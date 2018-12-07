 Thousands of Myanmar women forced into marriages in China | News | DW | 07.12.2018

News

Thousands of Myanmar women forced into marriages in China

Over 7,000 Myanmar women and girls have been sent to China and forced into marriage and childbirth. The crisis is being fueled by problems on both sides of the border.

People flee across the Malikha river in Myanmar on a wooden ferry carrying belongings over their shoulders

Thousands of vulnerable women and girls from northern Myanmar are being trafficked to China and forced to marry and have children, according to a report released Friday.

An estimated 7,500 women from the war-torn Kachin and northern Shan states were sold to men across the border between 2013 and 2017, the study by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health reported.

The youngest women were sold for $15,000 (€13,180).

Interviews with more than 400 victims in Myanmar and China revealed most of the victims were forced to bear children before sometimes being sold on to a second husband.

One woman told how she was trafficked into China three times, each time being "pushed into giving birth," according to Moon Nay Li of Kachin Women's Association Thailand, who led the field research in Kachin and Shan states.

Problems on both sides

The conflict between ethnic insurgents and government forces and persistent human rights abuses in northern Myanmar have forced thousands of undocumented women and girls into the arms of traffickers.

"Because of the political instability, conflict and land confiscation… security for women is a big challenge,” said Moon Nay Li.

A women with a child on her back hangs laundry out in a temporary internal displacement camp in Kachin state, northern Myanmar

A displaced woman hangs laundry in a camp for displaced people in Kachin state, northern Myanmar

Marriages are often brokered by the women's own families or village elders with the women unable to refuse.

Daughters often "can't say no to their parents,” said Moon Nay Li, and are forced to go ahead with the marriage once "traffickers and agents have given money to their parents."

Meanwhile, China's previous one-child policyhas resulted in men outnumbering women by around 34 million, fueling demand for trafficked women from neighboring countries.

Read more: How as the one-child policy affected China?

The husbands are often older, sick or disabled men from rural areas who are considered undesirable to the Han Chinese.

Without documentation, the women often get trapped, and can even be sold on to others after giving birth to allow their husbands to recoup the cost.

A call to action

"Victims of forced marriage suffer a range of rights violations and exposure to physical and psychological risks," said Courtland Robinson, an associate professor at the Bloomberg School and the study's lead author.

"This research draws attention to the scope of the problem and to the urgent need for support services for victims."

While the study recognizes that some women were happily married, it calls for Myanmar to end internal conflicts and ensure citizens have identification documents to allow them to live and work legally in China.

It also calls on Myanmar to train anti-trafficking officials and recognize the women as victims.

am/ng (dpa, AFP)

At 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of news and features. You can sign up to receive it here.

  • Bangladesch - Rohingya repatriation protests (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Yasin)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh resist repatriation attempt

    Rohingya protests blocked Bangladesh repatriation efforts

    150 Rohingya Muslims were meant to be repatriated to Myanmar on Thursday, but protests put a stop to the operation. Hundreds of people chanted "we will not go" at a demonstration near the Myanmar border, and Bangladeshi authorities acknowledged that none of the refugees who were meant to be repatriated showed up or wanted to return.

  • Bangladesh - Sitara Begum with her son Mohammed Abbas (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Yasin)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh resist repatriation attempt

    UN and human rights groups critical of repatriation

    Bangladesh had agreed with Myanmar to repatriate a total of more than 2,200 people, including Sitara Begum and her son Mohammed. The move has been criticized by the United Nations and aid groups. UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said sending the refugees back would be like "throwing them back to the cycle of human rights violations that this community has been suffering for decades."

  • Bangladesh - A Rohingya refugee in the Jamtoli refugee camp in Bangladesh (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Yasin)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh resist repatriation attempt

    Rohingyas report fleeing killings, destruction and rape

    More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims who fled army-led violence in Myanmar, mainly in the second half of 2017, are living in Bangladesh. The Rohingya refugees claim Myanmar soldiers and Buddhist civilians massacred families, destroyed villages and carried out gang rapes. UN investigators have accused the army of "genocidal intent."

  • Bangladesh - Rohingya refugee Nurul Amin (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Yasin)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh resist repatriation attempt

    'I will not go'

    Nurul Amin is on the first list of people to be repatriated to Myanmar. The 35-year old lives with his wife and family in the Jamtoli refugee camp, in the Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh. "I will not go. My wife and other family members have gone elsewhere, they do not want to go," he said. Refugees refuse to go back to Myanmar out of fear for their safety.

  • Bangladesh - Rohingya refugee camp (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/M. R.l Hasan)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh resist repatriation attempt

    One million people live in Bangladesh refugee camps

    More than a million Rohingya Muslims live in refugee camps in the Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh. The poor South Asian country has struggled to deal with the humanitarian crisis, and living conditions in the refugee camps are dire. UN agencies say they have received only a fraction of the billions of dollars of aid money needed to run their operations in the area.

    Author: Giulia Saudelli


