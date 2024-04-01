You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Michael Nyantakyi Oti
Featured stories by Michael Nyantakyi Oti
Ethiopia's deal with Somaliland: Is it a country?
Somalia has condemned Ethiopia's recognition of Somaliland. What's the difference between Somalia and Somaliland?
Conflicts
01/04/2024
January 4, 2024
01:51 min
Modern slavery on the rise around the world
Varying forms of modern slavery have increased significantly in the last five years, according to the United Nations.
Society
11/30/2023
November 30, 2023
01:28 min
Explainer: How did Ethiopia's Tigray War start?
The Tigray conflict in Ethiopia ended one year ago on November 3, 2022. But what triggered it? DW explains.
Conflicts
11/01/2023
November 1, 2023
01:22 min
Stories by Michael Nyantakyi Oti
AfricaLink on Air — 30 November 2023
AfricaLink on Air — 30 November 2023
COP28 climate conference kicks off in Dubai+++Cameroon's efforts to save the Congo Basin Forest
Climate
11/30/2023
November 30, 2023
30:00 min
Are Mali's nuclear power plans a pipe dream?
Are Mali's nuclear power plans a pipe dream?
Mali has announced plans to build several nuclear power plants in cooperation with Russian energy firm Rosatom.
Society
11/06/2023
November 6, 2023
01:27 min
Tanzania signs controversial port deal with UAE's DP World
Tanzania signs controversial port deal with UAE's DP World
Tanzania's deal with the maritime logistics giant fueled protests in recent months over a lack of transparency.
Cars and Transportation
10/25/2023
October 25, 2023
01:29 min
World Polio Day: Africa beats disease amid minor outbreaks
World Polio Day: Africa beats disease amid minor outbreaks
The World Health Organization (WHO) says polio has been eradicated from Africa since 2020 but more work remains.
Health
10/24/2023
October 24, 2023
01:07 min
AfricaLink on Air — 11 October 2023
AfricaLink on Air — 11 October 2023
Africa reacts to Israel-Hamas war
Society
10/11/2023
October 11, 2023
29:58 min
AfricaLink on Air — 04 August 2023
AfricaLink on Air — 04 August 2023
Story of the Week: Kenya stops Worldcoin from signing up new users in the country
Society
08/04/2023
August 4, 2023
30:00 min
