Michael Oti

Michael Nyantakyi Oti

Featured stories by Michael Nyantakyi Oti

People wait outside of the University of Hargeisa during a graduation ceremony, in the city of Hargeisa, Somaliland

Ethiopia's deal with Somaliland: Is it a country?

Somalia has condemned Ethiopia's recognition of Somaliland. What's the difference between Somalia and Somaliland?
ConflictsJanuary 4, 202401:51 min
A man speaks to the camera, with a photo of a statue of chained slaves behind him

Modern slavery on the rise around the world

Varying forms of modern slavery have increased significantly in the last five years, according to the United Nations.
SocietyNovember 30, 202301:28 min
A close up of a man's hands holding a gun at the ready

Explainer: How did Ethiopia's Tigray War start?

The Tigray conflict in Ethiopia ended one year ago on November 3, 2022. But what triggered it? DW explains.
ConflictsNovember 1, 202301:22 min
Stories by Michael Nyantakyi Oti

Felix Tshisekedi Präsident DR Kongo

AfricaLink on Air — 30 November 2023

AfricaLink on Air — 30 November 2023

COP28 climate conference kicks off in Dubai+++Cameroon's efforts to save the Congo Basin Forest
ClimateNovember 30, 202330:00 min
A man stands in front of a photo of a nuclear plant

Are Mali's nuclear power plans a pipe dream?

Are Mali's nuclear power plans a pipe dream?

Mali has announced plans to build several nuclear power plants in cooperation with Russian energy firm Rosatom.
SocietyNovember 6, 202301:27 min
A view of the port at Dar es Salaam

Tanzania signs controversial port deal with UAE's DP World

Tanzania signs controversial port deal with UAE's DP World

Tanzania's deal with the maritime logistics giant fueled protests in recent months over a lack of transparency.
Cars and TransportationOctober 25, 202301:29 min
A child opens its mouth to receive a polio vaccination, given by a health care worker wearing a mask and a white coat

World Polio Day: Africa beats disease amid minor outbreaks

World Polio Day: Africa beats disease amid minor outbreaks

The World Health Organization (WHO) says polio has been eradicated from Africa since 2020 but more work remains.
HealthOctober 24, 202301:07 min
Gasa Folgen der israelischen Angriffe

AfricaLink on Air — 11 October 2023

AfricaLink on Air — 11 October 2023

Africa reacts to Israel-Hamas war
SocietyOctober 11, 202329:58 min
OpenAI's WorldCoin

AfricaLink on Air — 04 August 2023

AfricaLink on Air — 04 August 2023

Story of the Week: Kenya stops Worldcoin from signing up new users in the country
SocietyAugust 4, 202330:00 min
