 Sweet talk and laughter — German sayings involving forests and trees | Meet the Germans | DW | 24.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Meet the Germans

Sweet talk and laughter — German sayings involving forests and trees

Germans are known for their love of forests, and celebrate Arbor Day annually. They also have a host of wonderful sayings and phrases revolving around forests and trees, with one that involves shouting into the woods.

  • A view over the green treetops of a mixed forest in spring in Saxon Switzerland National Park, Saxony Germany (Picture Alliance, R Bala)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Germans and the forest

    The Germans' relationship to the forest is a long-standing love affair. Not only are the woods a dominant theme in German art and literature — appearing in the works of Goethe and Caspar David Friedrich alike — the forest also holds a special place in the hearts of many Germans. That adoration for the woods has filtered into the language: "Wald," pops up in numerous German phrases.

  • A boy carrying a large log in a woodland clearing (Imago Images, Stop Images, M Volk)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Holz in den Wald tragen

    There are a number of German idioms and proverbs that make use of the word forest. "Holz in den Wald tragen" — literally, to carry wood into the forest, is to do something pointless. You could compare it with the English phrases to "carry coals to Newcastle" or "bring owls to Athens," which also mean to undertake a task that is redundant.

  • Looking up at the trees and sky through a fisheye lens in a national park in Rostock, Germany (Picture Alliance, 360-Berlin, J Knappe)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Den Wald vor lauter Bäumen nicht sehen

    The German equivalent of the idiom "can't see the forest for the trees" portrays the idea that someone is so concerned with the details of something that they fail to grasp the situation as a whole. Sometimes being too preoccupied with the smaller things can mean missing the bigger picture. The expression first became popular in German thanks to the works of poet Christoph Martin Wieland.

  • An illustration of Hansel and Gretel eating parts of a witch's house made of cake, sweets and treats as the witch comes out of the front door (Picture Alliance, AKG images)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Pfeifen im Walde

    Translated word for word, "pfeifen im Walde" means whistling in the forest. The English phrase "whistling in the dark" is not so different. Both mean to try and stay brave or convince yourself that everything is alright in a bad situation. The forest is often presented as mysterious, concealing something sinister, for example, in fairytales like "Hansel and Gretel" recorded by the Brothers Grimm.

  • A wild boar standing in the middle of a forest against a backdrop of trees (Picture Alliance Blickwinkel, S Meyers)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Ich glaub', ich steh' im Wald

    In English you might have once said something along the lines of "Well, I never!" or "Blow me down!" The same idea lies behind this German exclamation. The direct translation of "Ich glaub', ich steh' im Wald" is "I think I'm standing in the woods." It is a colloquial form of expressing astonishment. Why not try it out next time you're feeling surprised?

  • A woman shouting through a megaphone or tube to project her voice (Picture Alliance, dpa, F Augstein)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Wie man in den Wald hineinruft, so schallt es heraus

    This saying reflects the idea that "what goes around, comes around." It literally translates as: The way you shout into the forest, the way it echoes back out. If you treat someone badly, you'll eventually be treated badly yourself. Many German proverbs stem from a time when everyday life involved hunting in the woods. Folk wisdom was passed on using relatable experiences like an echo in a forest.

  • A bull stampeding through a Chinese porcelain shop (Picture Alliance, United Archives)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Sich wie die Axt im Walde benehmen

    In German if someone is acting like an axe in a forest, they are behaving like a bull in a China shop. Both expressions describe rough, boorish or destructive behavior. The German colloquialism conjures an image of an axe being wielded in a forest destroying surrounding trees, whereas "to behave like a bull in a China shop" evokes pictures similar to the one above — but the sentiment is the same.

  • A calm forest landscape with the trees reflecting on a lake and mist coming off the trees (Picture Alliance, Image Broker, F B Schulz)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Es herrscht Schweigen im Walde

    Directly translated as "there is silence in the forest," the colloquial German term describes a situation in which no one dares to say anything out of embarrassment or fear. The best idiomatic English equivalent is perhaps the informal phrase "the cat's got their tongue."

    Author: null Tessa Livesey


  • A view over the green treetops of a mixed forest in spring in Saxon Switzerland National Park, Saxony Germany (Picture Alliance, R Bala)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Germans and the forest

    The Germans' relationship to the forest is a long-standing love affair. Not only are the woods a dominant theme in German art and literature — appearing in the works of Goethe and Caspar David Friedrich alike — the forest also holds a special place in the hearts of many Germans. That adoration for the woods has filtered into the language: "Wald," pops up in numerous German phrases.

  • A boy carrying a large log in a woodland clearing (Imago Images, Stop Images, M Volk)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Holz in den Wald tragen

    There are a number of German idioms and proverbs that make use of the word forest. "Holz in den Wald tragen" — literally, to carry wood into the forest, is to do something pointless. You could compare it with the English phrases to "carry coals to Newcastle" or "bring owls to Athens," which also mean to undertake a task that is redundant.

  • Looking up at the trees and sky through a fisheye lens in a national park in Rostock, Germany (Picture Alliance, 360-Berlin, J Knappe)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Den Wald vor lauter Bäumen nicht sehen

    The German equivalent of the idiom "can't see the forest for the trees" portrays the idea that someone is so concerned with the details of something that they fail to grasp the situation as a whole. Sometimes being too preoccupied with the smaller things can mean missing the bigger picture. The expression first became popular in German thanks to the works of poet Christoph Martin Wieland.

  • An illustration of Hansel and Gretel eating parts of a witch's house made of cake, sweets and treats as the witch comes out of the front door (Picture Alliance, AKG images)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Pfeifen im Walde

    Translated word for word, "pfeifen im Walde" means whistling in the forest. The English phrase "whistling in the dark" is not so different. Both mean to try and stay brave or convince yourself that everything is alright in a bad situation. The forest is often presented as mysterious, concealing something sinister, for example, in fairytales like "Hansel and Gretel" recorded by the Brothers Grimm.

  • A wild boar standing in the middle of a forest against a backdrop of trees (Picture Alliance Blickwinkel, S Meyers)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Ich glaub', ich steh' im Wald

    In English you might have once said something along the lines of "Well, I never!" or "Blow me down!" The same idea lies behind this German exclamation. The direct translation of "Ich glaub', ich steh' im Wald" is "I think I'm standing in the woods." It is a colloquial form of expressing astonishment. Why not try it out next time you're feeling surprised?

  • A woman shouting through a megaphone or tube to project her voice (Picture Alliance, dpa, F Augstein)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Wie man in den Wald hineinruft, so schallt es heraus

    This saying reflects the idea that "what goes around, comes around." It literally translates as: The way you shout into the forest, the way it echoes back out. If you treat someone badly, you'll eventually be treated badly yourself. Many German proverbs stem from a time when everyday life involved hunting in the woods. Folk wisdom was passed on using relatable experiences like an echo in a forest.

  • A bull stampeding through a Chinese porcelain shop (Picture Alliance, United Archives)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Sich wie die Axt im Walde benehmen

    In German if someone is acting like an axe in a forest, they are behaving like a bull in a China shop. Both expressions describe rough, boorish or destructive behavior. The German colloquialism conjures an image of an axe being wielded in a forest destroying surrounding trees, whereas "to behave like a bull in a China shop" evokes pictures similar to the one above — but the sentiment is the same.

  • A calm forest landscape with the trees reflecting on a lake and mist coming off the trees (Picture Alliance, Image Broker, F B Schulz)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Es herrscht Schweigen im Walde

    Directly translated as "there is silence in the forest," the colloquial German term describes a situation in which no one dares to say anything out of embarrassment or fear. The best idiomatic English equivalent is perhaps the informal phrase "the cat's got their tongue."

    Author: null Tessa Livesey


Evergreens are part and parcel of German forests — and their language. Wald, the German term for forest, or Baum (tree), are words that crop up in many everyday German sayings and phrases.

Some expressions are self-explanatory, like not seeing the forest for the trees. Others, like "einen Ast lachen" (literally, laugh a branch), which means to be convulsed with laughter, and "Süssholz raspeln" (literally, grating licorice root), which means sweet-talking someone, may sound a bit odd to non-native ears.

Click on the above picture gallery for more German phrases that utilize the terminology — and imagery — of the forest.

And when you're done, check out more articles in the Meet The Germans series to  find more about German culture, language and lifestyle. 

DW recommends

Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

From the unique feeling of "Waldeinsamkeit" to their very own version of arbor day, Germans are known for their love of the forest. Here are a few sayings to branch out your German vocabulary. (24.04.2019)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/meetthegermans  

Related content

Deutschland Ahornbäume im Herbst

Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms 24.04.2019

From the unique feeling of "Waldeinsamkeit" to their very own version of arbor day, Germans are known for their love of the forest. Here are a few sayings to branch out your German vocabulary.

Waldbrand in Brandenburg

German forest fire risk spikes amid high temperatures, drought 21.04.2019

Sun and warmth might seem like the perfect weather for Easter. But experts warn that Germany is far too dry, almost everywhere in the country.

Indonesien Feuer

Mass deforestation: How trade fells trees in Brazil and Indonesia 17.04.2019

Hunger for beef, palm oil, soy and timber fuels rainforest clearance at enormous scales, especially in Brazil and Indonesia. That matters for climate change.

Advertisement

Film

Game of Thrones Staffel 6 EINSCHRÄNKUNG (Helen Sloan/HBO)

Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones'

Lannisters against the Starks, Baratheons versus Targaryens. Never heard these names before? If you want to catch up on "Game of Thrones" before the final season begins, here's a high-speed, spoiler-filled review.  

Books

Donne Leon - Schriftstellerin (Usedomer Literaturtage/Geert Maciejewski)

Donna Leon: 'I admire countries that have remained sane'

One of the doyennes of crime writing is visiting the island of Usedom to read in a literary program with the title "Thinking of Germany." DW took the opportunity to ask the American author about her own thoughts.  

Arts.21

Russland Pianist Daniil Trifonov (picture-alliance/AP Images/The Yomiuri Shimbun)

A new Chopin (2)

Producing great music: two Chopin piano concertos are meticulously rearranged by Mikhail Pletnev and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra with the young Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov on the grand piano.  

Arts

Symbolbild Provenienzforschung (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

Why the origins of artworks are so important

Provenance research attempts to track down the history of the possession of artworks. Many museums and other institutions attempt to tackle the challenge, but there's still a lot of work to do.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  