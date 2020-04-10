 ′The Driven Ones′: Film relives Merkel′s refugee crisis management | Film | DW | 15.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

'The Driven Ones': Film relives Merkel's refugee crisis management

German newspaper correspondent Robin Alexander's meticulously researched account of government policies around the fall of 2015, when Angela Merkel opened the borders to refugees, is a page-turner — and now a movie.

Film still Die Getriebenen A woman standing next to a car, surrounded by one other woman and two reporters with camera equipment (ARD/rbb/Volker Roloff)

The coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a fateful situation for governments and political leaders around the world. In it, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has earned praise for her caution, level-headed decision making and clear communication.

Almost five years ago, in 2015, Merkel and the coalition government she was leading faced a major challenge of a different kind. The ongoing war in Syria was driving people to flee toward Europe in unprecedented numbers. Merkel's by-now famous rallying slogan, "We can do it!" and the decision to keep Germany's borders open for refugees won her admiration and support at home and abroad — but it also triggered massive protests and harsh criticism.

Read more: Coronavirus a stress test for Germany's refugee homesSeveral years on, Germany still grapples with the consequences of the decisions made back then, decisions that have strongly shaped the public's perception of Merkel and her chancellorship.German newspaper correspondent Robin Alexander, who for years was part of the press pool that accompanies Merkel, chronicled those events and behind-the-scenes decisions in his gripping, eloquent 2017 non-fiction book Die Getriebenen ("The Driven Ones").

Reviewers mostly praised the book for its meticulous research and detailed narrative, which some called "riveting as a crime novel." Others took a more critical stance: The daily Süddeutsche Zeitung felt the "often pronouncedly conservative" journalist Alexander was acting out his "anger at Merkel," while tax, another daily, described the book as "manipulative."

Film still Die Getriebenen: A woman stands at a lectern, arms outstretched, apparently holding a speech (rbb/carte blanche/Volker Roloff)

Merkel's famous slogan from 2015 was, 'We can do it!' The chancellor is played by Imogen Kogge (above).

Driven by events: News clips and re-enactments

Two years later, German film director Stephan Wagner tackled the book and turned it into a TV docudrama, which is being broadcast on German television on Wednesday.

Actors play persons of contemporary history, showing up the connections between politics and society in a "very direct, understandable, emotionally suspenseful manner while sticking to the facts," Wagner says.

Wagner also uses powerful images from news broadcasts, including clips of thousands of refugees stranded in front of Budapest's Keleti train station, enthusiastic helpers along the route many refugees decided to walk, and welcome committees in German train stations, as well as footage from an angry anti-refugee rally in Heidenau, a small town near Dresden. The film also has some fictional scenes, mainly involving the German chancellor and her husband.

Dramatic decisions

Alternating news clips and re-enacted sequences works well for the most part, and the lead actors closely resemble the real politicians. Imogen Kogge, who plays Angela Merkel, a member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), uses none of the chancellor's typical gestures, however; her only concessions were the hairstyle and the choice of pants suits.

Josef Bierbichler plays Bavarian premier Horst Seehofer, the man who — despite being a member of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU) — adamantly rejected Merkel's course, only to be attacked by his fellow conservative colleague Markus Söder (Matthias Kupfer). At the federal level lurks Timo Dierkes, who plays a cynical Sigmar Gabriel, head of the chancellor's coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), who is just waiting for the "eternal chancellor" to make a mistake. Wolfgang Pregler plays Thomas de Maiziere, Merkel's close ally and loyal interior minister.

Film still from 'Die Getriebenen': a woman sits at a table, dessert in front of her, and looks at the man sitting opposite (rbb/carte blanche/Volker Roloff)

In the film, Merkel (Kogge) consults with her finance minister, Wolfgang Schäuble

Read more: Greece refugee crisis: First 12 children evacuated from camps

Pillar of strength

Events were unfolding at breakneck speed around her, but Merkel/Kogge do not act at all "driven." Instead, the chancellor appears as a pillar of strength among the impulsive alpha males in the film and refuses to be pushed into making quick decisions. Often criticized for waiting out problems, in the film Merkel comes across level-headed rather than hesitant.

The film makes it clear that Merkel faced issues she and her government had clearly put off for too long, even as several other crises still demanded her attention: Greece teetering on the brink of bankruptcy and leaving the eurozone, the scandal in which it emerged that the United States National Security Agency had been spying on Germany and power struggles within her own government coalition.

2015 seems like a long time ago as people and nations grapple with the fallout of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. But the problems are still the same. The EU member states are preoccupied with their very own issues while thousands of refugees still suffer unbearable conditions in reception camps, notably in Greece.

The book ends with the sentence, "The refugee crisis is not yet over." The last word Imogen Kogge, the actress who plays Angela Merkel, utters in the film is "Sh--."

DW recommends

20 years since Merkel took helm of Germany's Christian Democrats

Exactly two decades ago, Angela Merkel became the first woman to lead a German political party. Her tenure as party leader and chancellor has seen her weather one crisis after another while prevailing electorally. (10.04.2020)  

Opinion: Angela Merkel, Queen Elizabeth II show how to communicate

What do Angela Merkel and Queen Elizabeth II give us that Donald Trump doesn't? The answers to that question shed light on what citizens need from leaders as we struggle to cope with COVID-19, writes DW's Melinda Crane. (08.04.2020)  

Related content

Deutschland Angela Merkel

20 years since Merkel took helm of Germany's Christian Democrats 10.04.2020

Exactly two decades ago, Angela Merkel became the first woman to lead a German political party. Her tenure as party leader and chancellor has seen her weather one crisis after another while prevailing electorally.

Berlin | Deutsch-Griechisches Wirtschaftsforum: Angela Merkel

Germany's Merkel: Turkey's handling of migrant and refugee crisis 'unacceptable' 09.03.2020

The German chancellor has accused Turkey of trying to "solve its problems on the backs of refugees" attempting to enter the EU through Greece. Turkey's Erdogan is in Brussels to discuss the unfolding crisis.

Die Abenteuer des Prinzen Achmed von Lotte Reiniger

From pioneer to laggard: Animated film in Germany 31.01.2020

One century ago Germany was at the forefront of animated film technology. But the avant-garde soon gave way to Nazi-sponsored attempts to rival Disney that didn't pan out quite as planned.

Advertisement

Film

Film still Die Getriebenen A woman standing next to a car, surrounded by one other woman and two reporters with camera equipment (ARD/rbb/Volker Roloff)

'The Driven Ones': Film relives Merkel's refugee crisis management

German newspaper correspondent Robin Alexander's meticulously researched account of government policies around the fall of 2015, when Angela Merkel opened the borders to refugees, is a page-turner — and now a movie.  

Books

Netflix Serie Unorthodox (Netflix/Anika Molnar)

From New York to Berlin: 'Unorthodox' adapted into Netflix series

An ultra-Orthodox Jew leaves her community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and finds freedom in Berlin. Deborah Feldman's bestselling memoir has been adapted into a series that reveals life in a secluded world.  

Music

Daniil Trifonov (picture alliance/dpa/Sputnik/G. Sisoev)

Trifonov by Trifonov and My Homeland

One of today's most celebrated pianists is a composer too, and this hour, Daniil Trifonov joins the Bamberg Symphony in a performance of his own piano concerto. The concert also includes "My Homeland" by Bedrich Smetana.  

Arts

Easter bunny wearing a face mask (picture-alliance/Geisler/T. Skupin)

Not just an Easter delight: bunnies, hares and rabbits in art

The Easter bunny has been deemed an essential worker by New Zealand's Premier, Jacinda Ardern. However, when not busy delivering Easter eggs, rabbits and hares are also sought-after motifs in art.  

Digital Culture

BdTD | Deutschland | Coronavirus · zu Hause bleiben (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Coronavirus: The best visualizations to understand why social distancing matters

It might be difficult for some people, especially children, to understand why we all of a sudden have to isolate. A look at some of the online content that can help explain why it's key.  

Lifestyle

Humpty Dumpty (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design

The egg is much more than just a tasty Easter delight. It's played a role in all kinds of art, from painting to furniture design and even to some very egg-centric building decorations!  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  