ivorian capital formed a volunteer sanitation brigade. They built a runoff canal for sewage and clear it regularly. They also pick up garbage.https://p.dw.com/p/4Wa9EAdvertisement