The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Students all over the African continent are slowly returning to their classrooms — but for some, life has changed a lot in the meantime. In Nigeria, an NGO tries to get more kids to visit classes; in South Africa, an initiative wants to find out why especially girls drop out of school. And a teenage dad in Kenya tells us about his worries, while KAZ explains how to prevent unwanted pregnancy.
And a teenage dad in Kenya tells us about his worries, while KAZ explains how to prevent unwanted pregnancy in the first place by using condoms. Meanwhile, AFCON is on the way, and we look at Africa's best soccer players.