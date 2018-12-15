 Climate change threatens Germany′s Christmas trees | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 18.12.2018

extreme weather

Climate change threatens Germany's Christmas trees

Drought killed around a million trees in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia last summer, putting pressure on Christmas tree farmers. But new techniques could help detect crop death early.

Christmas trees

With the holiday season getting into swing, millions of people across Germany are picking out their Christmas trees.

Winter's biting cold has set in, and the heatwave that scorched Europe seems a distant memory. But it has left its mark on Germany's Christmas tree plantations.

Read more: How Germany prepares for Christmas — in the summer

Watch video 28:34
Now live
28:34 mins.

Summer of extremes

In North Rhine-Westphalia, up to 30 percent of Christmas tree crops failed this year. An estimated one million-plus spruce trees — one of the most popular varieties for the Yuletide centerpiece — died.

According to Bertram Leder at the North Rhine-Westphalia forest department, many more are at risk. 

"The reason the trees are dying is the complex effect of storms, heat and drought, lack of precipitation, and the spruce bark beetle," Leder explained.

Broken by drought

Trees use sap to protect themselves from bark beetles. The beetles need holes in the bark to lay their eggs. Usually sap fills these holes before beetles can move in, and pushes out beetle families that have already made themselves at home.

But when a tree is stressed by drought, its defense mechanisms fail. And that's on top of more direct damage plants suffer from lack of water.

Read more: Climate change sets the world on fire

A plant draws the water it needs out of the soil using osmosis. Basically, tension — think of it as a kind of pipe system — that starts in its leaves and sucks liquid all the way up from the roots.

When the soil is dry, the plant has to work harder and harder to extract water. Eventually, the pipes become exhausted and break, and a bubble of air can form that cuts the plant off from nutrients in the soil.

Summer in Saxony Anhalt: The drought may seem a distant memory now, but it has left its mark on German farms

"It's sort of like a very high tension string, if you like, and when the tension gets too high the string breaks and the tree dies," explains Tim Brodribb, an associate professor of plant physiology at the University of Tasmania in Australia.

Newly planted Nordmann fir Christmas tree crops in North Rhine-Westphalia were hit particularly hard, because the young plants couldn't draw up enough water from the dry earth.

And they are not the only ones.

Designing hardier crops

Climate change means droughts are becoming more frequent and more intense, hitting all kinds of crops around the world.

One problem for farmers is that you can't see the damage to tiny capillaries inside in the plants, meaning resources are wasted on those already condemned to a slow death.

Read more: Climate change already affecting German farmers

"It's very difficult to know when a tree dies until it's dead," Brodribb says. Which is why he's looking for a way to identify the point at which different species, from Christmas trees to corn, die.

Watch video 02:34
Now live
02:34 mins.

Soil: How it works

Knowing that threshold could help breed stronger crops, and help famers respond more effectively when drought hits.

"For climates that are changing very quickly, it's something we urgently need," Brodribb says.

Detecting death

Brodribb and his team have developed a technique using cameras to look inside plants and detect the cavities that ultimately kill off a tree.

"What we've always wanted was to be able to say, 'okay, this species basically breaks when the water tension reaches this level and it will die once it crosses this threshold,'" Brodribb says.

But the tension itself makes that very hard to measure. "If you can imagine you've got a system that's under enormous tension, and you try to cut into it to measure it and everything breaks."

In the meantime, shoppers looking for a tree that'll stay lush over the holiday season will have to use their own judgement.

Eberhard Hennecke, Christmas tree expert at North Rhine-Westphalia's Horticultural Association, says you should go for a slender tree with dark, fresh green needles that has reached its full height of between 1.5 and 2 meters.

Only younger plants saw real damage during this year's extreme weather, meaning that for the next couple of years at least, there should be enough trees to go around and no increase in price.

  • A painting by Eduard Geselschap showing adults and children gathered around a Christmas tree in a large living room (DHM)

    Adorning Christmas trees from the 19th century to today

    It's not Christmas without a tree

    Idyllic family life around a Christmas tree with candles is portrayed in a painting by German-Dutch painter Eduard Geselschap. Poets and writers such as Jean Paul and E.T.A. Hoffmann also describe cheerful children's play around a splendidly decorated tree in their stories. While the first Christmas trees were not originally illuminated, festive candles were a mainstay by the 19th century.

  • Jerusalem's Dome of the Rock as a Christmas ornament (DHM)

    Adorning Christmas trees from the 19th century to today

    From cookies to glassware

    Christmas tree decorations have a long tradition. Before the 19th century, apples, baked goods, nuts and candy canes were hung on trees. Later, shiny balls and glass decorations were added. Here, Jerusalem's famous Dome of the Rock is the motif. The delicate glasswork was created in 2018, but such delicate adornments are produced by machines these days and no longer by hand.

  • A miniature Christmas tree in a care package box (DHM)

    Adorning Christmas trees from the 19th century to today

    Miniature tree in a care package

    Christmas decoration motifs changed during the First World War. Instead of colorful balls and cute angels, ornaments in the form of bombs and grenades hung on German Christmas trees. Warships and airplanes also abounded. This little tree is more traditionally decorated, and was sent to the front via the army postal service in 1914.

  • Poster of the Hitler Youth from 1939 showing Christmas decoration in front of green pine branches (DHM)

    Adorning Christmas trees from the 19th century to today

    Cooptation by the Nazis

    The Nazis liked to exploit the German love for Christmas trees for their own propaganda ends, as illustrated by this Hitler Youth poster from 1939 showing Christmas decorations marching in front of green pine branches. While Christmas balls were also adorned with Nazi symbols such as the swastika, no photo survives that documents the actual use of Nazi symbols as tree decorations.

  • A drawing of a triangle with illustrations of various Christmas tree decorations including little figures from various countries (Eric Tschernow, Berlin)

    Adorning Christmas trees from the 19th century to today

    A fusion Christmas

    Nowadays, decorations on Christmas trees in German living rooms reflect traditions from around the world. You'll find everything from angels from the Erz Mountains to heavy fir cones, Santa Clauses with a Chinese-style beard or Russia figurines. The pictured installation by Ulrich Vogl and Evi Wiedermann named Weihnachtsverspannungen (Christmas Tensions), shows the merging of cultural traditions.

    Author: Gero Schliess (als)


Klimawandel in Bangladesch

Climate change poses dire challenges for Bangladesh 14.12.2018

Bangladesh is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change. Extreme weather events there have already been wreaking havoc on the people there. They're also causing a shift in migration and poverty patterns.

Polen COP24 | Medizinstudenten

Is climate change killing us? 10.12.2018

Tackling climate change would reduce deaths from asthma, lung cancer, heart attack and other diseases. Doctors want to spur global climate action by highlighting the link between the planet's health and human health.

Polen, Katowice - Klimakonferenz - Jennifer Collins und Louise Osborne im Interview mit einer jungen Teilnehmerin aus China

COP24: Frustration and hope in the fight against climate change 14.12.2018

Failure at this year's climate conference would be "suicidal," said the UN secretary general. DW's Louise Osborne and Jennifer Collins have seen frustration over slow progress. But young people are stepping up.

