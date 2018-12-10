Deadly shooting in French city of Strasbourg

A gunman opened fire near a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg, killing one and injuring eight, and is on the run, police said on Tuesday evening.

Police said they had identified the shooter and launched a hunt for him.

DW Brussels bureau chief Max Hofmann posted a video from near the scene on Twitter.

The European Parliament was on lock down, conservative MEP Siegfried Muresan said. Hundreds of MEPs and officials were in the building attending a plenary session when the shooting started.

France's interior ministry said the public should remain indoors due to a "serious security event" in the city.

Strasbourg's Christmas market is a popular tourist destination, drawing millions of visitors every year.

Multiple terrorist attacks have shaken France in recent years. Since 2015, more than 200 people have been killed in attacks inspired or commissioned by the Islamist terrorist group "Islamic State."

