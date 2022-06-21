These are the German sights you most want to visit!

Some German attractions draw several million visitors every year, including Cologne Cathedral, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, or Neuschwanstein Castle.

Many of you wrote to us about which sight in Germany you would most like to visit. Thanks to all participants for taking part!



Out of all the entries, we gave away a sweatshirt and a stylish cotton bag from the DW "Uncensored Collection" for freedom of expression worldwide. The winner was Juan Felipe B. from Colombia, who would like to visit the Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe near Kassel someday.

Congratulations!