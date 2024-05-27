Ivory Coast sees green jobs boom

Ivory Coast is seeing an increase in green business opportunities, with sectors undergoing rapid transformation and new jobs emerging. But support from the state, the private sector and training organizations is vital.

Ivory Coast has one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa, but the country is extremely vulnerable to climate change. Around half the workforce is employed in cocoa, coffee or cashew farming, where harvests depend on the weather.

So the Ivorian government is investing in projects to adapt to climate change and halt deforestation. But it has also renewed its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 28% by 2030.

That pledge has accelerated the growth of green jobs in the West African country, which is now making progress toward a green economy. Green jobs are defined as jobs that help to preserve or restore the environment, whether that's in traditional sectors like manufacturing and construction, or in new, emerging green sectors like renewable energy.

Several sectors in Ivory Coast are now changing as a result, and new professions are emerging. That's creating new opportunities, and raising hopes among young people that they can help protect their environment.