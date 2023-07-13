  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German-Chinese relations
War in Ukraine
PoliticsGlobal issues

Top US, Chinese diplomats meet on ASEAN summit sidelines

10 hours ago

China's Wang Yi, Russia's Sergey Lavrov, the US' Antony Blinken and Southeast Asian ministers all gathered in Jakarta. Beijing and Washington have arranged several sets of relatively high-level talks in recent weeks.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TnYt
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, June 19, 2023.
Blinken and Wang held talks in Beijing last month and are expected to do so again in Jakarta on ThursdayImage: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, in Jakarta on Thursday, as previously announced by the US State Department. 

Blinken is visiting Jakarta amid a meeting of ASEAN member state foreign ministers. Wang Yi is attending for China after Beijing said Foreign Minister Qin Gang could not be present for health reasons. 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was in the Indonesian capital on Thursday, where he also held talks with Wang. 

China is ready to work with Russia to support the centrality of ASEAN and to be vigilant against interference by external forces, Wang was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Recent flurry of US-Chinese outreach, as well as mutual critique

The US and China have arranged several sets of relatively high-level talks in recent weeks amid a period of frosty relations. 

Blinken met Qin and Wang, as well as President Xi Jinping, in Beijing last month, in the first visit to China by a US secretary of state in five years.

Blinken, Qin hold 'constructive' talks in China

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also visited last week and climate envoy John Kerry is expected there next week. 

Proposed talks between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, did not materialize at last month's Shangri-La Dialogue, however.

Li, a military general, currently faces US sanctions, which Beijing has repeatedly criticized.

Also on Wednesday, China's ambassador made a rare visit to the Pentagon for talks with the top US defense official for Asia, the Pentagon and China's Embassy in Washington said.

This followed China complaining that the US had been reluctant to engage in military communications, with Austin having made similar comments in reverse after his talks with Li did not take place. 

NATO summit criticized Beijing's 'ambitions and coercive policies' 

Blinken is in Asia as US President Joe Biden visits Europe for the NATO leaders summit, which wrapped up in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Wednesday, and continues to Finland on Thursday. 

The summit communique from NATO expressed concerns about "the deepening strategic partnership" between Russia and China, and said that Beijing challenged the interests and security of the bloc. 

China had responded critically to this, also saying it rejected any NATO attempts to expand into the Asia-Pacific region. The leaders of NATO non-members Japan and South Korea both attended the Vilnius summit. 

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and South Korean Prime Minister Yoon Suk-yeol pose in front of respective flags at NATO summit in Vilnius
The leaders of South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand attended the NATO summit in Vilnius, LithuaniaImage: Yonhap/picture alliance

Beijing's military was active in waters off Taiwan during the summit

US company Microsoft also said on Wednesday that a Chinese group had hacked government email accounts

Meanwhile, the German government is expected to release a strategy document on its approach to ties with China later on Thursday. 

msh/sdi (AFP, Reuters) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chinese and German flags in Beijing

China policy: Germany outlines new 'not naive' approach

Politics4 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Angolan twins develop rapid test for malaria

Angolan twins develop rapid test for malaria

Innovation5 hours ago01:40 min
More from Africa

Asia

Cambodian Premier Hun Sen

Cambodia: Hun Sen holds control of media ahead of election

Cambodia: Hun Sen holds control of media ahead of election

Press Freedom22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Ehegattensplitting Symbolbild Hochzeit

Germany plans to scrap 'tax breaks' for married couples

Germany plans to scrap 'tax breaks' for married couples

Politics17 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

ACC employees at work at the giga-factory under construction in northern France

Why France is Europe's foreign direct investment champion

Why France is Europe's foreign direct investment champion

Business6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

SocietyJuly 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Megan Rapinoe in action for OL Reign in the Challenge Cup

Megan Rapinoe: 'Now I can focus on winning World Cup'

Megan Rapinoe: 'Now I can focus on winning World Cup'

Soccer2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Portraits of murdered journalists in Mexico posted on the doors of the Attorney General sealed with police tape

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Press FreedomJuly 11, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage