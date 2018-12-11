The Strasbourg attack suspect's criminal past in Germany

The fugitive suspected gunman who killed three people and wounded at least 13 in an attack on Strasbourg's Christmas market had previously spent time in German, Swiss and French prisons on robbery charges, court documents seen by DW show.

Cherif C., 29, was sentenced by a district court in the southern German city of Singen in June 2016 to two years and three months in prison for the 2012 burglary of a dental clinic in Mainz, near Frankfurt, and a pharmacy in Engen in southern Baden-Württemberg in 2016.

The verdict from the Singen regional court shows Cherif C. stole around €8,300 ($9,408) in cash, gold and postal stamps from the robbery in Mainz and another 315 euros through the raid on the pharmacy. DNA evidence left at the scene of the crime in Mainz and video footage from Engen linked him to the crimes.

A spokesperson from the Baden-Württemberg state Justice Ministry told DW that Cherif C. was deported to France in February 2017, around eight months after his June 2016 sentencing. The six months he spent in pretrial detention applied towards his time served.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 December 11, 2018: Strasbourg shooting A gunman opened fire at a Christmas market in the eastern city of Strasbourg, home to the European Parliament. At least three people were killed and 11 injured. Prosecutors opened a terror investigation. France immediately raised its national security alert to its highest level in anticipation of copycat attacks.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 May 12, 2018: Paris knife attack A man wielding a knife attacks bystanders in a central neighborhood in Paris, killing one person and wounding another four. French prosecutors open a terror probe into the attack, citing witness accounts that the assailant shouted "Allahu akbar" ("God is greatest"). The militant "Islamic State" (IS) group claims responsibility for the attack, calling the knifeman one of their "soldiers."

Terror attacks in France since 2015 March 23, 2018: Trebes hostage crisis An attacker claiming allegiance to IS perpetrates a string of violent crimes in the southern town of Trebes during the morning hours. He kills a man while stealing a car and then fires shots at police officers before entering a Super U grocery store, where he takes hostages. Police shoot dead the attacker. Four people are killed, including including policeman Arnaud Beltrame.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 October 1, 2017: Marseille train station knife attack A man fatally stabs two women at the Marseille train station. The perpetrator, Ahmed Hanachi, is shot dead by police on patrol. IS claims responsibility for the attack in a post by its news agency Amaq. In it, they call Hanachi one of the group's "soldiers." Two Interior Ministry officials resign after it is revealed that Hanachi was an undocumented immigrant who they had failed to detain.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 April 20, 2017: Champs-Elysees police shooting A gunman opens fire on police on the Champs-Elysees, Paris' most iconic boulevard. One police officer is killed and two individuals are injured before police shoot the gunman dead. A note praising IS is found next to the gunman's body. The terrorist group also claims responsibility. The attack occurs just days before the first round of the French presidential election. Security is tightened.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 February 3, 2017: Machete attempt at Louvre Soldiers shoot and severely injure a knife-wielding man outside the Louvre museum in Paris after he assails them. One soldier is lightly injured. The attacker had two further machetes in his backpack. A subsequent investigation reveals the Egyptian national had traveled to France from Dubai on a valid tourist visa. A Twitter account associated with the man's name refers to IS in posts.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 July 26, 2016: Murder of Normandy priest Two teens enter a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, Normandy and slit the throat of an 85-year-old priest in front of five parishioners. Police shoot the 19-year-olds dead as they try to leave. IS takes responsibility and publishes a video of the teens pledging allegiance to the group. Many French Muslims attend the next Sunday's Mass to show solidarity with Catholics and condemn the attack.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 July 14, 2016: Truck attack in Nice On Bastille Day, France's national holiday, a truck drives through crowds in Nice that had gathered to watch the fireworks on a major seaside promenade. Before being shot dead by police, the driver kills 86 and injuries more than 400 others. IS claims responsibility, stating that the attacker had responded to IS calls to target civilians living in coalition nations fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 November 13, 2015: Paris attacks France's most deadly terror attack: IS jihadis armed with automatic weapons and explosives undertake coordinated attacks in Paris including at the Bataclan concert hall, the national stadium and various street cafes. The mass shootings and suicide bombings kill 130 people, injuring hundreds more. IS claims responsibility. Then-President Francois Hollande calls it an act of war by IS.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 August 21, 2015: Thalys train tragedy averted A deadly attack is averted: On a high-speed train from Amsterdam to Paris, a man opens fire with an assault rifle that subsequently jams. Other train passengers tackle the man, preventing deadly violence. Four are injured including the attacker. The assailant had been known to French security officials for past drug-related activities and statements in defense of radical Islamist violence.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 June 26, 2015: Beheading, truck explosion near Lyon Yassin Salhi beheads his boss and displays the head, along with two Islamic flags, on the gate outside a gas plant near Lyon. He also tries to blow up the factory by driving his van into the gas cylinders. The attempt fails, but unleashes a smaller explosion, injuring two. French authorities claim links between the man and IS. He commits suicide in prison.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 January 7-9, 2015: Charlie Hebdo, Jewish supermarket attack Two men with automatic guns storm the offices of satire magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 and wounding 12 others. A different gunman kills a police officer the next day, then four more during a hostage-taking on January 9 at a kosher grocery. Police eventually shoot all three gunmen dead, but not before they claim allegiance to IS and al-Qaida. Author: Cristina Burack



Past convictions in France, Switzerland

According to the court verdict, Cherif C. grew up with six siblings at his parents' house in Strasbourg, where he was born. He attended school there until the age of 16 and graduated from secondary school but did not pursue further technical training.

After school, he was employed by the local authorities but since 2011 was unemployed and had spent time traveling. He consumed no illegal drugs or alcohol, according to his own statements to investigators.

In 2008, he was convicted to two years in prison by a French court for multiple burglaries and served out part of the sentence. In 2013, he was convicted in Basel, Switzerland, and sentenced to one year and six months for a string of burglaries.

French investigators say Cherif C., who is of North African descent, was radicalized in prison and had been on a watch list as a potential security risk.

