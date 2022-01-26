The 77 Percent

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

Students all over the African continent are slowly returning to their classrooms — but for some, life has changed a lot in the meantime. In Nigeria, an NGO tries to get more kids to visit classes; in South Africa, an initiative wants to find out why especially girls drop out of school. And a teenage dad in Kenya tells us about his worries, while KAZ explains how to prevent unwanted pregnancy.