 Strasbourg′s suspect received call from German number | News | DW | 13.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Strasbourg's suspect received call from German number

Authorities are still searching for Cherif C., since he fled the Strasbourg Christmas market after the attack. A manhunt is underway in France and Germany, where the 29-year-old had two previous convictions.

Soldier in Strasbourg stands guard at the closed Christmas market, where the shooting took place

A phone call from a German number was made to the cell phone of Cherif C., just moments before he opened fire at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France on Tuesday, according to German regional broadcaster RBB. RBB reported that the attacker received the call but did not answer it, citing information from security sources.

Two people were killed and at least twelve others were injured in the attack.

The phone call could provide authorities more clues into the suspect's ties in Germany and determine whether he may have fled to German territory.

In 2016, Cherif C. was sentenced to two years and three months in prison for burglaries committed in the city of Mainz, near Frankfurt, in 2012 and in Engen, Baden-Württemberg in 2016. In total, Cherif C. amassed 27 criminal convictions for theft and violence and served time in French, German and Swiss jails.

Read more:  The Strasbourg attack suspect's criminal past in Germany

Manhunt continues

Authorities on both sides of the border are still searching for the attacker. Cherif C. fled the scene of the crime after being shot by military police and disappeared without a trace. Police have set up checkpoints on the German border and are actively questioning the suspect's associates.

France has raised its security threat to the highest level and authorities have released a wanted poster of the attacker, in hopes that the public can assist in the search.

Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and urges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.

  • Police in Strasbourg

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    December 11, 2018: Strasbourg shooting

    A gunman opened fire at a Christmas market in the eastern city of Strasbourg, home to the European Parliament. At least two people were killed and 12 injured. Prosecutors opened a terror investigation. France immediately raised its national security alert to its highest level in anticipation of copycat attacks.

  • Police officers enter the scene of a deadly knife attack in Paris, France (picture alliance/MAXPPP/O. Corsan)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    May 12, 2018: Paris knife attack

    A man wielding a knife attacks bystanders in a central neighborhood in Paris, killing one person and wounding another four. French prosecutors open a terror probe into the attack, citing witness accounts that the assailant shouted "Allahu akbar" ("God is greatest"). The militant "Islamic State" (IS) group claims responsibility for the attack, calling the knifeman one of their "soldiers."

  • Flowers placed for policeman Arnaud Beltrame

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    March 23, 2018: Trebes hostage crisis

    An attacker claiming allegiance to IS perpetrates a string of violent crimes in the southern town of Trebes during the morning hours. He kills a man while stealing a car and then fires shots at police officers before entering a Super U grocery store, where he takes hostages. Police shoot dead the attacker. Four people are killed, including including policeman Arnaud Beltrame.

  • Emergency vehicle outside the Marseille train station (Reuters/J.P. Pelissier)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    October 1, 2017: Marseille train station knife attack

    A man fatally stabs two women at the Marseille train station. The perpetrator, Ahmed Hanachi, is shot dead by police on patrol. IS claims responsibility for the attack in a post by its news agency Amaq. In it, they call Hanachi one of the group's "soldiers." Two Interior Ministry officials resign after it is revealed that Hanachi was an undocumented immigrant who they had failed to detain.

  • Police on the Champs-Elysees (Imago/Zuma Press/A. Freindorf)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    April 20, 2017: Champs-Elysees police shooting

    A gunman opens fire on police on the Champs-Elysees, Paris' most iconic boulevard. One police officer is killed and two individuals are injured before police shoot the gunman dead. A note praising IS is found next to the gunman's body. The terrorist group also claims responsibility. The attack occurs just days before the first round of the French presidential election. Security is tightened.

  • Soldiers stand guard outside the Louvre and point to the building (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Zihnioglu)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    February 3, 2017: Machete attempt at Louvre

    Soldiers shoot and severely injure a knife-wielding man outside the Louvre museum in Paris after he assails them. One soldier is lightly injured. The attacker had two further machetes in his backpack. A subsequent investigation reveals the Egyptian national had traveled to France from Dubai on a valid tourist visa. A Twitter account associated with the man's name refers to IS in posts.

  • A muslim mourns in front of a church (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Petit Tesson)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    July 26, 2016: Murder of Normandy priest

    Two teens enter a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, Normandy and slit the throat of an 85-year-old priest in front of five parishioners. Police shoot the 19-year-olds dead as they try to leave. IS takes responsibility and publishes a video of the teens pledging allegiance to the group. Many French Muslims attend the next Sunday's Mass to show solidarity with Catholics and condemn the attack.

  • People look at candle tributes and flowers on the promenade boardwalk in Nice (Reuters/E. Gaillard)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    July 14, 2016: Truck attack in Nice

    On Bastille Day, France's national holiday, a truck drives through crowds in Nice that had gathered to watch the fireworks on a major seaside promenade. Before being shot dead by police, the driver kills 86 and injuries more than 400 others. IS claims responsibility, stating that the attacker had responded to IS calls to target civilians living in coalition nations fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.

  • Medics attend to victims on the street of Paris while onlookers watch (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    November 13, 2015: Paris attacks

    France's most deadly terror attack: IS jihadis armed with automatic weapons and explosives undertake coordinated attacks in Paris including at the Bataclan concert hall, the national stadium and various street cafes. The mass shootings and suicide bombings kill 130 people, injuring hundreds more. IS claims responsibility. Then-President Francois Hollande calls it an act of war by IS.

  • Investigators search a train as it sits in the station (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Bonniere)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    August 21, 2015: Thalys train tragedy averted

    A deadly attack is averted: On a high-speed train from Amsterdam to Paris, a man opens fire with an assault rifle that subsequently jams. Other train passengers tackle the man, preventing deadly violence. Four are injured including the attacker. The assailant had been known to French security officials for past drug-related activities and statements in defense of radical Islamist violence.

  • Police outside the gas factory (Reuters/E. Foudrot)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    June 26, 2015: Beheading, truck explosion near Lyon

    Yassin Salhi beheads his boss and displays the head, along with two Islamic flags, on the gate outside a gas plant near Lyon. He also tries to blow up the factory by driving his van into the gas cylinders. The attempt fails, but unleashes a smaller explosion, injuring two. French authorities claim links between the man and IS. He commits suicide in prison.

  • People hold up signs reading Je Suis Charlie (AFP/Getty Images/G. Tibbon)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    January 7-9, 2015: Charlie Hebdo, Jewish supermarket attack

    Two men with automatic guns storm the offices of satire magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 and wounding 12 others. A different gunman kills a police officer the next day, then four more during a hostage-taking on January 9 at a kosher grocery. Police eventually shoot all three gunmen dead, but not before they claim allegiance to IS and al-Qaida.

    Author: Cristina Burack


Read more: Is France's deradicalization strategy missing the point?

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Deadly shooting in French city of Strasbourg

Police are searching for a man who opened fire near a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg. So far, two people have died from their injuries and at least 12 are injured. (12.12.2018)  

The Strasbourg attack suspect's criminal past in Germany

German court documents show details about the life and criminality of the suspected Strasbourg gunman. French investigators say the suspect was radicalized in prison and was on a watch list. (12.12.2018)  

Is France's deradicalization strategy missing the point?

A 60-point plan is supposed to help France fight radicalization. But critics say the government's strategy fails to tackle the root of the problem. Lisa Louis reports from Paris. (12.12.2018)  

Suspect in Brussels and Paris terror attacks charged in France

Mohamed Abrini has been formally charged with his alleged involvement in the 2015 Paris terror attacks that killed 130 people. His lawyers criticized the French court case as Abrini is already facing charges Belgium. (30.01.2017)  

Terror attacks in France since 2015

France has been hit by several terror attacks since 2015, when "Islamic State" militants launched a brutal attack across Paris. Over the past three years, there have been other attacks, and close calls. (13.05.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Original RBB report (in German)

Related content

Polizisten patrouillieren im Zentrum von Straßburg, Frankreich

Deadly shooting in French city of Strasbourg 12.12.2018

Police are searching for a man who opened fire near a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg. So far, two people have died from their injuries and at least 12 are injured.

Frankreich Schießerei auf dem Weihnachtsmarkt in Straßburg

The Strasbourg attack suspect's criminal past in Germany 12.12.2018

German court documents show details about the life and criminality of the suspected Strasbourg gunman. French investigators say the suspect was radicalized in prison and was on a watch list.

Manhunt underway in France after Strasbourg shooting 12.12.2018

Police in France are hunting the gunman who carried out a shooting near a Christmas market in the eastern city of Strasbourg. Two people died in the attack and several more were injured. The suspect is known to security services.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 