 These are the German sights you most want to visit! | Lifestyle | DW | 21.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

These are the German sights you most want to visit!

Some sights in Germany draw several million visitors a year - unless there is a pandemic. They include Cologne Cathedral, the Berlin Wall, and Neuschwanstein Castle.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Sehenswürdigkeit Uncensored Collection

Some German attractions draw several million visitors every year, including Cologne Cathedral, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, or Neuschwanstein Castle.
Many of you wrote to us about which sight in Germany you would most like to visit. Thanks to all participants for taking part!

DW’s Uncensored Collection | Designer Marco Scaiano


Out of all the entries, we gave away a sweatshirt and a stylish cotton bag from the DW "Uncensored Collection" for freedom of expression worldwide. The winner was Juan Felipe B. from Colombia, who would like to visit the Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe near Kassel someday.

Congratulations!

DW recommends

Which European dish would you like to try locally?

Wiener schnitzel in Vienna? Pizza in Naples? Or Hungarian goulash in Budapest? A dish always tastes best where it comes from. Which European specialty would you like to eat where it was invented?  