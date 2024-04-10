  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUkraineMigration
CrimeDemocratic Republic of Congo

DR Congo: Can community service help decongest prisons?

Michael Nyantakyi Oti
October 4, 2024

The Democratic Republic of Congo recently released more than 1,500 inmates from the country's main Makala prison in a bid to tackle overcrowding. Yet experts have urged the justice system to focus on community service.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lQIl
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DR Kongo | Félix Tshisekedi im DW-Interview

Congo prison break: What we know so far

Congo prison break: What we know so far

Makala prison in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is notoriously overcrowded and plagued by inhumane conditions. Journalist and former inmate Stanis Bujakera has condemned the government for failing to address these issues, which he says led to the deaths of 129 people during a failed prison break.
SocietySeptember 4, 202401:59 min
DR Kongo | Frauen landwirtschaftliches Projekt zur Versorgung von Gefangenen

DRC women launch agricultural project to feed prisoners

DRC women launch agricultural project to feed prisoners

Kabare prison is notorious for deaths in custody caused by hunger. Now, women are changing it with a food project.
SocietyMay 27, 202201:24 min
Zentralgefängnis von Abidjan Elfenbeinküste

Hundreds escape after gunmen attack DRC Kangwayi prison

Hundreds escape after gunmen attack DRC Kangwayi prison

Gunmen have attacked a prison in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) freeing hundreds of inmates and rebels. It is the third major prison break in the country in the past month.
ConflictsJune 12, 2017
Show more stories
Skip next section More on Crime from Africa

More on Crime from Africa

Südafrika Protest gegen Frauengewalt

Is South Africa suffering from an epidemic of gun violence?

South Africa has one of the world’s highest murder rates. What role does gun violence play in that and why?
CrimeMay 2, 202403:37 min
Skip next section More on Crime from around the world

More on Crime from around the world

An illustration showing many identical people sitting at rows of computers, being supervised by two men in a featureless room

Scam Factory: Behind Asia's Cyber Slavery

They scam unsuspecting victims all across the world — but they are victims themselves.
CrimeJanuary 29, 202428:35 min
Illustration shows Ship to shore cranes, docked ship and loaded with containers pictured at Antwerp harbor

EU ports join forces to fight drug smuggling

The European Union is teaming up with port operators in Belgium and the Netherlands to fight back against illegal drugs.
CrimeJanuary 24, 202402:27 min
external

Mexico: The 'Los Ardillos' drug gang

A hostage situation in the state of Guerrero is fueling concerns about the ever-growing influence of organized crime.
CrimeJuly 12, 202301:48 min
Show more