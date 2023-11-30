The Renewable Revolution - Pioneering the energy transition

The documentary explores the question of what needs to happen in terms of politics, policies, and society to implement what is technically possible, when it comes to renewable energy. To do this, the film visits two completely different places. One is in the US and the other, in Bavaria. These localities have two things in common: Both have completely converted their energy supply to renewables and as a result, both now have more money in their coffers today than before. The documentary provides a global overview of the solutions that already exist for a worldwide energy transition. And it asks what challenges still need to be overcome -- not only in the laboratories and power plants, but also among the movers and shakers who must drive the change today.