 The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa′s Youth

The 77 Percent

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

Students all over the African continent are slowly returning to their classrooms — but for some, life has changed a lot in the meantime. In Nigeria, an NGO tries to get more kids to visit classes; in South Africa, an initiative wants to find out why especially girls drop out of school. And a teenage dad in Kenya tells us about his worries, while KAZ explains how to prevent unwanted pregnancy.

Watch video 26:00

And a teenage dad in Kenya tells us about his worries, while KAZ explains how to prevent unwanted pregnancy in the first place by using condoms. Meanwhile, AFCON is on the way, and we look at Africa's best soccer players.

Overcoming teenage pregnancy

South Africa: Overcoming teenage pregnancy 26.01.2022

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth 19.01.2022

Videostill The 77 Percent Show #97

Flowking Stone and his home town Kumasi 19.01.2022

London's trailblazing Nigerian artist

London's trailblazing Nigerian artist 19.01.2022

More from The 77 Percent

Africa's best soccer players

Africa's best soccer players 26.01.2022

In northern Nigeria's Kano State, a local NGO is fighting to give more kids a chance at education.

Getting kids back to school in northern Nigeria 26.01.2022

How to wear a condom

The Spread - How to wear a condom 26.01.2022

Do you know any teen fathers? Our GirlZOffMute teen reporter visits a young father in Kibera, Kenya.

Kenya: The trials and tribulations of a teen dad 26.01.2022