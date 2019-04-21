 Storms and drought destroy thousands of acres of German forests | News | DW | 26.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Storms and drought destroy thousands of acres of German forests

Drought and storms are decimating Germany's forests, causing an estimated €2.5 billion in damage in 2018-2019. Some 160,000 football fields worth of forests will need to be replanted, the government has estimated.

Forest in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

From January 2018 to March this year, 114,000 hectares (281,700 acres), or about 1% of Germany's forested area, were damaged from storms and bark beetles, which thrive during periods of dry weather.

Read more: German forest fire risk spikes amid high temperatures, drought 

Reforesting the lost area could take years, the government said in response to a parliamentary inquiry from the opposition Free Democratic Party (FDP) that was published Friday in the daily Rheinische Post.

According to forecasts, 2019 may bring further warm and dry weather. Pine forests are particularly susceptible to bark beetle infestation during droughts.

  • A view over the green treetops of a mixed forest in spring in Saxon Switzerland National Park, Saxony Germany (Picture Alliance, R Bala)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Germans and the forest

    The Germans' relationship to the forest is a long-standing love affair. Not only are the woods a dominant theme in German art and literature — appearing in the works of Goethe and Caspar David Friedrich alike — the forest also holds a special place in the hearts of many Germans. That adoration for the woods has filtered into the language: "Wald," pops up in numerous German phrases.

  • A boy carrying a large log in a woodland clearing (Imago Images, Stop Images, M Volk)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Holz in den Wald tragen

    There are a number of German idioms and proverbs that make use of the word forest. "Holz in den Wald tragen" — literally, to carry wood into the forest, is to do something pointless. You could compare it with the English phrases to "carry coals to Newcastle" or "bring owls to Athens," which also mean to undertake a task that is redundant.

  • Looking up at the trees and sky through a fisheye lens in a national park in Rostock, Germany (Picture Alliance, 360-Berlin, J Knappe)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Den Wald vor lauter Bäumen nicht sehen

    The German equivalent of the idiom "can't see the forest for the trees" portrays the idea that someone is so concerned with the details of something that they fail to grasp the situation as a whole. Sometimes being too preoccupied with the smaller things can mean missing the bigger picture. The expression first became popular in German thanks to the works of poet Christoph Martin Wieland.

  • An illustration of Hansel and Gretel eating parts of a witch's house made of cake, sweets and treats as the witch comes out of the front door (Picture Alliance, AKG images)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Pfeifen im Walde

    Translated word for word, "pfeifen im Walde" means whistling in the forest. The English phrase "whistling in the dark" is not so different. Both mean to try and stay brave or convince yourself that everything is alright in a bad situation. The forest is often presented as mysterious, concealing something sinister, for example, in fairytales like "Hansel and Gretel" recorded by the Brothers Grimm.

  • A wild boar standing in the middle of a forest against a backdrop of trees (Picture Alliance Blickwinkel, S Meyers)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Ich glaub', ich steh' im Wald

    In English you might have once said something along the lines of "Well, I never!" or "Blow me down!" The same idea lies behind this German exclamation. The direct translation of "Ich glaub', ich steh' im Wald" is "I think I'm standing in the woods." It is a colloquial form of expressing astonishment. Why not try it out next time you're feeling surprised?

  • A woman shouting through a megaphone or tube to project her voice (Picture Alliance, dpa, F Augstein)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Wie man in den Wald hineinruft, so schallt es heraus

    This saying reflects the idea that "what goes around, comes around." It literally translates as: The way you shout into the forest, the way it echoes back out. If you treat someone badly, you'll eventually be treated badly yourself. Many German proverbs stem from a time when everyday life involved hunting in the woods. Folk wisdom was passed on using relatable experiences like an echo in a forest.

  • A bull stampeding through a Chinese porcelain shop (Picture Alliance, United Archives)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Sich wie die Axt im Walde benehmen

    In German if someone is acting like an axe in a forest, they are behaving like a bull in a China shop. Both expressions describe rough, boorish or destructive behavior. The German colloquialism conjures an image of an axe being wielded in a forest destroying surrounding trees, whereas "to behave like a bull in a China shop" evokes pictures similar to the one above — but the sentiment is the same.

  • A calm forest landscape with the trees reflecting on a lake and mist coming off the trees (Picture Alliance, Image Broker, F B Schulz)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Es herrscht Schweigen im Walde

    Directly translated as "there is silence in the forest," the colloquial German term describes a situation in which no one dares to say anything out of embarrassment or fear. The best idiomatic English equivalent is perhaps the informal phrase "the cat's got their tongue."

    Author: Tessa Livesey


Forestry industry takes a hit

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture estimates the damage in 2018 and 2019 will cost the forestry industry €2.5 billion ($2.8 billion). 

The ministry has made €25 million euros available for reforestation over five years. However, the forestry industry and owners are demanding nearly a half-billion euros in emergency aid.

Read more: Climate change: Millions of hectares of tropical forest destroyed in 2018

FDP parliamentarian Karlheinz Busen called the damage to trees "a catastrophe for forestry," and the government's planned budget to deal with the problem a drop in a bucket.

The lawmaker from the business-friendly FDP called for tax relief for the forestry industry so that it could invest in machines and speed up the recovery of forests.

Forests cover nearly a third of Germany, one of the highest rates in Europe.

Watch video 01:48

Fun in the Black Forest

cw/sms (dpa, Rheinische Post)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Climate change threatens Germany's Christmas trees

Drought killed around a million trees in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia last summer, putting pressure on Christmas tree farmers. But new techniques could help detect crop death early. (18.12.2018)  

World is losing vital forests quicker than ever

The years 2016 and 2017 saw the highest global tree cover loss ever recorded. Tropical forests in South America and Central Africa are disappearing at an alarming rate. Here's why that's bad news for everyone. (27.06.2018)  

German forest fire risk spikes amid high temperatures, drought

Sun and warmth might seem like the perfect weather for Easter. But experts warn that Germany is far too dry, almost everywhere in the country. (21.04.2019)  

Sweet talk and laughter — German sayings involving forests and trees

Germans are known for their love of forests, and celebrate Arbor Day annually. They also have a host of wonderful sayings and phrases revolving around forests and trees, with one that involves shouting into the woods. (24.04.2019)  

Climate change: Millions of hectares of tropical forest destroyed in 2018

A study found that the world lost an area of tropical forest roughly the size of England in 2018, equal to about 30 soccer fields every minute. The implications for efforts to fight global climate change are dire. (25.04.2019)  

Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

From the unique feeling of "Waldeinsamkeit" to their very own version of arbor day, Germans are known for their love of the forest. Here are a few sayings to branch out your German vocabulary. (24.04.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Fun in the Black Forest  

Related content

Waldbrand in Brandenburg

German forest fire risk spikes amid high temperatures, drought 21.04.2019

Sun and warmth might seem like the perfect weather for Easter. But experts warn that Germany is far too dry, almost everywhere in the country.

Waldbrand bei Oranienburg

Forest fire north of Berlin brought under control 22.04.2019

The cause of the blaze remains unclear. After an extended drought, the risk of forest fires has spiked in Germany.

Löschhubschrauber Typ Sikorsky

German fire brigades call for military helicopters over wildfire risks 24.04.2019

Germany's unseasonal wildfire risk has prompted fire brigades to call for military helicopters to be kept on standby for water dousing. Forest blazes have already occurred in springtime Europe.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  